Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Lookatit
4h

A great article

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Thomas Gilligan's avatar
Thomas Gilligan
1h

And to think how much time was spent pulling off the Apollo-Soyuz missions - with the televised momentous opening of the doors between them for the famous detente handshakes.

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