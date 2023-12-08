Occam’s Razor is a philosophic and scientific principle, often attributed to 14th–century Friar William of Ockham, which states that if you have two competing ideas to explain the same phenomenon, you should prefer the simpler one.

Earth’s 4 Motions are Nonsense:

Which of the following models obeys Occam’s Razor the best?

Heliocentrism:

There are four vectors of contrary motion that The Earth and Sun experience as they fly though an expanding Universe, according to the wildly magical and imaginative Heliocentric Theory:

1. First, the Earth is allegedly spinning at approximately 1000 mph.

2. Second, while the Earth spins, it is also allegedly moving 67,000 mph around the Sun.

3. Third, while these two motions are occurring, the Sun is also allegedly, and in fact, our whole Solar System is allegedly orbiting around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy. We are supposedly moving at an average velocity of 828,000 km/hr.

4. Fourth, the entire Milky Way Galaxy is also allegedly going 670,000,000 mph on the membrane of an expanding Universe.

Enclosed Cosmology:

The luminaries are moving above you and you are standing on a flat, non-rotating plain with various Topographical features.

You decide.