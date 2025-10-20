When Enclosed Cosmologists speak of The Earth spinning at 1000 MPH, what they are referring to is angular velocity by way of linear speed. MPH (Miles Per Hour) measures linear speed, while RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) measures rotational speed. MPH indicates how many miles an object travels in one hour, whereas RPM indicates how many full radial circles an object completes in one minute. For a car, MPH is the vehicle’s overall speed, while engine RPM is the rotational speed of the engine’s crankshaft, and wheel RPM is the rotational speed of the wheels.

Again, RPM, or Revolutions Per Minute, measures how fast an object is spinning, while MPH, or Miles Per Hour, measures how fast it is traveling in a straight line. RPM is a measure of rotational speed, and MPH is a measure of linear speed.

Nevertheless, The Earth is not a car engine or a crank shaft, and thus, we can speak of its angular velocity in terms of MPH, even though, technically speaking, MPH is traditionally reserved for linear motion. But in this case, The Earth is rotating at 1000 MPH in The Heliocentric Model…not my words, the words of NASA.

The Earth, in fact, spins really slow, twice as slow as the hour hand on your wall clock. That’s a ridiculously slow spin of 15 degrees per hour, or 360 (1 revolution) per 24 hours. Hence, we speak of the other three vectors of motion that the Heliocentric Model claims.

Heliocentrism:

There are four vectors of contrary motion that The Earth and Sun experience as they fly though an expanding Universe, according to the wildly magical and imaginative Heliocentric Theory: