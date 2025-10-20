When Enclosed Cosmologists speak of The Earth spinning at 1000 MPH, what they are referring to is angular velocity by way of linear speed. MPH (Miles Per Hour) measures linear speed, while RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) measures rotational speed. MPH indicates how many miles an object travels in one hour, whereas RPM indicates how many full radial circles an object completes in one minute. For a car, MPH is the vehicle’s overall speed, while engine RPM is the rotational speed of the engine’s crankshaft, and wheel RPM is the rotational speed of the wheels.
Again, RPM, or Revolutions Per Minute, measures how fast an object is spinning, while MPH, or Miles Per Hour, measures how fast it is traveling in a straight line. RPM is a measure of rotational speed, and MPH is a measure of linear speed.
Nevertheless, The Earth is not a car engine or a crank shaft, and thus, we can speak of its angular velocity in terms of MPH, even though, technically speaking, MPH is traditionally reserved for linear motion. But in this case, The Earth is rotating at 1000 MPH in The Heliocentric Model…not my words, the words of NASA.
The Earth, in fact, spins really slow, twice as slow as the hour hand on your wall clock. That’s a ridiculously slow spin of 15 degrees per hour, or 360 (1 revolution) per 24 hours. Hence, we speak of the other three vectors of motion that the Heliocentric Model claims.
Heliocentrism:
There are four vectors of contrary motion that The Earth and Sun experience as they fly though an expanding Universe, according to the wildly magical and imaginative Heliocentric Theory:
1. First, the Earth is allegedly spinning at approximately 1000 mph.
2. Second, while The Earth spins, it is also allegedly moving at 67,000 mph around The Sun.
3. Third, while these two motions are occurring, The Sun is also allegedly, and in fact, our whole Solar System is allegedly orbiting around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy. We are supposedly moving at an average velocity of 828,000 km/hr.
4. Fourth, the entire Milky Way Galaxy is also allegedly going 670,000,000 mph on the membrane of an expanding Universe.
Do you ever feel any of this spectacular contrary motion? Of course not, because The Earth is neither moving nor spinning.
Converting Miles Per Hour (Mph) to Revolutions Per Minute (RPM) is not a direct conversion because Mph is a measure of linear speed, while RPM is a measure of angular speed. To make this conversion, you need the diameter or circumference of the rotating object (such as a wheel or a disk). A larger diameter object will have fewer RPMs than a smaller one to cover the same linear distance in the same amount of time. Hence. it’s irrelevant to the topic of The Earth’s rotational speed. For all intents and purposes, as NASA claims, The Earth, in The Heliocentric Model, rotates at 1000 MPH.
Really enjoying your writings. Resonates with my sceptical of the "facts" we are taught.
There is a phrase often used... bullshit baffles brains. NASAs bullshit baffles their own brains and those of an unquestioning nature.
Fantastic work, as usual!