Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
Sep 2Edited

What was hilarious was, President Nixon talking to the astronauts on a land line from the WH!! I cannot even get a good connection on my cell phone without calls being dropped!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Lessing Garrett
William Brown's avatar
William Brown
Sep 4

Nice little collection of truth you put together here. Well done!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture