Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Kevin Love
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4“Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth?

Tell Me, if you have understanding.

5 Who determined its measurements?

Surely you know!

Or who stretched the line upon it?

6 To what were its foundations fastened?

Or who laid its cornerstone,

7 When the morning stars sang together,

And all the sons of God shouted for joy?

“Or who shut in the sea with doors,

When it burst forth and issued from the womb;

9 When I made the clouds its garment,

And thick darkness its swaddling band;

10 When I fixed My limit for it,

And set bars and doors;

11 When I said,

‘This far you may come, but no farther,

And here your proud waves must stop!’

14 It takes on form like clay under a seal,

And stands out like a garment.

—Job 38

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