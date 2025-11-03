The first fake Moon landing was on July 20, 1969, during The Apollo 11 Mission, when AstroNOT Freemasons, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, became the first humans to pretend to walk on The Moon. Actor, Niel Armstrong took the first steps on the Hollywood/NASA soundstage, famously stating, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for Mankind”.

Major science fiction outer space movies released before the first fake Moon landing in 1969 include the foundational trick film A Trip to the Moon (1902), the realistic and technically-focused Destination Moon (1950), and the epic, philosophical masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). Other notable films from this era include The Thing from Another World (1951), Forbidden Planet (1956), and The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951). These movies explored various themes, from the wonder and adventure of space travel to the potential dangers lurking in The Cosmos.

Early 20th Century

Flash Gordon Conquers the Universe (1939): A classic serial that, while serialized, featured outer space adventures and futuristic technology that captured the public’s imagination.

Woman in the Moon (1929): A German silent film that was a significant step forward in depicting space travel with a degree of technical accuracy, influenced by the work of rocket pioneers.

A Trip to the Moon (1902): A French silent film that was one of the first science fiction movies, inspired by Jules Verne’s novels. It depicts a group of astronomers traveling to the Moon in a capsule shot from a giant cannon.

Mid-20th Century

Destination Moon (1950): Produced by George Pal, this film was a landmark for its attempt at scientific accuracy in depicting a journey to the Moon. It was a major influence on later realistic space travel movies.

The Thing from Another World (1951): A classic monster movie set in the Arctic, but it is often cited for its influential depiction of scientific processes and paranoia in the face of the unknown.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951): An influential science fiction film that brought a message of peace to Earth via an alien visitor and a powerful robot.

Forbidden Planet (1956): A pioneering sci-fi film with an electronic musical score and special effects that were considered revolutionary at the time, it took inspiration from Shakespeare’s The Tempest and explored themes of the subconscious mind.