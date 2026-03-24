“Nature abhors a vacuum” (horror vacui) is a phrase often attributed to Aristotle, expressing that empty space cannot exist because surrounding matter immediately fills any void. A “perfect” or absolute vacuum, a space completely devoid of all matter, cannot exist naturally because the atmosphere, which is filled with gases and particles, constantly pushes into any open space. Therefore, all high-quality or near-perfect vacuums are artificial and created in laboratories or industrial settings using specialized equipment. Hence, Man must artificially create what nature will not, thereby hinting that the hypothetical vacuum of Outer Space is a fictional fabrication and mental construct.

Here are the key details regarding vacuums on Earth:

· No Natural Vacuums: Because of air pressure, any naturally occurring empty space is immediately filled by surrounding air.

· Laboratory/Artificial Vacuums: Scientists use vacuum pumps to remove air particles from a sealed chamber.

· “Partial” vs. “True” Vacuum: Even the best vacuums created in labs are “partial” vacuums because it is practically impossible to remove every single molecule of gas (especially hydrogen). The best artificial vacuums can remove all but a tiny fraction of gas particles.

· Closest Thing to Natural Vacuum: While not a true vacuum, the lowest-pressure environment on Earth is found inside a specialized, sealed laboratory apparatus.