Oil rises to the top of water because oil is less dense than water. Imaginary Gravity has no power to alter The Natural Order of things.

Again, oil rises to the top of water because oil is less dense than water and the two substances are immiscible, meaning they don’t mix. The less dense oil is then subject to a stronger buoyant force from the water, causing it to float on the surface. For example, vegetable oil has a density of about 0.92 g/cm cubed), while water’s density is about 1.0 g/cm cubed). Each fluid finds its place in The Natural Order of things and sorts itself out in relation to the varying densities of the mediums contiguous to it, and contingent upon the fundamental principles of equilibrium.

Here’s Why This Happens:

Density:

Oil has a lower density than water, so a given volume of oil weighs less than the same volume of water.

Buoyancy:

The buoyant force is an upward force exerted by the water, and its magnitude is equal to the weight of the water that the oil displaces. Since oil weighs less than the water it displaces, the buoyant force is greater than the weight of the oil, causing the oil to rise.

Immiscibility:

1. Oil and water are also immiscible, which means their molecules are not attracted to each other. Oil molecules are “hydrophobic” (water-fearing) and tend to avoid water molecules, preferring to bond with other oil molecules instead. This is why oil doesn’t dissolve in water and instead forms a separate layer on the surface. 2. Oil and water do not mix because their molecules have different chemical properties, specifically polarity. 3. Water is a Polar Molecule, meaning it has a positive and a negative end. This polarity causes water molecules to be strongly attracted to each other through hydrogen bonds. 4. Oil is a Nonpolar Molecule, so its molecules have no electrical charge and are not attracted to the polar water molecules. Because the oil molecules cannot break the strong hydrogen bonds between water molecules, the two substances stay separate and form distinct layers.

This is why, for example, you see a film of oil floating on puddles on the street after a heavy rain or why oil spilled in the ocean forms a layer on the water’s surface.