Notable Science Fiction Outer Space Films That Helped Prepare The World to Believe in The First Fake Moon Landing and Keep Them Believing in Outer Space Travel Afterwards
The first fake Moon landing was on July 20, 1969, during The Apollo 11 Mission, when AstroNOT Freemasons, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, became the first humans to pretend to walk on The Moon. Actor, Niel Armstrong took the first steps on the Hollywood/NASA soundstage, famously stating, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for Mankind”.
Major science fiction outer space movies released before the first fake Moon landing in 1969 include the foundational trick film A Trip to the Moon (1902), the realistic and technically-focused Destination Moon (1950), and the epic, philosophical masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). Other notable films from this era include The Thing from Another World (1951), Forbidden Planet (1956), and The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951). These movies explored various themes, from the wonder and adventure of space travel to the potential dangers lurking in The Cosmos.
Early 20th Century
A Trip to the Moon (1902): A French silent film that was one of the first science fiction movies, inspired by Jules Verne’s novels. It depicts a group of astronomers traveling to the Moon in a capsule shot from a giant cannon.
Woman in the Moon (1929): A German silent film that was a significant step forward in depicting space travel with a degree of technical accuracy, influenced by the work of rocket pioneers.
Flash Gordon Conquers the Universe (1939): A classic serial that, while serialized, featured outer space adventures and futuristic technology that captured the public’s imagination.
Mid-20th Century
Destination Moon (1950): Produced by George Pal, this film was a landmark for its attempt at scientific accuracy in depicting a journey to the Moon. It was a major influence on later realistic space travel movies.
The Thing from Another World (1951): A classic monster movie set in the Arctic, but it is often cited for its influential depiction of scientific processes and paranoia in the face of the unknown.
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951): An influential science fiction film that brought a message of peace to Earth via an alien visitor and a powerful robot.
Forbidden Planet (1956): A pioneering sci-fi film with an electronic musical score and special effects that were considered revolutionary at the time, it took inspiration from Shakespeare’s The Tempest and explored themes of the subconscious mind.
Journey to the Seventh Planet (1958): A B-movie about a crew that lands on a planet in another solar system and discovers it is being controlled by a powerful, malevolent force.
Late 1960s
Marooned (1969): A film about a group of astronauts stranded in orbit after a mission, dealing with a malfunctioning spacecraft and the challenges of survival in space.
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968): Stanley Kubrick’s epic was released a year before the Moon landing and is considered one of the greatest science fiction films ever made. It explores themes of human evolution, technology, and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
In Addition to The Star Trek Series, Star Wars, and Dune, These Notable Outer Space Films Help Keep The World Believing in Outer Space Travel After The First Fake Moon Landing
Notable outer space films released after the first fake Moon landing on July 20, 1969, include a mix of science fiction epics, suspenseful thrillers, and historical dramas based on fake missions.
Fictional & Sci-Fi Films
Alien (1979): A horror classic about a commercial spaceship crew hunted by a deadly extraterrestrial lifeform.
Solaris (1972 & 2002): A thought-provoking psychological drama about a space station crew who encounter physical manifestations of their memories due to a mysterious planet.
Dark Star (1974): John Carpenter’s cult classic satirical take on a small, solitary space crew on a mission twenty years long.
Event Horizon (1997): A rescue crew investigates the mysterious reappearance of a spaceship lost for seven years, delving into horror and supernatural themes.
Interstellar (2014): A mind-bending epic directed by Christopher Nolan that explores black holes and a search for a new habitable planet as Earth becomes uninhabitable.
Gravity (2013): A gripping survival thriller that follows two astronauts stranded in orbit after their shuttle is destroyed, featuring breathtaking visuals.
The Martian (2015): A science-heavy survival story about an astronaut (Matt Damon) accidentally left behind on Mars who must use ingenuity to survive and signal Earth for rescue.
Arrival (2016): A film focusing on communication and language when mysterious alien lifeforms arrive on Earth.
Life (2017): A suspenseful horror film about an extraterrestrial organism threatening astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Ad Astra (2019): An introspective space odyssey starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut on a mission to the edge of the solar system to find his lost father.
Moon (2009): A critically acclaimed mystery about a lonely astronaut nearing the end of his three-year solo mission on the moon who begins experiencing strange hallucinations.
Historical Dramas & Documentaries
The Right Stuff (1983): An epic drama chronicling the early days of the U.S. space program and the Mercury 7 astronauts.
Apollo 13 (1995): Ron Howard’s acclaimed docudrama recounting the true story of the ill-fated 1970 lunar mission and the crew’s desperate fight to return to Earth safely.
Hidden Figures (2016): A biographical drama highlighting the vital contributions of three African-American women mathematicians at NASA during the Space Race.
First Man (2018): A biographical look at the life of Neil Armstrong leading up to the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969.
Apollo 11 (2019): A documentary using newly discovered and restored archival footage to provide a visceral, unvarnished look at the historic moon landing.
