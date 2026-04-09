The latest livestream with the Artemis II astronauts clearly showed that it’s all a green screen setup. People in the U.S. are freaking out big time. Is it a fake green screen smear campaign by disgruntled Flat Earthers, or is it real? Time will tell.

The alleged “leaked” images and videos showing the Artemis II crew using a green screen are claimed to be fake by NASA, with many identified as AI-generated or altered. Conspiracy theorists were said to have used footage of a floating toy and a broadcast error to fuel hoax claims, which were allegedly debunked by verifying the original, high-quality, and live NASA footage. But the question remains. Are we suddenly to trust NASA’s debunking information machine and their debunking fans?

And that is a big question.

Fans are joking about NASA’s Artemis II footage being filmed on a green screen. A pair of AI-generated images showing a staged green-screen “space interview”, complete with floating astronauts and a film crew, has been making rounds online, captioned simply with “Shows over.” The implication being, of course, that NASA’s footage is fabricated. Faked by NASA or not, NASA still shoots “space footage” on Earth.

As soon as I saw this image, supposedly taken by Artemis II and published by NASA as if it were real, I thought it looked like AI, so I asked ChatGPT.

Here is the response:

Why haven’t astronauts photographed the International Space Station, given that it allegedly orbits the Earth 16 times every day?:

Artemis 2 - Will the Crew Get an Oscar for Best Performance?: