NASA Finally Released Its First Official Photograph of The Little-Known Tortilla Cassini Moon
NASA finally released its first official photograph of the little-known Tortilla Cassini Moon, named after Jesuit Astronomer Tortilla Cassini Fellini Carnitas Fullah Bologna The Second. It was photographed on April 7th by The Artemis II Mission while following its orbital trajectory around The Moon, and thought to be a second Moon eclipsed by The Moon. We certainly live in historic times.
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This photo has me craving for grated cheese and hot sauce 🤭
Lol. It really does seem like it's to the point that, if people aren't seeing it yet, I don't know what it's going to take. I know some really smart people who are very much under the spell of the moon landing psyop. Maybe slapping them on the face with a torilla would help them(?)