“Omnia Vincit Veritas” is a Latin phrase that translates to “Truth Conquers All”, or “Truth Wins Over Everything.”

· Omnia = “everything” or “all things”

· Vincit = “conquers” or “overcomes”

· Veritas = “Truth”

The phrase suggests that, ultimately, Truth is a powerful force that can overcome any obstacle, and it aligns with the idea that honesty and truthfulness will prevail, no matter the situation. It’s often used to imply the supremacy of Truth, even in the face of adversity or deception. This Latin phrase is a motto that signifies the ultimate triumph of Truth over all other factors, including falsehoods, lies, and misconceptions. Subsequently, it’s a concept that emphasizes the importance of accuracy, open and clear observation, and the prevailing power of honesty in both lay and legal proceedings and decision-making, as well as in the domains of Academia, Empiricism, Philosophy, Theology, Epistemology, Ontology, Cosmology, Hermeneutics, and Heuristics.

What is Epistemological Truth?

Epistemological Truth refers to a theory or conception of truth that defines it in terms of epistemic notions like knowledge, belief, verification, or justification, rather than as an objective feature of reality. It is a core concept in epistemology, the branch of philosophy that studies knowledge, exploring how we come to know things and the criteria for accepting something as true based on our understanding and justification. In short, Epistemological Truth is based upon rational justification rather than mere popular opinion.

Just What Exactly Prevents People From Changing Their Worldview?

Reasons people struggle to change their worldview:

Changing one’s worldview can be a challenging process, as it involves overcoming various cognitive and emotional barriers.

Here are some key factors that contribute to this resistance:

1. Cognitive Biases

Confirmation Bias : Individuals tend to seek out and interpret information in a way that confirms their existing beliefs and dismiss information that contradicts them.

Belief Perseverance: People hold on to initial beliefs even when faced with new, contradicting information.

Illusion of Explanatory Depth: Many overestimate their understanding of complex issues, making them resistant to new information.

Avoidance of Complexity: The brain prefers simple explanations over complex ones, even if they are less accurate.

Causality and Ignorance Gap: The brain seeks to establish causality to fill knowledge gaps, which can lead to false beliefs based on perceived patterns.

2. Emotional barriers

Fear of the Unknown: Change brings uncertainty, and people naturally shy away from it due to fear or anxiety about potential outcomes.

Fear of Failure: Anxiety about change can also be linked to the fear that it will result in failure or disaster.

Emotional Investment: People become attached to their beliefs, making it difficult to change their minds, as it can feel like a personal loss.

Threat to Self-Identity: Our beliefs are often intertwined with our sense of self. Challenging those beliefs can feel like a threat to one’s identity, leading to resistance.

3. Social and Cultural Factors

Social circles : People tend to associate with others who share their views, creating echo chambers that reinforce existing beliefs and limit exposure to diverse perspectives.

Group Identity : Shared beliefs can solidify group identity, making individuals hesitant to change their views due to fear of alienation or losing their place within the group.

Cultural Norms: Cultural background, including norms and values, significantly influences the way people perceive and interpret the world.

In essence, a combination of cognitive biases that promote selective information processing, emotional responses that create discomfort and resistance to change, and social dynamics that reinforce existing beliefs all contribute to the difficulty in altering one’s worldview.

Understanding The Concept of Worldview:

A worldview, or Weltanschauung, is the fundamental perspective through which an individual or a society perceives and interprets the world. It is a comprehensive system of beliefs, values, and assumptions that shapes how one understands reality, makes sense of experiences, and guides their actions and decisions. Think of it as a pair of eyeglasses that color everything one sees.

Key Elements of a Worldview:

Beliefs About Reality : This includes ideas about the nature of existence, whether there is a God or a spiritual realm, the origin of the universe, and the meaning of life.

Values and Ethics : These are the principles that guide a person’s judgments of right and wrong, and influence their moral choices and behavior.

Knowledge and Epistemology : This involves how one acquires knowledge, determines what is true or false, and the methods of validating information.

Human Nature and Purpose: This refers to beliefs about the purpose of human life and the role of humanity in the universe.

Factors Shaping Worldviews:

Worldviews are shaped by various factors, including:

Cultural Background : The shared beliefs, customs, and values of a community deeply influence an individual’s worldview. For example, societies with collectivist worldviews prioritize the needs of the community over individual desires.

