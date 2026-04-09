Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Thomas Gilligan's avatar
Thomas Gilligan
6h

This photo has me craving for grated cheese and hot sauce 🤭

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BigBlueSky
3h

Lol. It really does seem like it's to the point that, if people aren't seeing it yet, I don't know what it's going to take. I know some really smart people who are very much under the spell of the moon landing psyop. Maybe slapping them on the face with a torilla would help them(?)

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