“There has been a plan in effect since at least 1917 to create an artificial Extraterrestrial threat to the Earth, to bring about a One-World, Luciferian Totalitarian socialist government. This Extraterrestrial propaganda has been promoted through movies, through books, in the newspapers, to create the idea in the public mind that this phenomenon related to Extraterrestrials is real and that the threat is real.”

--Milton William Cooper

Milton William “Bill” Cooper (May 6, 1943 – November 5, 2001) was an American conspiracy theorist, radio broadcaster, and author best known for his 1991 book, Behold a Pale Horse.

Background and Rise to Prominence:

Born in Long Beach, California, into a military family, Cooper served in the U.S. Navy (including in Vietnam) and later claimed involvement with naval intelligence. He gained fame in the late 1980s and 1990s through his shortwave radio show The Hour of the Time, where he discussed various conspiracy theories.

His book Behold a Pale Horse became a major underground bestseller. It compiled documents and his own writings alleging global conspiracies involving secret societies, government cover-ups, the Illuminati, New World Order plans, and warnings about impending tyranny. He popularized terms like “sheeple” (for those he saw as blindly following authority) and influenced a wide range of people, from militia movements to musicians.

Cooper positioned himself as a “truth seeker” warning against government overreach, secret cabals, and loss of freedoms. He was often described as a “militia theoretician” and was associated with anti-government sentiments in the 1990s.

His Death:

On November 5, 2001, in Eagar, Arizona, Cooper was fatally shot by Apache County sheriff’s deputies during an attempted arrest at his home. Accounts from law enforcement describe it as a defensive response during a confrontation where Cooper opened fire to defend himself. Some of his supporters and conspiracy circles have alleged it was an assassination to silence him.

He was 58 and is buried in Springerville Cemetery, Arizona. His death came shortly after the 9/11 attacks, a period of heightened tensions around anti-government voices.

Cooper remains a polarizing and influential figure in conspiracy theory communities, with his writings and broadcasts still circulated widely today.

Cooper and the Moon Mission Hoax

Cooper promoted the idea that the Apollo Moon landings (1969–1972) were faked as part of a broader government deception. This fits into his larger narrative of NASA and the U.S. government lying to the public while hiding truths about fake space, fake aliens, and covert technology.

William Cooper Talks About NASA’s Lies And The Moon Landing Hoax:

Key elements of his position (drawn from his broadcasts, such as a 1995 Hour of the Time episode on the topic, and quotes attributed to him:

Technological and Environmental Impossibility : He argued that humans had not gone beyond low Earth orbit (around 300 miles max, in his view) and that the Moon landings were impossible due to radiation, vacuum conditions, and temperature extremes. A commonly cited quote attributed to him questions how astronauts could survive in spacesuits on the lunar surface in full sunlight (absorbing extreme heat like 265°F) surrounded by a vacuum.

Staged Footage and Inconsistencies: He pointed to alleged NASA lies, anomalies in photos/videos (e.g., lighting, shadows, flag “waving,” lack of stars), and claimed the missions were filmed in studios or using other deceptive means. In his broader lore, he suggested Apollo astronauts encountered alien artifacts or bases on the Moon (e.g., spires, mining vehicles, “du Luna” bases) but that the public narrative was fabricated.

Cooper did not originate Moon landing skepticism (which dates back to the 1970s), but he amplified it within a grander “super conspiracy” framework involving fake aliens, elite control, and impending tyranny. His radio shows dissected NASA claims in detail, urging listeners to question official narratives.

Legacy and Influence:

Cooper’s work predated and influenced later figures like Alex Jones and elements of QAnon-style thinking. Critics view him as a paranoid fabulist whose claims often lacked verifiable evidence and sometimes drew from debunked or fabricated sources (e.g., Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, which he reinterpreted). Supporters see him as a fearless truth-teller who exposed government overreach.

His Moon hoax arguments align with standard conspiracy tropes but are embedded in his unique fake alien-government collusion mythology.

Milton William Cooper’s Book, Behold A Pale White Horse:

Bill Cooper, a former United States Naval Intelligence Briefing Team member, reveals information that remains hidden from the public eye. This information has been kept in Top Secret government files since the 1940s. His audiences hear the truth unfold as he writes about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the war on drugs, the Secret Government, and UFOs. Bill is a lucid, rational, and powerful speaker whose intent is to inform and to empower his audience. Standing room only is normal. His presentation and information transcend partisan affiliations as he clearly addresses issues in a way that has a striking impact on listeners of all backgrounds and interests. He has spoken to many groups throughout the United States and has appeared regularly on many radio talk shows and on television. In 1988, Bill decided to “talk” due to events then taking place worldwide, events which he had seen plans for back in the early ‘70s. Since Bill has been “talking,” he has correctly predicted the lowering of the Iron Curtain, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the invasion of Panama. All Bill’s predictions were on record well before the events occurred. Bill is not a psychic. His information comes from Top Secret documents that he read while with the Intelligence Briefing Team and from over 17 years of thorough research.

“The only man in America who has all the pieces to the puzzle that has troubled so many for so long.”

—Anthony Hilder, Radio Free America

“William Cooper may be one of America’s greatest heroes, and this story may be the biggest story in the history of the world.”

—Mills Crenshaw, KTALK, Salt Lake City

“Like it or not, everything is changing. The result will be the most wonderful experience in the history of man or the most horrible enslavement that you can imagine. Be active or abdicate, the future is in your hands.”

—William Cooper, October 24, 1989