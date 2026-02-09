In philosophy, Occam’s Razor (also spelled Ockham’s razor or Ocham’s Razor; Latin: novacula Occami) is a problem-solving principle that recommends seeking explanations with the smallest possible set of elements. It is also known as The Principle of Parsimony or The Law of Parsimony (Latin: lex parsimoniae). Attributed to William of Ockham, a 14th-century English philosopher and theologian, it is frequently cited as Entia non sunt multiplicanda praeter necessitatem, which translates as “Entities must not be multiplied beyond necessity”. However, Occam never used these exact words. Popularly, the principle is sometimes paraphrased as “of two competing theories, the simpler explanation of an entity is to be preferred.”

This philosophical razor advocates that when presented with competing hypotheses about the same prediction and both hypotheses have equal explanatory power, one should prefer the hypothesis that requires the fewest assumptions, and that this is not meant to be a way of choosing between hypotheses that make different predictions. Similarly, in science, Occam’s razor is used as an abductive heuristic in the development of theoretical models rather than as a rigorous arbiter between candidate models.

Proponents of a flat, non-rotating Earth sometimes invoke Occam’s Razor to argue that their model is superior in simplicity and its lack of unnecessary and convoluted assumptions. When faced with competing hypotheses, the simplest one requiring the fewest assumptions is usually the correct one, and the Flat Earth Model is the simplest explanation, requiring the least ad hoc assumptions, that corresponds to each person’s perceptual framework of the world. Travel anywhere in the world, and all you see is generally flat and motionless Earth, apart from localized phenomena with various topographical features such as earthquakes, tsunamis, valleys, ocean tides, mountains, etc…

Meanwhile, the fictional spinning ball attempts to gaslight you and tell you that you are preposterous for expecting to see and feel actual direct proof of the Heliocentric Model, but rather, all of their so-called “evidence” lies in indirect, wildly convoluted, and overly complicated equations and abstract mental modelling to the point of absurdity. Nevertheless, all of their so-called “evidence” is based upon an endless nesting hierarchy of flimsy assumptions, which is why Occam’s Razor needs to trim the Heliocentric fat away.

However, when you point out to Heliocentrists how none of it makes any sense, they attempt to gaslight you, yet again, by telling you that you are “just not intelligent enough to comprehend it”, even if you have a Ph.D. in Physics. From direct, everyday sensory experience—standing on a field, looking at the horizon, or walking across a landscape—the ground appears flat and motionless. The sky arches over from zenith to horizon like a dome with the Sun, Moon, and The Stars moving above a stationary plane. Accepting this appearance at face value requires no additional mechanisms, assumptions, lack of observable curvature to explain away, lack of high-speed rotation to reconcile with the lack of felt motion, and no abstract forces to account for why things fall downward. In contrast, the conventional Globe Earth Model—spherical, rotating on its axis once per day, orbiting the Sun, and hurtling through space—introduces a large number of unsubstantiated variables, cloaked entities, and assumptions that are not immediately obvious from personal observation and can only be supported though abstract mathematics and data from astronomical think tanks that preach a model that must be taken for granted contingent upon the self-proclaimed stature of their academic authority.

In The Heliocentric Model, various assumptions are made:

1. The Earth is a sphere approximately 12,742 km in diameter, despite local experience suggesting flatness.

2. It rotates at over 1,000 mph at the equator (faster than the speed of sound), yet people feel no corresponding wind, dizziness, or centrifugal effects.

3. Gravity (or, in some descriptions, an upward acceleration of the entire plane at 9.8 m/s²) must exist as an invisible force or mechanism pulling objects downward (or pushing the plane upward).

4. The apparent motion of celestial bodies results from Earth’s spin and orbit rather than their actual movement.

5. Horizon effects, ship disappearances hull-first, lunar eclipses, varying constellations by latitude, flight paths, and satellite imagery all require explanations involving perspective, refraction, or vast conspiracies if dismissed.

Meanwhile, Flat Earth advocates argue that these additions represent an unnecessary multiplication of entities. Why posit a spinning ball, relativistic effects to mask rotation sensations, an invisible attractive force, vast distances to stars, and intricate orbital mechanics when the direct observation of a flat, stationary plane suffices for daily life? The Globe Model, they claim, piles assumption upon assumption to preserve the illusion that what we see is not what is real. Meanwhile, a classic formulation of Occam’s Razor asks: “What requires fewer assumptions—that your eyes and senses are reliable and the world matches direct experience, or that they are systematically deceiving you through curvature you cannot detect, rotation you cannot feel, and forces you cannot directly observe?”

Earth’s 4 Motions are Nonsense:

Which of the following models obeys Occam’s Razor the best?

Heliocentrism:

There are four vectors of contrary motion that The Earth and Sun experience as they fly though an expanding Universe, according to the wildly magical and imaginative Heliocentric Theory:

1. First, the Earth is allegedly spinning at approximately 1000 mph.

2. Second, while the Earth spins, it is also allegedly moving 67,000 mph around the Sun.

3. Third, while these two motions are occurring, the Sun is also allegedly, and in fact, our whole Solar System is allegedly orbiting around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy. We are supposedly moving at an average velocity of 828,000 km/hr.

4. Fourth, the entire Milky Way Galaxy is also allegedly going 670,000,000 mph on the membrane of an expanding Universe.

Enclosed Cosmology:

The luminaries are moving above you and you are standing on a flat, non-rotating plain with various topographical features.

You decide.