Religious Beliefs : Faith and spirituality often provide a framework for understanding existence, morality, and purpose.

Personal Experiences : Life events and interactions with others contribute significantly to shaping one’s worldview.

Education: Exposure to diverse ideas and knowledge can broaden and evolve an individual’s perspectives.

Importance of Understanding Worldview:

Recognizing and understanding different worldviews is crucial in our diverse world because it can:

Foster Empathy and Improve Communication : Being aware of differing perspectives can enhance empathy and facilitate effective communication across cultures and communities.

Promote Tolerance and Acceptance : Acknowledging diverse worldviews fosters tolerance and acceptance of differences, which is vital for building social cohesion.

Shape Societal Structures and Institutions : Shared worldviews impact social structures, institutions, moral frameworks, and political ideologies, influencing everything from governance to social policies and philanthropy.

Impact Personal Identity: Worldviews influence how individuals perceive themselves and their role in the world, guiding their moral and ethical decisions and fostering a sense of belonging.

Understanding worldviews allows for a deeper comprehension of human behavior and societal dynamics, promoting dialogue and understanding in an increasingly interconnected and multicultural world.

Enclosed Cosmology: Gravity Under The Newtonian Microscope

Helio-Psychosis

A malady caused by the belief in Outer Space, Infinite Light Years, Gravity, Relativity, Quantum Mechanics, The Big Bang, Evolution, Dinosaurs, a spherical Earth with axio-rotation, Dark Matter and Dark Energy, Outer Space Planets, a giant nuclear Sun, vast curving Oceanic waters, and spherical space craft Earth, generally preached in schools, universities, governments, and Hollywood cinema, as well as in mass media.

Theoretical Physics

Theoretical Physics has become a modern version of the Emperor’s New Clothes where ridiculous and absurd theories are proposed and accepted because doubting them would indicate some mental impairment or lack of knowledge. Physicists have abandoned reason and reality and turned Physics into a make-believe science where illusions are created to support their delusions. In a science that is supposed to be based on observation and experimentation, the acceptance of a conclusion that experimenters know, if they are being watched, and thus, will change the results when observed, invalidates all experiments and observations.

Cue The Double Split Experiment

The idea that “reality happens when it is watched” is related to the concept of The Observer Effect, which is a key principle in quantum mechanics. It suggests that the act of observing a system can influence its state or properties, making it seem as if reality is not fixed until it is observed.

Observer Effect:

This principle, prominent in Physics, states that observing a situation or phenomenon changes it. In quantum mechanics, for example, the act of measuring a particle’s properties can cause it to “collapse” into a specific state, even if it was in a superposition of possibilities before the measurement.

Not a Creation:

This degeneration of Physics, from science to fantasy, is the result of Einstein’s Satanic Eastern European Kabbalistic theories. The absurdities created by Einstein’s theories, like Black Holes, Time Dilation, the myriad of subatomic particles surreptitiously invented to support his theories, and the varying of the characteristics of matter and time, with respect to particle velocity, are observably absurd, empirically unobservable, wrong, and do not exists in the real world of empirical, testable, and observational science. There are six known types, or “flavors,” of quarks: Up, Down, Charm, Strange, Top, and Bottom. These hypothetical quarks, along with their corresponding antiquarks, are hypothesized as the fundamental constituents of matter, making up the building blocks of Hadrons, such as the composite subatomic particles protons and neutron, yet nevertheless, they are epistemologically questionable, and empirically, never directly observed, but rather, merely inferred and inferentially hypothesized, as the modern trend of Theoretical Physics instructs.

By correcting these errors in Physics, we can, once again, conduct science based upon reason, observation, and empirical testing rather than upon spurious, make-believe world populated by delusional invisible Einsteinian Dark Matter, Dark Energy, and ruled by magical Heliocentric ancient spells.

Original Letter from Sir Isaac Newton to Richard Bentley

Author: Sir Isaac Newton

Source: 189.R.4.47, ff. 7-8, Trinity College Library, Cambridge, UK Published online: October 2007

The primary correspondence between Sir Isaac Newton and Richard Bentley includes letters dated December 10, 1692, January 17, 1692/3, and February 11, 1692/3. These letters are a key part of their philosophical discussions, particularly concerning Newton’s view of the divine role in maintaining the solar system’s stability. The correspondence occurred after Bentley, a Theologian and Classical Scholar, delivered the first Boyle Lectures in 1692. Seeking a scientific basis for his argument for the existence of God, Bentley had written to Newton with questions about his recently published Principia Mathematica. Newton’s replies provided detailed explanations of his scientific findings in a religious context.

To wit, Newton’s “Gravitational Acceleration” is intrinsically and empirically unobservable, as Newton, himself, confessed in his Letters to Bentley. Newton was a Master Occultist Alchemist of The Catholic Church, and even he could not admit that Gravity could exist without a conveying medium within the hypothetical vacuum of Outer Space, which he confessed there was no evidence of.

As Sir Isaac Newton Said:

“And this is one reason why I desired you would not ascribe innate Gravity to me. That Gravity should be innate inherent and essential to matter, so that one body may act upon another at a distance through a vacuum without the mediation of anything else by and through which their action or force may be conveyed from one to another, is to me so great an absurdity that I believe no Man who has in philosophical matters any competent faculty of thinking can ever fall into it.”

Original Letter from Sir Isaac Newton to Richard Bentley:

“Because you desire speed, I’ll answer your letter with what brevity I can. In the six positions you lay down in the beginning of your letter, I agree with you. Your assuming the Orbis Magnus 7000 diameters of The Earth wide implies The Sun’s horizontal parallax to be half a minute. Flamsteed & Cassini have, of late, observed it to be but about 10”, and thus, the Orbis Magnus must be 21,000, or in a rounder number, 20,000 diameters of The Earth wide. Either assumption will do well and I think it not worth your while to alter your numbers.

In the next part of your letter you lay down four other positions founded upon the six first. The first of these four seems very evident, supposing you take attraction so generally, as by it to understand any force by which distant bodies endeavor to come together without mechanical impulse.

The second seems not so clear, for it may be said that there might be other systems of worlds before the present ones, and others before those, and so on to all past eternity, and by consequence, that Gravity might be co-eternal to matter and have the same effect from all eternity as at present. Unless you have somewhere proved that old systems cannot gradually wast and pass into new ones, or that this system had not its original from the exhaling matter of former decaying systems, but from a chaos of matter evenly dispersed throughout all space. For something of this kind I think you say was the subject of your sixth sermon, and the growth of new systems out of old ones without the mediation of a divine power seems to me apparently absurd.

The last clause of your second position I like very well. Tis unconceivable that inanimate brute matter should (without the mediation of something else which is not material) operate upon and affect other matter without mutual contact; as it must if gravitation, in the sense of Epicurus, be essential and inherent in it. And this is one reason why I desired you would not ascribe innate Gravity to me. That Gravity should be innate inherent and essential to matter, so that one body may act upon another at a distance through a vacuum without the mediation of anything else by and through which their action or force may be conveyed from one to another, is to me so great an absurdity that I believe no man who has in philosophical matters any competent faculty of thinking can ever fall into it. Gravity must be caused by an agent acting constantly according to certain laws, but whether this agent be material or immaterial is a question I have left to the consideration of my readers.

Your fourth assertion that the world could not be formed by innate Gravity, alone, you confirm by three arguments. But in your first argument you seem to make a petitio principii, for whereas, many ancient Philosophers and others, as well Theists as Atheists, have allowed that there may be worlds and parcels of matter innumerable or infinite, you deny this by representing it as absurd as that there should be positively an infinite arithmetical sum or number which is a contradiction in terminism, But you do not prove it as absurd. Neither do you prove that what men mean by an infinite sum or number is a contradiction in nature. For a contradiction in terms argues nothing more than an improperly of speech. Those things which men understand by improper and contradictious phrases may be sometimes really, in nature, without any contradiction at all. A silver inkhorn a paper, Lanthorn an iron whetstone, are absurd phrases and yet the things signified thereby are really in nature. If any man should say that a number and a sum (to speak properly) is that which may be numbered and summed, but things infinite are numberless or (as we usually speak) innumerable and sumless, or unsumable, and therefore, ought not to be called a number or sum, he will speak properly enough, and your argument against him will I fear lose its force. And yet, if any man shall take the words, number, and sum in a larger sense so as to understand, thereby, things which in the proper way of speaking are numberless and sumless (as you do when you seem to allow an infinite number of points in a line) I could readily allow him the use of the contradictious phrases of an innumerable number or sumless sum without inferring, from thence, any absurdity in the thing he means by those phrases. However if by this or any other argument you have proved the finiteness of the universe, it follows that all matter would fall down from the outsides and convene in the middle. Yet, the matter in falling might concrete into many round masses like the bodies of the Planets and these by attracting one another might acquire an obliquity of descent by means of which they might fall not upon the great central body but on one side of it and fetch a compass about it, and then, ascend again by the same steps and degrees of motion and velocity with which they descended before, much after the manner that Comets revolve about The Sun. But a circular motion in concentric orbs about The Sun they could never acquire by Gravity alone.

