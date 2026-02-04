Contrary to popular belief, Quantum Physics, and even aspects of Classical Newtonian Physics, are essentially built upon philosophic assumptions, presuppositions, and even ancient Kabbalistic and Luciferian doctrines that are entirely unempirical. Quantum Physics, Theoretical Physics, and Heliocentrism, in particular, rest upon a constellation of philosophical assumptions and conjectures that are presented as reality but ultimately reduce to endless contradictions, paradoxes, and incomprehensible mathematical equations, often leading to a maze of labyrinthine and unfounded hypotheses, axioms, assertions, and postulates. As a result, we are witnessing an ever-increasing shift in epistemological truths and provable paradigms, where imaginary claims and speculative propositions are accepted as true by peer-reviewed consensus rather than by empirical means. Subsequently, this process has led to the deification of Theoretical Science, which now exists as a kind of religion masquerading as science, which is called “Scientism”.

In an era where scientific advancements have revolutionized medicine, technology, and our understanding of the universe, it’s tempting to view science as the ultimate arbiter of truth. However, this elevation of science to an infallible authority—known as Scientism—poses significant risks. Scientism is not science itself, but rather the ideological belief that scientific methods and empirical evidence are the only reliable paths to knowledge, often dismissing philosophy, ethics, spirituality, and other forms of inquiry as irrelevant or inferior. While science is a powerful tool for exploring the natural world, Scientism overextends its reach, leading to intellectual hubris, policy failures, and societal harm.

At its core, Scientism is philosophically flawed. The assertion that “only science provides true knowledge” is itself a non-scientific claim that cannot be empirically tested, making it self-refuting. It also inappropriately limits knowledge by ignoring foundational truths: logical and mathematical principles underpin science but aren’t derived from it; metaphysical realities, like the external world’s existence, are assumed; and historical facts, such as past events, rely on non-empirical methods.

This overreach extends to attempts to “naturalize” fields like ethics through evolutionary psychology, which reduces moral behavior to survival adaptations without addressing free will or the fact-value distinction. Such efforts often rely on untestable narratives rather than evidence, highlighting Scientism’s folly in claiming universal competence.

Ironically, Scientism harms the very enterprise it idolizes. By demanding incredible certitude, it stifles epistemic humility—the recognition that scientific knowledge is provisional and fallible. This can lead to institutional biases, as in the case of Soviet Lysenkoism, where ideology trumped evidence, or modern instances where correlation is mistaken for causation. When science is overextended to predict complex human behaviors, which involve free will and unpredictability, it commits a “category error” that discredits legitimate scientific endeavors.

Furthermore, Scientism marginalizes social and human values, potentially leading to stratification based on “scientific merit,” as dangerous as any other hierarchy. It fosters an environment where broader implications—epistemological, ethical, educational, and societal—are overlooked, perpetuating a narrow worldview.

