Heliocentrists often misapply Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, by asserting that in the open system vacuum of mythical Outer Space, no atmosphere is required for a rocket to push against in order to move, since the rocket thrust, alone, satisfies the conditions of “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction”. However, what they don’t realize is that Newton’s Third Law of Motion was never intended to apply to an open system vacuum. It was a Law of Motion that only held true if there was some medium surrounding an object (external pressure) that allowed the equal and opposite reaction to occur. In other words, Newton’s Third Law of Motion requires two distinct forces because forces always occur in pairs, and a single, isolated force cannot exist in nature.

Conversely, in closed and contained system atmospheric conditions (even in a closed and contained vacuum chamber where fuel combustion swiftly creates a gaseous pressure field), Newton’s Third Law of Motion applies because there is external pressure to create resistance. For instance, a rocket engine pushes hot gases outward against atmospheric conditions, which in turn pushes back against the rocket thrust. The atmospheric conditions provide the secondary force that enables a rocket to move in the opposite direction to the atmospheric resistance. A rocket engine pushes hot gases outward against atmospheric conditions (Action), and the atmospheric conditions resist and push the rocket forward (Reaction). Thus, Newton was referring to his Law of Motion working in a closed atmospheric system, where pressure exists all around, not an open system where molecular density, which is required for rocket thrusters to work, is dissipated to nearly an infinite degree. Without molecular density, energy is not transferred through Outer Space, and therefore, rocket thrusters would prove entirely ineffective in a zero-resistance vacuum. Rocket thrusters must push against a force equal to or greater than the mass of the rocket in order to propel the rocket. The vacuum of Outer Space provides zero available force or resistance towards this goal.

Another example would be your foot pushes backward on the ground (Action), and the ground pushes forward on your foot (Reaction). Also, you push the wall with your hand (Action), and the wall pushes back on your hand with the same force (Reaction).

Further, what Heliocentrists are claiming is that rockets work in the vacuum of mythical Outer Space because they carry their own oxidizer along with their fuel. They claim rockets combine an oxidizer along with their fuel in a combustion chamber to create high-pressure gas, which is expelled out the nozzle to generate thrust, functioning independently of external air. The idea is that the fuel and oxidizer mix and ignite, producing hot gas which is expelled out of the back of the rocket, providing forward momentum according to Newton’s Third Law of Motion. But again, without a closed system of atmospheric pressure, the rocket will just be spinning its wheels and going nowhere because any pad of fuel and oxidizer mix behind a rocket still needs to be connected to some greater “ground” of atmospheric pressure in order to create an equal and opposite reaction. Recall that Newton’s Third Law of Motion requires two distinct forces because forces always occur in pairs, and a single, isolated force cannot exist in nature.

Sir Isaac Newton Expressed in His Third Letter to Richard Bentley (February 25, 1692/3), Strong Reservations Regarding the Concept of Gravity as an Inherent Force Acting Across a Vacuum Without an Intermediary Medium (i.e., External Pressure)

Sir Isaac Newton described the Third Law of Motion (action-reaction) in his Principia (1687) as a universal law of mechanics. However, Sir Isaac Newton wrote in his Letter to Richard Bentley (1692/3) that his Laws of Motion required some medium (i.e., external pressure) in order to work at a distance in the vacuum of Outer Space. Sir Isaac Newton expressed strong reservations regarding the concept of Gravity as an inherent force acting across a vacuum without an intermediary medium.

By inference, we can extrapolate that Newton would agree that a rocket cannot work in a vacuum, but rather, requires some intermediary medium (i.e., external pressure) in order to work.

Action at a Distance Inconceivable:

Newton famously stated that it was an “absurdity” to believe matter could innately act upon another body at a distance without a mediator.

A Necessary Agent:

He insisted that Gravity required an active agent to function, though he remained ambiguous about whether this mechanism was material or immaterial.

Context of His Views:

Although his Principia (1687) provided the mathematical framework for Gravity, Newton privately sought a physical explanation, such as an intervening medium or divine influence, to explain how the force was mediated.

Excerpt From Original Letter from Isaac Newton to Richard Bentley

Author: Isaac Newton

Source: 189.R.4.47, ff. 7-8, Trinity College Library, Cambridge, UK Published online: October 2007

“The last clause of your second position, I like very well. ‘Tis inconceivable that inanimate brute matter should (without the mediation of something else which is not material) operate upon & affect other matter without mutual contact, as it must if gravitation in the sense of Epicurus be essential & inherent in it. And this is one reason why I desired you would not ascribe innate Gravity to me. That Gravity should be innate inherent & essential to matter so that one body may act upon another at a distance through a vacuum without the mediation of anything else by & through which their action or force be conveyed from one to another is to me so great an absurdity that I believe no man who has in philosophical matters any competent faculty of thinking can ever fall into it. Gravity must be caused by an agent acting constantly according to certain laws, but whether this agent be material or immaterial is a question I have left to the consideration of my readers.”

--Your most humble Servant to command, Sir Isaac Newton”

Even NASA admits that an external pressure is required for rocket momentum: