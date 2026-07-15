



Lux in Tenebris is a Latin phrase from the Vulgate Bible which means, “light in darkness”.

The phrase is part of the fifth verse of the Gospel of John, which was translated from the original Greek as follows:

...et lux in tenebris lucet, et tenebrae eam non comprehenderunt.

—John 1:5 (VUL)

and the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

—John 1:5 (KJV)

This verse is part of the longer prologue to John’s Gospel, in which the author evokes the imagery of light in reference to Jesus, the second person of the Trinity. Jesus is understood to be the light of God, who is sent by the Father to illumine the world out of sin and darkness.

Lux in Tenebris — Light in Darkness

· Lux in Tenebris is the defiant spark that refuses to be extinguished when all surrounding light has been swallowed by shadow. It is not merely illumination, but resistance, the quiet, unyielding radiance that reveals truth where none should exist, that offers orientation when every landmark has vanished, and that kindles courage in the marrow of those who have every reason to despair.

· Lux in Tenebris is the lantern held by the last honest soul in a corrupt age. It is the poem written in a prison cell. The act of mercy in a battlefield. The clear thought that cuts through hysteria. The moral certainty that persists when the world has gone mad.

· Lux in Tenebris does not banish the darkness. It conquers it by existing within it. It does not promise the end of night, only that night will never fully own you. Where chaos reigns and sight fails, Lux in Tenebris is the inner fire that lets one see anyway.

· Lux in Tenebris is the single candle that expels the vile and suffocating darkness of a vast obsidian atrium.

· Lux in Tenebris is the ancient battle cry of every soul that has ever refused to bow to the void.

In its most powerful form, it is not given upon request.

It is granted upon the resolution to expose the darkness in this world.

It is the decision to become the light that exposes darkness when little or none is offered from a world defeated by pride, delusion, and materialism.

Lux in Tenebris: My Testimony

I stand before you today not as one who has escaped the darkness, but as one who has been called to shine within it. My name is written in The Lamb’s Book of Life, and every labor of my hands, every word of my mouth, and every step of my journey springs from this unshakable position: Lux in Tenebris—Light in the Darkness. This is no mere motto or metaphor. It is the living reality of Christ Jesus dwelling in me, the Light of the World who pierces every shadow and refuses to be overcome. (John 1:5).

The Lamb’s Book of Life contains the names of those who have accepted Christ as their Savior and been chosen for eternal life. Your name is there by no work of your own, but rather, by your surrender to Christ and His work on your behalf.

From my earliest days, I knew the weight of darkness, the kind that creeps into hearts, families, communities, and even institutions. I have walked through valleys where hope seemed extinguished, where confusion reigned, and where the enemy of our souls sought to smother truth with lies. Yet in those very places, the Holy Spirit kindled within me a fire that would not be quenched. The Lord spoke clearly through His Word: “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden” (Matthew 5:14). I did not choose this calling out of convenience or ambition; it chose me on the road of surrender, when I laid down my own plans at the foot of the Cross.

My work, whether in counsel, creation, leadership, service, or whatever form the Lord assigns in each season, flows directly from this divine positioning. It is not self-generated effort or clever strategy. It is the overflow of abiding in the True Vine (John 15). When I enter broken systems, fractured relationships, or darkened minds, I do not come with my own light, which would flicker and fail. I come as a vessel carrying the uncreated Light of Christ. I speak truth where deception thrives. I offer hope where despair has taken root. I build, restore, and illuminate because He who commanded, “Let there be light,” still speaks that command through yielded lives.

There have been trials, moments when the darkness pressed hard and the accuser whispered that my efforts were futile. In those hours, I returned again and again to the Garden of Gethsemane and the empty tomb. The same Savior who endured ultimate darkness for our redemption now lives in me, and His resurrection power makes every labor fruitful. I have seen lives transformed, chains broken, and eyes opened, not by my strength, but by the Light of Christ that no darkness can comprehend.

This is not epistemological theory.

It is tested, proven reality.

I am resolute because my foundation is the Rock of Ages. I will not shrink back, soften the message, or dim the light to accommodate the shadows of this age. The world grows darker, but that only magnifies the brightness of the Gospel we carry. As Paul declared, “For God, who said, ‘Let light shine out of darkness,’ has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ” (2 Corinthians 4:6). My work is an act of obedience, a declaration of war against the powers of darkness, and a labor of love for the lost and the weary.

To every soul reading these words:

If you are in darkness, come to the Light. If you carry light but feel weary, take courage. He who called you is faithful. Fix your eyes on Christ, the Author and Perfecter of our faith. Let your life, your vocation, and your every breath declare Lux in Tenebris.

The night is far spent. The day is at hand. (Romans 13:12).

By the grace of God, I will continue this work until He calls me home, heartfelt in compassion, authoritative in truth, and resolute in mission.

All glory to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, now and forever.