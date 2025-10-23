No one has ever circumnavigated a North to South, and then back around again, transpolar navigation over the imaginary South Pole to prove that we live on a globe. This has never been done. They’ve always changed direction at the South Pole.

Let’s look at these flights, in detail:

1. The Sir Ranulph Fiennes Flight of 1979 went from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, on to the South Pole and then, turned westward toward South America.

2. One More Orbit of 2019 did the same thing. They got to the South Pole and then turned west, toward Punta Arenas, Latin America.

3. The 2009 TAG Transpolar Flight was no different. They got to the South Pole and turned toward Punta Arenas. They all changed direction, without exception.

4. The only flight that was a little different was The Rockwell Flight of 1965. They came from the opposite direction. During The Rockwell Flight, Capt. Fred Lester Austin, Jr., and Harrison Finch went South from Buenos Aires. They continued to the South Pole. They circled the South Pole four times and then, turned North to Christchurch, New Zealand.

These flights are not evidence of the globe. Rather, they prove the opposite. They prove Earth is flat. Flying around The Flat Earth from point to point proves nothing to the contrary. In order to prove a globe, these flights would have had to fly over the South Pole in a straight line and come out the other side without changing direction at any point. Not a single one of these flights did that because they can’t do any differently. The Earth is flat.

This is all false:

And “The South Pole” is actually The Antarctic Ice Ring, surrounding the terrain of The Earth, and is uncrossable as far as we know:

Sixty Degrees South Beyond The Ice Wall by Andy Ross and John Hamer

Description:

When Squadron Leader Adam Haylock, RAF, receives an unexpected posting and secondment to the UN Antarctic Interceptor Force at Teniente Rodolfo Marsh Martin airbase on King George Island—latitude 62° south, over five hundred miles off the tip of Tierra Del Fuego, he is totally unprepared for all the events that will subsequently unfold and change his life forever.

Arriving at his new base, he is also surprised to find himself reunited with an old adversary, Wing Commander Mike Prendergast as well as a former chum and comrade in arms, Flight Lieutenant Sam (Dobbo) Dobson whom he hasn’t seen in several years.

Once Adam learns the truth about his posting and begins to realize that something extremely sinister is happening south of the sixtieth parallel, events rapidly overtake him as he comes into serious conflict with Prendergast and the Wing Commander’s secret and sordid past begins to manifest itself and ultimately becomes apparent.

However, this also has the effect of beginning a close collaboration between Adam and Dobbo that ends partly in tragedy for someone, but which ultimately results in some incredible shared experiences as well as numerous utterly mind-blowing revelations of the stunning truth regarding what lies beyond Sixty Degrees South.

https://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/product/coming-soon-sixty-degrees-south/

Description:

This book relates the current, insidious plight facing the human race as a direct result of a grand deception that has been imposed upon it for tens of thousands of years if not longer. This has been perpetrated by the systematic, ongoing falsification of history in much the same way as perpetrated by the powers that be in the suspiciously prophetic novel ‘1984’, by George Orwell. We have all been deceived on a monumental scale by a tiny clique of people who by their own birthright and bloodlines absolutely believe that they have the divine right to rule over us by whatever method best suits their purposes. In order to achieve this they have lied, deceived, murdered and even committed genocide down the millennia in an attempt to bring their ultimate goal to fruition. Find out about the use of drugs, vaccinations, micro-chipping, mind control, trans-humanism and 24/7 distractions such as non-stop sports, entertainments and the invasive ‘celebrity culture’ that attempts to pervade our whole lives.