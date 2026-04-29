NASA is a Motion Picture Company and Not a Space Agency
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1000%; I rewatched the movie "Fly Me To The Moon" and it was Hollywood's version of putting out that message. but didn't put out that message towards the end of the movie!! Hollywood and the Government are one in the same, Both FAKE, FRAUDULANT Rackets!! NASA stands for National, Artificial, Staged, Acting!!