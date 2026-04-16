Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Mr Peanut
13h

Wonderful article

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Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
19h

The NASA launch director "woman" is transgender:).

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