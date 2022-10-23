What NASA Says About The Atmosphere of Mars:

“The atmosphere of Mars is the layer of gases surrounding Mars. It is primarily composed of carbon dioxide (95%), molecular nitrogen (2.8%), and argon (2%). It also contains trace levels of water vapor, oxygen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and noble gases. The atmosphere of Mars is much thinner than Earth's. The average surface pressure is only about 610 pascals (0.088 psi) which is less than 1% of the Earth's value.”

And yet, NASA claims they are flying helicopters on Mars, with the lack of at atmospheric pressure necessary to sustain helicopter blades in flight. A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by horizontally spinning rotors. On a helicopter, the wings (blades) are fixed to a rotating wing assembly called the main rotor. A tail rotor is used to keep the body of the helicopter from spinning. By slightly angling the main rotor and rotating the blades, the helicopter can travel forward, backward, and sideways.

When traveling forward, the blades generate more lift compared to hovering, allowing the helicopter to climb higher. Air density is an important component for generating lift and allowing engines to breathe efficiently. With thinner air, the main rotor generates less lift, limiting the ability of the helicopter to ascend any higher. Higher altitudes also pose a risk to pilots and passengers. The thinner atmosphere includes less oxygen, which is why the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires an oxygen mask at altitudes of 12,500 feet or higher.

Recall that the average surface pressure is only about 610 pascals (0.088 psi) which is less than 1% of the Earth's value. And so, NASA’s helicopter functionality on Mars is pure science fiction.

Mike Adams, it's Time to Talk: