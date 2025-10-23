Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oscar's avatar
Oscar
5d

Great stuff! There is a reason why an individual cannot one just decide to fly to the south pole. I hear flights (& ships) cannot pass below 60° south without authorisation... although there is one commercial flight that does.

Plenty of military bases there, in fact I happened to be looking at ADS-B tracking a US C17 transporter from New Zealand to Williams Field on the ice shelf.

One of my favourite researchers has just released a novel about the south pole.

https://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/product/coming-soon-sixty-degrees-south/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Lessing Garrett
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture