Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnowLordJesusChrist?'s avatar
KnowLordJesusChrist?
1h

why are there two bill coopers with different photos in different time periods?

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture