More Empirically Speaking, Objects Fall or Rise Due to The Relationship, Ratio, and Dynamism Between The Following
1. Object Density
2. The Index of Buoyancy of an Object
3. Dielectric Forces
4. Electrostatic Attraction
5. Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Magnetism
6. Electromagnetic Forces
7. Aerodynamic Resistance
8. Thermodynamic Exchange
9. The Result of an Object in a Particular Atmospheric Medium
10. The “Aetheric Wind” (Luminiferous Aether)
11. Incoherent Dielectric and Electrostatic Acceleration