And though, all the matter were at first divided into several systems, and every system by a divine power constituted like ours, yet would the outward systems descend towards the middlemost so that this frame of things could not always subsist without a divine power to conserve it, which is your second argument, and to your third I fully assent.

As for the passage of Plato, there is no common place from whence all the Planets being let fall and descending with uniform and equal gravities (as Galileo supposes) would at their arrival to their several orbs acquire their several velocities with which they now revolve in them. If we suppose the Gravity of all The Planets towards The Sun to be of such a quantity as it really is, and that the motions of The Planets are turned upwards, every Planet will ascend to twice its height from The Sun. Saturn will ascend till he be twice as high from The Sun, as he is at present, and no higher. Jupiter will ascend as high again as at present, that is, a little above the orb of Saturn. Mercury will ascend to twice his present height, that is to the orb of Venus and so of the rest. And then by falling down again from the places to which they ascended they will arrive again at their several orbs with the same velocities they had at first and with which they now revolve.

But if so soon as their motions by which they revolve are turned upwards, the gravitating power of The Sun by which their ascent is perpetually retarded, be diminished by one half they will now ascend perpetually and all of them at all equal distances from The Sun will be equally swift. Mercury, when he arrives at the orb of Venus, will be as swift as Venus, and he and Venus, when they arrive at the orb of The Earth, will be as swift as The Earth, and so of the rest. If they begin all of them to ascend at once and ascend in the same line, they will constantly, in ascending, become nearer and nearer together, and their motions will constantly approach to an equality and become, at length, slower than any motion assignable. Suppose, therefore, that they ascended till they were almost contiguous, and their motions inconsiderably little and that all their motions were at the same moment of time turned back again or (which comes almost to the same thing) that they were only deprived of their motions, and let fall at that time, they would all at once arrive at their several orbs, each with the velocity it had at first. And if their motions were then turned sideways, and at the same time, the gravitating power of The Sun doubled that, it might be strong enough to retain them in their orbs, and they would revolve in them as before their ascent. But if the gravitating power of The Sun were not doubled, they would go away from their orbs into the highest heavens in parabolical lines. These things follow from my Principia. Math. lib. 1. Prop. 33, 34, 36, 37. I thank you very kindly for your designed present and rest.

--Your most humble Servant to Command, Sir Isaac Newton”

--Original Letter from Sir Isaac Newton to Theologian and Classical Scholar, Richard Bentley, dated December 10, 1692, January 17, 1692/3, and February 11, 1692/3

The World:

The World is a realm consisting of an enclosed, quasi-metallic, crystalline, vitreous membrane, which houses the celestial waters above and the subterranean waters below. Earth resides in-between the higher and lower waters. God above.

Raw Data and The Earth’s Curvature:

Heliocentrists and Enclosed Cosmologists are always in a heated debate about the authenticity of high-altitude Earth footage. Is NASA faking its footage with CGI and Photoshop? Are the Enclosed Cosmologists faking their footage with CGI and Photoshop? What’s real and what’s illusion anymore in a world of virtual reality and digital manipulation? We certainly live in interesting times. Nevertheless, one fact remains empirically testable by ANYONE from the surface of the Earth, and hence, escapes the stigma of digital manipulation.

There is zero curvature detectable on the Earth’s curvature from ground zero. We have the trigonometrically derived and verifiable equation of expected curvature on a sphere with a radius of 3,958.8 miles ( the given radius of The Earth from mainstream science), at: Miles squared X 8 Inches to calculate the expected curvature on distances of the Earth that we can use to either confirm or reject the presence of curvature on the Earth, when employing laser tests over flat water.

Invoking Gravity as a force that curves water has never been an empirically proven defense, and so we immediately discard that variable from our empiric investigations. What we are left with is RAW data which exhibits zero curvature upon the Earth from any measured segment of distance over flat water. Anyone can repeat this experiment and the results are consistent. That’s called empirical science. It’s RAW data. Interpret it any way you like.

The RAW data shows zero curvature on the Earth.

The Imaginary Curve:

Heliocentrists are claiming that the so-called “physical curve” of the Earth’s spherical shape is obstructing the bottom of boats as they go over this imaginary curve, and yet, we can still see the Sun high in the sky at the horizon at the same time the boat’s hull begins to disappear. This apparent paradox presents a contradiction in the Heliocentric model.

One resolution would be to confess that the Sun is significantly higher above the Earth than the disappearing boat, travelling across a flat plane, and receding into the distance, which would allow it to remain in view as the boat’s hull disappeared. However, this solution would only work in a Flat Earth Model and would be physically and geometrically impossibly of we are to assume a physical curve on a sphere as the cause of the horizon line.

In other words, if the boat was disappearing because of the rotation of the Earth’s spherical shape as it spins in imaginary Outer Space, then the Sun should, likewise, appear to set on the horizon at the same time, and in the same fashion as the boat’s lower hull portion disappears.

You Can’t Have it Both Ways:

The temporal concurrence of a disappearing boat hull with a fully visible Sun, if indeed, the cause of object obstruction at the horizon is supposed to be a physical curve, is a physical impossibility. A physical curve at the horizon would, subsequently, need to simultaneously apply to both the boat and Sun’s obstruction. But it does not, thereby, negating the Heliocentric Model.

The Heliocentric Horizon:

The horizon is the apparent line that separates the surface of a celestial body from its sky when viewed from the perspective of an observer on or near the surface of the relevant body. This line divides all viewing directions based on whether it intersects the relevant body’s surface or not.

The true horizon is actually a theoretical line, which can only be observed to any degree of accuracy when it lies along a relatively smooth surface such as that of Earth’s oceans. At many locations, this line is obscured by terrain, and on Earth it can also be obscured by life forms such as trees and/or human constructs such as buildings. The resulting intersection of such obstructions with the sky is called the visible horizon. On Earth, when looking at a sea from a shore, the part of the sea closest to the horizon is called the offing.

The true horizon surrounds the observer, and it is typically assumed to be a circle, drawn on the surface of a perfectly spherical model of the Earth. Its center is below the observer and below sea level. Its distance from the observer varies from day to day due to atmospheric refraction, which is greatly affected by weather conditions. Also, the higher the observer’s eyes are from sea level, the farther away the horizon is from the observer. For instance, in standard atmospheric conditions, for an observer with eye level above sea level by 1.70 meters (5 ft 7 in), the horizon is at a distance of about 5 kilometers (3.1 mi). When observed from very high standpoints, such as a space station, the horizon is much farther away, and it encompasses a much larger area of Earth’s surface. In this case, the horizon would no longer be a perfect circle, not even a plane curve such as an ellipse, especially when the observer is above the equator, as the Earth’s surface can be better modeled as an ellipsoid than as a sphere.

Geometrical Horizon or Earth-Sky Horizon:

“The local horizon, also called the geometrical horizon, is the visible boundary between the Earth and sky. The local horizon may include trees, buildings, and mountains. The geographic horizon is the apparent boundary between the Earth and sky.”

In his Principia Mathematica, Sir Isaac Newton’s Law of Universal Gravitation explains that every object in the universe attracts every other object with a force directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law bridges terrestrial and celestial mechanics, explaining the motion of planets, comets, and the Earth’s tides.

Let us not underestimate Sir Isaac Newton’s mathematics. He was precise, but yet, precise within a fallacious model, and not necessarily of his fault.

Key Aspects of Newton’s Law of Universal Gravitation:

· Universal Attraction: Any two objects, regardless of their size or composition, exert a gravitational force on each other. · Inverse Square Relationship: The gravitational force weakens rapidly as the distance between the objects increases. Doubling the distance reduces the force to one-fourth its original value. · Proportionality to Mass: The force of gravity is directly proportional to the product of the masses of the objects. More massive objects experience a stronger gravitational pull. · Action-Reaction Pairs: Newton’s third law applies to gravity. If the Earth pulls on an object with a force, the object also pulls on the Earth with an equal and opposite force. · Bridging Terrestrial and Celestial: Newton’s law unified the principles governing gravity on Earth with those governing the motion of celestial bodies, such as planets and moons.

The Principia’s Significance: