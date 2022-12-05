It was a Jesuit masterpiece of reverse engineering to invent a Heliocentric fantasy, based upon the 5000-year-old, well established facts of the plane we live, on the part of The Vatican Jesuits and their Freemason agenteur: Nicolaus Copernicus, Giordano Bruno, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei, and Sir Issac Newton.

Trusting that few would actually use empirical science to investigate the spurious claims of their fantasy, they advanced confidently, later using Jesuit Catholic agenteur, Georges Henri Joseph Édouard Lemaître, to resurrect the ancient mystical fantasy of The Big Bang in order to execute a final death blow to Biblical Cosmology.

Later, using Jesuit created Hollywood, they would finance innumerable science fiction Outer Space films to sear deep into the minds of eager Helios worshippers (Sun worshippers) the epistemological ideation underpinned by Hermetic and Kabbalistic mysticism. Jesuit Freemasons, Gene Roddenberry, of Star Trek science fiction fame, Carl Sagan, of Contact and Cosmos fame, and High Freemason Arthur C. Clarke, and Donald Trump’s Space Force were then enlisted to fabricate an extraterrestrial form of Apotheosis, which would further inspire in the minds of the gullible masses the idea of alien life and interstellar travel.

Once their Copernican narrative was fully ensconced within the public imagination, they utilized their film production company, NASA, where they could wage an Eschatology claim and promise, antithetical to contra proferentem, whereby, their demands for Atheistic and Pantheistic Ontology would become public consensus.

Eventually, having failed miserable with their Stanley Kubrick produced Apollo Moon Mission Hoax, where hundreds of millions of scientists and layman easily saw through the poorly staged fraud, they were forced to wait 50 years later, under the laughable guise of, “insufficient finances”, while simultaneously bragging about a black budget of over 50 million dollars a day of income (NASA was never good at logic) to re-introduce the viability of space flight through The Artemis Mission.

Hoping that those children who had grown up under the fantasy of The Apollo Mission Hoax would continue to be pliable, a new generation of Jesuit masterminds, sworn to the agenda of Counter Reformation, and newly inspired by the dream of a World Religion based upon their Atheistic Pantheon of Gods, introduced a new arsenal of occult space programs, which would be revealed, once again, as the result of fraudulent computer generated images and Hollywood film artifice.

NASA’s Pantheon of Gods

1. 1958 – 1963: Project Mercury (NASA and the Greek Gods)

2. 1963 – 1966: Gemini Program

3. 1960 – 1972: Apollo Program

4. 1967 – The Apollo 1 Launch Pad Accident

5. 1970s: Titan-Centaur

6. 1971 – Olympus Mons (The Biggest Volcano in the Solar System)

7. 1989: Olympus-1 Satellite launched

8. 1990 – 2009: Ulysses observes the Sun

9. 2001 – Mythodia (Mars)

10. 2011 – Juno Space Probe

11. 2022 – Artemis 1 Mission

And so, this is the way certain 15th century Vatican Priests covered their tracks. However, if the original arbitrary assumptions of the Heliocentric Theory are wrong, then everything else is also wrong, as well. It does not matter how many assumptions you invent or how many complex calculations you do with fabulous mathematical effort. If your initial hypothesis is incorrect, then your entire model is nonsense, and science fiction, at best.

And that is what The Heliocentric Theory is: Nonsense