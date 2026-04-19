NASA has one of the world’s largest film studios, and it is not actually a space agency. The Moon landing in 1969 was merely a hoax. NASA has rented out its facilities for films. Notably, parts of the 2011 movie “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” were filmed in several of NASA’s facilities, such as the Space Station Processing Facility. NASA has also provided technical expertise for certain movies and has even provided footage to be used in movies.

NASA’s Michoud Film and Assembly Facility in New Orleans, United States:

NASA utilizes green screens (chroma keying) to replace backgrounds in post-production, allowing actors to be filmed in controlled studio environments for complex Outer Space fantasy and Moon Mission action scenes. Key techniques involve lighting the screen separately from subjects, minimizing shadows and wrinkles, and ensuring the screen is lit evenly, often using tools to measure for consistent, bright green illumination.

Gravity Movie | Crafting Oscar-Winning Visual Effects:

Key Aspects of NASA and Hollywood Green Screens:

1. Color Selection: Green is used because it contrasts with human skin tones and offers higher luminosity, making it easier to light. Blue screens are sometimes used for darker scenes or to avoid color spill on blonde hair.

2. Lighting and Setup: The subject is lit separately from the screen to avoid color spill. The backdrop must be kept taut and free of wrinkles to prevent uneven lighting.

Techniques:

· Zone Keying: Masking and keying different body parts or objects separately for maximum control.

· Tracking Markers: Placing colored, high-contrast markers on the screen helps software track camera movements.

· Spill Suppression: Using tools like After Effects’ Advanced Spill Suppressor or plugins like Red Giant’s Primatte Keyer to remove green reflections on the subject.

1. Alternatives: High-resolution LED panels (virtual production) are replacing traditional green screens, allowing for real-time, interactive backgrounds and lighting.

2. Subject Separation: Keep actors far from the screen to avoid shadows.

3. Wardrobe Control: Avoid clothes that match the screen color, as well as shiny or reflective materials.

4. Post-Production: Noise should be removed before keying and re-added later, according to Adobe’s guidelines.

NASA uses massive rocket props in their Hollywood-style productions:

NASA Liars on NASA Wires

The latest livestream with the Artemis II astronauts clearly showed that it’s all a green screen setup. People in the U.S. are freaking out big time. Is it a fake green screen smear campaign by disgruntled Flat Earthers, or is it real? Time will tell.

The alleged “leaked” images and videos showing the Artemis II crew using a green screen are claimed to be fake by NASA, with many identified as AI-generated or altered. Conspiracy theorists were said to have used footage of a floating toy and a broadcast error to fuel hoax claims, which were allegedly debunked by verifying the original, high-quality, and live NASA footage. But the question remains. Are we suddenly to trust NASA’s debunking information machine and their debunking fans?

And that is a big question.

Fans are joking about NASA’s Artemis II footage being filmed on a green screen. A pair of AI-generated images showing a staged green-screen “space interview”, complete with floating astronauts and a film crew, has been making rounds online, captioned simply with “Shows over.” The implication being, of course, that NASA’s footage is fabricated. Faked by NASA or not, NASA still shoots “space footage” on Earth.

As soon as I saw this image, supposedly taken by Artemis II and published by NASA as if it were real, I thought it looked like AI, so I asked ChatGPT.

Here is the response:

Why haven’t astronauts photographed the International Space Station, given that it allegedly orbits the Earth 16 times every day?:

Artemis 2 - Will the Crew Get an Oscar for Best Performance?: