“Write an essay explaining how both rocket thrust and jet airliners push against the Earth’s atmosphere.”

The AI essentially came back to say that: “In both cases, the atmosphere is not a rigid surface being pushed against (like feet on the ground). Thrust is a reaction force from momentum transfer, not direct contact pressure on the ambient medium.”

In other words, in both cases, a separate secondary force “pushing” against (resisting) the rocket or jet airliner propulsion mechanism is not required, again, violating Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which states that:

“For every action (force) in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction. If Object A exerts a force on Object B, Object B simultaneously exerts a force of equal magnitude and opposite direction on Object A. Forces always exist in pairs and act on different objects.”

In this case, Object A is the rocket or jet airliner, and Object B is the surrounding atmospheric pressure that resists Object A’s thrusting mechanism. In imaginary outer space, there is no surrounding atmospheric pressure to resist Object A (the rocket’s thrusting mechanism), thereby resulting in zero forward momentum. It’s tantamount to saying, as a crude analogy, that if I stand in an empty field and extend my right arm to the right, I will somehow be hurled to the left. No, you will not. There is an insufficient amount of pressure resisting your arm to create an equal and opposite reaction. You will just stand there with your right arm extended out to the right, nothing more. But if you stand next to a wall, and push against it with your right arm, you will be thrust to the left because the wall provides a sufficient equal and opposite reaction.

“Both rocket thrust and the propulsion of jet airliners rely fundamentally on Newton’s Third Law of Motion: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. In both cases, the vehicle accelerates forward by expelling mass (exhaust gases) backward at high velocity. The “push” is not against the surrounding Earth’s atmosphere in the sense of pressing directly on ambient air molecules like a person pushing off a wall; instead, the thrust arises from the momentum change of the expelled material itself.

Rocket Thrust: Independent of the Atmosphere:

Rockets generate thrust by burning fuel with an onboard oxidizer (such as liquid oxygen), producing hot, high-pressure gases that are accelerated out of the nozzle at extremely high speeds. The rocket engine pushes these exhaust gases backward, and by Newton’s Third Law, the exhaust gases push the rocket forward with equal force.

A common misconception is that rockets “push against” the atmosphere or the ground to lift off. In reality, rocket thrust functions perfectly in a vacuum—often better than in the atmosphere. The thrust equation for a rocket is:

F = ṁ × Vₑ + (Pₑ - P₀) × Aₑ

where:

ṁ is the mass flow rate of exhaust,

Vₑ is the exhaust velocity,

Pₑ is the exhaust pressure at the nozzle exit,

P₀ is the ambient pressure (atmospheric pressure at sea level, or zero in vacuum),

Aₑ is the nozzle exit area.

The dominant term is usually ṁ × Vₑ (momentum thrust from expelling mass). The pressure term (Pₑ - P₀) × Aₑ actually reduces net thrust slightly in the atmosphere because ambient pressure opposes the exiting gases (back pressure). In vacuum (P₀ = 0), this term becomes positive or neutral, so the same engine typically produces 10–20% more thrust in space than at sea level. Vacuum-optimized nozzles expand gases further for even higher efficiency.

Rockets do not require atmospheric air to “push against” because they carry both fuel and oxidizer. The reaction occurs internally: the engine accelerates its own propellant mass backward, producing a forward reaction force on the rocket body. This is why rockets work in deep space, far beyond any atmosphere.

Jet Airliner Thrust: Dependent on the Atmosphere:

Jet engines (turbojets, turbofans) operate differently because they are air-breathing. They ingest large quantities of ambient air through the intake, compress it, mix it with fuel, ignite the mixture, and expel the hot combustion gases (plus much of the incoming air in turbofans) out the rear at high velocity.

Thrust comes primarily from accelerating this large mass of air backward. Again, Newton’s Third Law applies: the engine accelerates air and exhaust gases rearward (action), and the gases exert an equal forward force on the engine and aircraft (reaction).

Unlike rockets, jet engines do interact with the surrounding atmosphere—they require it to supply the oxygen for combustion and the working fluid (air) to accelerate. Without an atmosphere, a standard jet engine cannot operate because there is no air to compress, burn, or expel. The aircraft “pushes” on the air by forcing it backward at a higher speed than it entered, creating forward thrust.

In high-bypass turbofan engines (common on modern airliners), most thrust comes from the large fan accelerating bypass air backward, not just the core exhaust. This makes them more efficient at subsonic speeds by moving a greater mass of air at a lower velocity.

Comparing the Two Systems:

Both systems produce thrust by the same core principle: expelling mass backward to gain forward momentum. However, the key difference lies in the source of that mass:

Rockets use self-contained propellant (fuel + oxidizer), so thrust is generated independently of the environment. They do not push against Earth’s atmosphere; the atmosphere slightly reduces efficiency due to back pressure and drag, but thrust originates from the rocket’s own exhaust.

Jet airliners use atmospheric air as both oxidizer and propellant mass. They accelerate external air backward, so in a meaningful sense, they do “push against” the atmosphere by changing its momentum. The aircraft moves forward as a reaction to imparting rearward momentum to the surrounding air.

In both cases, the atmosphere is not a rigid surface being pushed against (like feet on the ground). Thrust is a reaction force from momentum transfer, not direct contact pressure on the ambient medium.

This distinction explains why rockets can reach orbit and travel through space, while jet airliners are limited to within Earth’s atmosphere. Yet both beautifully illustrate Newton’s Third Law in action: propulsion arises from what is thrown backward, not from pressing on what lies outside.”

My Response: Newton’s Third Law of Motion and Rocket Propulsion

Newton’s Third Law of Motion, often stated as “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” means that if an object A exerts a force on an object B, then object B simultaneously exerts a force on object A that is equal in magnitude and opposite in direction. These forces always act on different objects and therefore do not cancel each other out.

For example, a rocket expels hot gases downward, and in reaction, the gases push the rocket upward, or forward, whatever the case may be.

Heliocentrists don’t understand Newton’s Third Law. The thrust coming from a rocket (Force A) must push off of something else (Force B) in order to achieve an equal and opposite reaction for forward momentum to occur. In the imaginary Vacuum of Outer Space there is zero pressure everywhere, which, of course, provides no secondary force (B) for a rocket’s thrusters to push against. Hence, zero forward momentum is achieved. The fact that this has to be explained is indicative of just how brainwashed and indoctrinated Heliocentrists have become by Scientism.

Planes and rockets work fine within The Earth’s atmosphere because there is atmospheric pressure for the rocket thrusters to push against. In Outer Space there is no atmospheric pressure to push against. It’s a 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa vacuum. Newton’s Third Law requires 2 forces in order to achieve an equal and opposite reaction, not just 1 force.

In other words, Newton’s Third Law inherently requires two forces because it describes a fundamental interaction between two objects, where each object exerts an equal and opposite force on the other. These forces form an “action-reaction pair,” meaning one force (the action) produces a corresponding equal and opposite force (the reaction) on a different object.

Again, in the case of rockets in the imaginary Vacuum of Outer Space there is zero pressure everywhere, which, of course, provides no secondary force (B) for a rocket’s thrusters to push against. Hence, zero forward momentum is achieved.

Don’t Trust ChatGPT

ChatGPT often responds with plausible-sounding, but incorrect or nonsensical answers. Essentially, it is not thinking in any rational way. It is merely regurgitating and parroting what it scrapes off of pre-existing texts across The Internet, frequently giving cookie cutter, party line, and mainstream nonsense, based upon pattern recognition rather than Truth.

When you type in, “ChatGPT gives wrong answers.,” the OpenAI generator even confesses it’s fallibility.

ChatGPT:

“It’s true that ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) can sometimes provide inaccurate or incorrect answers, a phenomenon often referred to as “hallucination”. This is because these models are trained on vast amounts of data and learn to generate statistically plausible responses based on patterns, rather than having a true understanding or accessing real-time, verified information.”

And so, I asked ChatGPT: “Can a rocket push against zero pressure?” It absurdly and erroneously said, “Yes”???

ChatGPT:

“Great question! To answer it directly: yes, a rocket can still push against “zero pressure” — but the way it does so is a bit different from what we might intuitively expect.

How does a rocket work in space?

Rockets rely on Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which states: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” This means that a rocket pushes exhaust gases out of its engines, and in turn, the rocket itself is pushed forward (in the opposite direction of the exhaust).

Even in the vacuum of space — where there is essentially zero external pressure — the rocket engine still works because it doesn’t need an external medium (like air or water) to push against. Instead, the rocket expels gas at high velocity, and the reaction force is what propels the rocket forward.

Key points to understand:

Exhaust : The rocket engine expels high-speed gases (exhaust) into space, and the force from this exhaust pushes the rocket in the opposite direction.

No need for air : Unlike airplanes, which rely on air pressure to generate lift through their wings, rockets don’t need to “push against” something external. They operate purely through the expulsion of mass (the exhaust), which creates the necessary reaction force to propel the rocket forward.

Vacuum isn’t an issue: A vacuum means no air resistance, but that’s actually advantageous for the rocket. It doesn’t need to overcome air drag, so its engines can operate more efficiently in space than in the atmosphere.

So, to sum up:

A rocket doesn’t “push against” zero pressure in the way we might think of with, say, pushing on a wall. Instead, it expels exhaust gas at high velocity, and the absence of external pressure (like air resistance) in space actually makes the rocket more efficient at moving through the vacuum.

Does that help clarify how rockets work in space?”

Now For The Correct Answer…

Rocket Thrust is Impossible in an Outer Space Vacuum

Newton’s First Law states that every object will remain at rest or in uniform motion in a straight line unless compelled to change its state by the action of an EXTERNAL force. Rockets require EXTERNAL resistance, like an atmosphere to push off of. The rocket does not give its exhaust momentum, the momentum is given by PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE. Conservation of Momentum is a fundamental law of physics which states that the momentum of a system is constant if there are no external forces acting on the system. It is embodied in Newton’s first law (the law of inertia). The external force is the pressure gradient force, not the rocket, itself. Atmospheric pressure is an EXTERNAL FORCE. Internal combustion does not satisfy the requirements of being an external force.

The rocket propellant is part of the rocket and is not a secondary external force acting upon the rocket. Recall, Newtons’ First Law of Motion requires an EXTERNAL force. There is no scientific confirmation of a rocket being able to thrust in a vacuum.

Common Imaginary Secondary Force Error:

Advocates of the effectiveness of rocket propulsion in the near perfect vacuum of alleged Outer Space often assert, and quite vehemently, that rocket thrust is pushing against the rocket’s thrust chamber, and then out the de Laval nozzle of the rocket, and hence, the resultant posterior exhaust from combustion then becomes the SECONDARY FORCE acting upon the rocket in order to achieve forward propulsion. In other words, what they are proposing is that the rocket is one force and the rocket’s exhaust acts as the secondary force necessary to not violate Newton’s Third Law of Motion.

Heliocentrist often start with a faulty claim to build another faulty claim.

They claim:

“The key to rocket thrust in an Outer Space vacuum is the oxidizer present, and the momentum generated by fumes expelled via the burn rate.”

Nevertheless, there is no “burn rate”, nor combustion in an oxygen free vacuum. They are imagining combustion to make their secondary erroneous claim of forward momentum. But the vacuum of Outer Space is 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, and therefore, recoil propulsion is not possible in this environment since no combustion can expand outwards to agitate the surrounding system and create an equal and opposite reaction.

This rocket moves because it is operating within an environment of atmospheric pressure around it:

This rocket cannot move because it is surrounded by zero atmospheric pressure and zero oxygen to assist in its burn rate:

People will often make You Tube videos where they think they are proving that combustion can occur in a vacuum, but they are using grossly inferior vacuums than the Outer Space vacuum which clocks in at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. In this way, they mislead people into believing that combustion is possible in an Outer Space vacuum, and that rocket thrust is possible in Outer Space.

You literally need oxygen and atmospheric pressure for rocket thrust to work. You need something for the burn rate to push off of in order to satisfy Newton’s Laws of Motion. The vacuum of Outer Space has none of these components.

“The Mick” Explains the Folly of Rocket Thrust in an Outer Space Vacuum

“The Mick” on Substack:

The exhaust “force” is moving in the same direction and speed as the “thrust”, but since there is no friction to slow the exhaust fumes down, there is no stationary or opposing force to create momentum. The “thrust fumes” are your legs moving (“jumping”) in mid-air, but there is no opposing kinetic force (ground) to provide momentum. It’s amazing how many “astrophysicists and scientists” do not understanding this basic principle. If there is no ground (atmosphere), you cannot jump. (i.e., move using thrust). The fumes in a vacuum dissipate across any enclosed container enclosing the vacuum, instantly. Although the combustion would require oxygen or a Monopropellants such as Nitrocellulose (N2H4) to ignite, the rockets in You Tube videos are pushing off the oxidizer induced pressure within the container acting as an opposing force (ground or atmosphere), and they are not using even close to perfect vacuums, and certainly nothing close to NASA’s alleged Outer Space vacuum at a vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. Unless we live in a relatively small “space bubble”, the universe is not both infinite and contained. Nevertheless, unsupported opinions do not change The Laws of Physics and Thermodynamics

“The computer said so, so it must be right, since it’s smarter than you.” is an excuse that holds little weight…see how dangerous relying on computers can be?

If a spacecraft are operating in space, then one of the statements has to be true:

a. Space has an atmosphere.

b. A different type of propulsion is used.

c. NASA is lying.

d. NASA is scientifically illiterate.

Hmmm, I wonder which one?”

HINT: c. NASA is lying.

My Note:

Even when using Monopropellants such as Nitrocellulose, (N2H4), gases would disperse too rapidly to burn. In the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space, the burn rate would be nanoseconds, as the vacuum void immediately consumes any exothermic reaction between a combustible substance and an oxidizer that forms an oxidized product. Hence, no there can be no burn, per se, in the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space. There can only be a localized exothermic reaction, but no actual “burn” or combustion reaction.

In various You Tube Videos, any attempt to create rocket movement through fuel burn results in zero movement until the expelled oxidizer exhaust creates a “mini-atmospheric pressure” within the tiny, enclosed vacuum to push off of. In Outer Space, there would be no ability to accumulate such atmospheric pressure since no solid and impermeable barrier would exists to facilitate this. In demonstration videos, with tiny rocket engines in vacuum tubes, you can see that the rocket doesn’t start moving until it spews out enough exhaust to build up enough atmosphere to push off.

