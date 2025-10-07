Esoteric interpretations of NASA’s symbolism suggest hidden, occult meanings within the agency’s missions and imagery. These claims typically connect figures, events, and iconography to ancient mythology, the occult, and figures like Aleister Crowley and Jack Parsons. Yet, NASA deceitfully explains its own symbols as based on aeronautical and space exploration concepts.

Jack Parsons was a pioneer in American rocketry and a devoted follower of Aleister Crowley’s occult philosophy, Thelema, which he encountered through the Ordo Templi Orientis (O.T.O.) organization. Parsons integrated mystical practices and ritual sex magic into his daily life and used his wealth to support Crowley’s teachings. He corresponded with Crowley, who he considered a teacher, and he became the head of the O.T.O.’s Agape Lodge in Pasadena. The relationship between Parsons and Crowley was that of a disciple and his master, where Parsons eagerly sought the wisdom of Crowley’s magickal and spiritual teachings.

The Occult Naming of The “Planets” (Wandering Stars)

The occult naming of The “Planets” (Wandering Stars) stems from various ancient cultures, primarily the Roman, who named them after their gods, and the Babylonians, who named them after their own deities.

Jude 1:12- 13 Wandering Stars: God’s Judgment on the Ungodly

“Wandering Stars” Jude 1:12-13: God’s Judgment on the Ungodly

…12 These men are hidden reefs in your love feasts, shamelessly feasting with you but shepherding only themselves. They are clouds without water, carried along sea, foaming up their own shame, wandering stars, for whom blackest darkness has by the wind; fruitless trees in autumn, twice dead after being uprooted. 13 They are wild waves of the sea, foaming up their own shame; wandering stars, for whom blackest darkness has been reserved forever…

Meaning

Jude 1:12- 13 uses vivid natural imagery to describe false teachers, stating they are like wild waves of the sea that churn up the foam of their own shameful deeds and like wandering stars for whom a perpetual, utter darkness has been reserved as their eternal judgment. The verse emphasizes their destructive, unstable nature and their inevitable, irreversible doom.

Kevin Love Elucidates:

“Yes these “planets” are actually “wandering stars” or fallen angels awaiting judgement as they are disobedient to GOD. They stray as we stray. Proverbs 3:6 guides us back on course. The Greek word for planet is “planetes” or “to wander.” Many videos from amateur photography reveal these stars “caged” as an appearance of a being inside a wheel or a prisoner behind bars. The twinkling effect of stars is likely due to the waters of The Firmament as the Book of Genesis states in chapters 1:15 and 1:17 that The Luminaries were placed “IN” The Firmament.”

In occult traditions, planetary names are associated with their corresponding intelligence and used to construct sigils for ritual work, such as in The Key of Solomon, where planetary hours and names are linked to specific experiments and spiritual results. In esoteric traditions, each planetary intelligence has a unique name. These names are incorporated into magical squares and used to form planetary sigils, which are then used in talismans for specific spiritual or magical purposes. Magical texts like The Key of Solomon link each planet to specific spiritual attributes and potential outcomes, such as Jupiter for achieving riches and Mars for experiments concerning war.

The Occult Symbols:

1. The astronomical symbol for the Sun is a shield with a circle inside. Some believe this inner circle, or “boss” represents a central sun spot.

2. The symbol for Mercury represents the head and winged cap of Mercury, god of commerce and communication, surmounting his caduceus (staff).

3. The symbol for Venus is designated as the female symbol, thought to be the stylized representation of the hand mirror of this goddess of love.

4. The symbol for Earth shows a globe bisected by meridian lines into four quarters, thought to represent the four main points of a compass, North, South, East and West.

5. The symbol for the Moon is a crescent.

6. The symbol for Mars represents the shield and spear of the god of war, Mars; it is also the male or masculine symbol.

7. The symbol for Jupiter is said to represent a hieroglyph of the eagle, Jove’s bird, or to be the initial letter of Zeus with a line drawn through it to indicate its abbreviation.

8. The symbol for Saturn is thought to be an ancient scythe or sickel, as Saturn was the god of seed-sowing and also of time.

9. The symbol for Uranus is represented by combined devices indicating the Sun plus the spear of Mars, as Uranus was the personification of heaven in Greek mythology, dominated by the light of the Sun and the power of Mars.

10. The symbol for Neptune is the trident (long three-pronged fork or weapon) of Neptune, god of the sea.

11. The symbol for dwarf planet Pluto is a monogram made up of P and L in Pluto (and also the initials of Percival Lowell, who predicted its discovery).

Common Esoteric Symbolism:

The Apollo Program : Esoteric interpretations link the Apollo missions to the Greek god of prophecy, music, and healing. NASA propose that sending humanity “closer to The Stars” symbolizes a spiritual ascent and a quest for cosmic knowledge, which is actually a veiled attempt and reference to reframing Outer Space as the only Heavenly spiritual domain that exists.

Thelema and the Aeon of Horus : Followers of Thelema, a religious movement founded by Aleister Crowley, interpret NASA’s explorations as a manifestation of “The Aeon of Horus.” They see that space travel as reflecting the era’s focus on individualism, self-actualization, and humanity’s evolving relationship with technology, which is nothing more than a veiled quest for Gnostic occult knowledge in the form of space travel.

The Eye of Horus : The Eye of Horus, an ancient Egyptian symbol for knowledge, healing, and protection, is integrated into most esoteric theories. In this view, NASA’s exploration is a quest for enlightenment and protection, echoing occult traditions.

Jack Parsons and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory : Early rocket scientist, Jack Parsons, a co-founder of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), was also an ardent follower of Thelema and Se Magick. His involvement with Thelema and his esoteric rituals have become a cornerstone of theories about the occult influence at JPL and, by extension, NASA.

Mission and Rover Names : The naming of Mars rovers like Spirit and Opportunity is viewed by many as an echo of the Thelemic pursuit of personal will, discovery, and occult knowledge. NASA’s Explanations for The Official Symbolism is as Follows:

The “Meatball” Logo : This round, red, white, and blue insignia was designed by employee James Modarelli in 1959. The Blue Sphere represents a planet. The Stars represent Outer Space. The Red Chevron (Wing) represents aeronautics and the latest in hypersonic wing design at the time. The White Orbit around the wing represents a spacecraft.

The Esoteric NASA Seal : The formal seal, used for official ceremonies and presentations, also incorporates planet, stars, orbit, and vector elements.

Esoteric Project Symbols: NASA also has official policies for creating mission-specific patches. For instance, each space shuttle crew designs a patch representing the mission’s goals. The mission logos, like the 60th-anniversary logo, are officially explained as building on historical achievements to inspire the future, which is NASA’s cloaked nod to The Occult for Salvation through Gnosticism. The Disconnect Between Esoteric and Official Interpretations:

The different interpretations of NASA symbolism highlight a conflict between official, scientific explanations and occult references. While NASA provides public, straightforward explanations for its logos and mission names, others draw on figures like Jack Parsons and historical spiritual movements to suggest a hidden agenda or deeper esoteric significance behind the agency’s work. The official view presents NASA’s symbolism as a simple, public-facing representation of scientific goals, while the esoteric perspective, in contrast, interprets these same symbols as expressions of a profound, mystical human quest for Gnostic knowledge and power.