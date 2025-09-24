Nikola Tesla believed Gravity and weight were not fundamental, but emergent from interactions with a universal medium — The Luminiferous Aether.

In his later writings and interviews, Tesla stated things like:

“There is no energy in matter other than that received from the environment.

--Tesla, 1935

Tesla’s key ideas:

· Weight is not intrinsic to mass, but rather the result of an interaction between matter and a dynamic field or medium (The Luminiferous Aether).

· He rejected Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, calling it “a mass of error and deceptive ideas.”

· Instead of spacetime curvature, Tesla believed that the Aether was responsible for phenomena like Gravity and inertia.

He described weight as:

“A downward push caused by the repelling action of a fluid medium which fills all space.” --Attributed to Tesla, ca. 1930s

Density, Mass, Volume, and Weight Within The Luminiferous Aether: Definitions Without Requiring Imaginary Gravity

1. The Luminiferous Aether is a medium through which light and other electromagnetic waves propagate. The Luminiferous Aether, therefore, is a “medium” through which energetic transferences and transmutations can be affected, and electric and magnetic “tubes of force” can be created and carried into a body from space, giving it momentum to propel it. In 1887, Albert Michelson and Edward Morley set up a device which split up light: one beam in the direction of the Earth’s rotation, and one at right angles. The two light beams then recombined and hit a photographic plate. The difference is speed of the two beams would create an interference pattern. They expected to measure a speed of 30 km/s as that was the speed of the Earth’s supposed rotation, but instead registered a variable difference of between 1 and 10 km/s each time the experiment was repeated. They called this a “null” result. This proves that the Earth is not moving at all through space, and at the same time, proved the existence of the Aether. The traveling light wasn’t moving with the Earth.

“To claim that light and other electromagnetic waves propagate without The Luminiferous Aether is tantamount to claiming that waves travel through water without the water.”

--Gregory L. Garrett

2. Density is best defined as the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance. It essentially tells you how heavy something is for its size, or how much matter is packed into a given space. A substance with a high density has more mass packed into a smaller volume compared to a substance with low density.

3. Mass is the quantity of matter within a given object. Mass is determined by the atomic and molecular makeups of objects. All objects are made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons, and each of these has different makeups and masses.

4. Volume is the amount of space an object occupies. It’s a measure of three-dimensional space, often thought of as the capacity of a container. For example, it’s how much water a glass can hold or how much space a box takes up.

5. Weight is not caused by gravitational pull, as modern pseudoscience says. Weight is the difference between the dielectric displacement within a mass and the dielectric displacement outside the mass in the Aetheric wind, creating a downward vector in the direction of the negative polarity, as the Aetheric wind “blows” through a mass.

For example, if you increase the volume of water in a bucket, it will possess more weight as that increase in volume displacement interacts with the surrounding Aetheric field’s dielectric displacement. Though the densities are relatively equitable, (water versus water) the added increase in volume on one side of the scale adds a degree of Positively Charged Ions, which in turn, are attracted to the Negatively Charged Ions on The Ground, thereby giving it the added weight advantage of tipping the scale in its direction over the one liter bucket of water.

This is Incorrect, but Electrostatic Charge Can Explain Weight and The Downward Vector:

This is Correct. Electrostatic Charge Can Explain Weight and The Downward Vector:

Conversely, The Earth can also hold Positively Charged Ions in many places, while Negatively Charged Ions above it are attracted downwards, once again, resulting in a downward vector.

In other words, weight is a function of the relationship between The Aetheric Field and the electron displacement of an object, combining the effects of both the external electric field and the polarization of the material, with dielectric displacement mediating coherence between these field modalities. Therefore, weight, misnamed “Gravity,” is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric Field. Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic,” per se, to be effected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it the exclusive property of Aetheric Field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter. Magnetism is not one thing, and the point is that when both magnetic and dielectric properties conjoin to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, we witness movement in matter. The net result is that incoherent electrostatic acceleration helps to create the downward vector.

The Electric Displacement Field

Finally, we can apply the idea of The Electric Displacement Field To Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration because we are primarily dealing for energetic fields when it comes to mass falling, and not object density or mass, exclusively. In physics, The Electric Displacement Field (denoted by D), also called Electric Flux Density, is a vector field that appears in Maxwell’s Equations. Maxwell’s Equations, or Maxwell–Heaviside Equations, are a set of coupled partial differential equations that, together with The Lorentz Force Law, form the foundation of classical Electromagnetism, Classical Optics, Electric and Magnetic Circuits. The Electric Displacement Field accounts for the electromagnetic effects of polarization and that of an electric field, combining the two in an auxiliary field. It plays a major role in the physics of phenomena such as the capacitance of a material, the response of dielectrics to an electric field, how shapes can change due to electric fields in piezoelectricity or flexoelectricity as well as the creation of voltages and charge transfer due to elastic strains. This field, when coupled with both magnetic and dielectric properties, also conjoins to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, resulting in the movement in matter. The net result, again, is an incoherent electrostatic acceleration which helps to create the downward vector, in addition to the relationship between object density and the density of the surrounding atmosphere in which an object inhabits.

Weight more specifically is:

· Location Specific

· Medium Specific

· Vector Specific

· Magnitude Specific

· Phase Specific

· Field Coherency Specific

How Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector:

Acceleration in The Aetheric Wind

Acceleration, likewise, then becomes the shifting differential potentials between the dielectric displacement within a mass and the dielectric displacement outside the mass, whereby, the Aetheric wind creates a down-force in the direction of the negative polarity, as the Aetheric wind “blows” through a mass. Aether (ether), a field which connects and permeates all things, was an essential facet of both the philosophy and science of reality in cultures around the world. According to Tesla, the Aether is not an “energy source” since it is composed of tiny independent “carriers immersed in an insulating fluid.” The Aether, therefore, is a “medium” through which energetic transferences and transmutations can be affected, and electric and magnetic “tubes of force” can be created and carried into a body from space, giving it momentum to propel it.

Density and Buoyancy

If an object is less dense than the atmosphere it inhabits, it will rise upwards, which demonstrates positive buoyancy. If an object is denser than the atmosphere it inhabits, it will sink downwards, which demonstrates negative buoyancy. A submarine is a prime example of the buoyant force. Fill the ballast tanks with water and the submarine will sink downwards (negative buoyancy), and now blow the water back out of the ballast tanks and the submarine will ,once again, rise upwards (positive buoyancy), and without any resistance from The Theory of Gravity. In other words, Newton’s Apple didn’t fall from the tree and hit him in the head because of some undetectable force pulling it downwards. It fell because the Apple was denser than the air it was falling through, and if Newton would have had a bucket of water for the apple to fall into, he would have discovered the upward buoyant force and its relationship to object density.