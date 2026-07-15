Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
18h

Amen, darkness cannot understand the light of Jesus much less overcome it.

Reply
Share
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
19h

Darkness is here may GOD shed more Light on US everywhere!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture