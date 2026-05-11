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Jeffrey Pitts's avatar
Jeffrey Pitts
8h

1. The rocket propellant includes liquid oxygen.

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1 reply by Gregory Lessing Garrett
Dominic Kröper's avatar
Dominic Kröper
4h

Have a look at the Rocket Thrust Equation that you posted: when ambient pressure (p0) is 0 (aka vacuum) the remaining thrust is still >0.

therefore:

A rocket is able to thrust in a vacuum.

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3 replies by Gregory Lessing Garrett
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