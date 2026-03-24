Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Diane Loyd
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Greetings. I read most of your articles. Great work.

I wore a series of science fiction called the Mesa Series. At the time I wrote these six novels I really had no background such as you have. Just dreams.

One such dream involved a wormhole SYSTEM in which the space travelers were able to transit the universe in a closed space. I saw the edges of the wormhole from a “crow’s nest,” that is to say a top most observation tower in the ship. What did I see? A roiling edge a great distance away in a 360 view. I could see everything from my seat.

What I could not imagine in this seat was how this vessel was moving because I had no background or training.

Later on I found this:

“The Alcubierre drive is a theoretical concept for faster-than-light travel that involves warping space around a spacecraft, contracting space in front and expanding it behind. Proposed by physicist Miguel Alcubierre in 1994, it remains speculative and requires exotic matter to function, which has not yet been discovered.

Wikipedia Phys.org

Is such a vessel even possible? Not that it even matters now because the books have been out for years and no doubt I was dead wrong about the propulsion of the Neulin ships.

Keep up the great work.

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