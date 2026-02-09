Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
1hEdited

A speak and spell instrument, attempting to be authentic…..

leads to the mobus loop HAL eventuality…

The whole point of the AI scam, which it is, is to rob you of control, individualty, wealth, and God, nothing more….

To all the brilliant researchers going over mountains of data, I understand, time is of the essense👍.

Other than that one singular contribution to humanity, it is the destroyer of worlds, the false light emitting through every scying glass screen.

It is everywhere and nowhere.

It must be dismantled,

for the Glory of God.

Michael.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture