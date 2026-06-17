Before all of this, I say to all my readers, you are Saved through your understanding that you are unworthy to be saved. Once you realize that no amount of good deeds can save you, and that all your good deeds are but worthless rags before The Lord, you are Saved unto Eternal Life by the work of God incarnate in Jesus Christ. All are unworthy. It is God approaching us that we are Saved.

The Caveat:

Regardless of your Sin, you are saved through the work of Jesus Christ on The Cross, who died for the Sins of The World.

Key Bible Verses Explain This Process:

The Great Exchange: 2 Corinthians 5:21 (NIV) states, “God made him who had no Sin to be Sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” Jesus took our Sin and gave us His perfect standing with God.

Paying the Penalty: Romans 6:23 (NIV) says, “For the wages of sin are death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Jesus paid the ultimate “wage” or penalty for Sin so we wouldn’t have to

Bearing Our Guilt: 1 Peter 2:24 (NIV) explains, “He himself bore our Sins in his body on the cross, so that we might die to Sins and live for righteousness; ‘by his wounds you have been healed.’”

Volition, or Free Will, is the cognitive process and capacity to use one’s will to make conscious choices. It represents personal agency and independent action—typically without being forced or influenced by external forces.

In Christian Theology, particularly drawing from Protestant, Catholic, and broader biblical perspectives, the idea that Lucifer (Satan/the devil) “can do you no harm” without your consent rests on the doctrines of God-ordained Free Will, the nature of temptation versus coercion, and the protective boundaries God sets around HIS people. This is not a claim that Satan is powerless or that believers never suffer Earthly trials, but that he cannot ultimately destroy or spiritually enslave a person without their willful cooperation in Sin.

Amazing Grace - Peter Hollens feat. Home Free:

1. Free Will as a God-Ordained Doctrine:

Scripture presents human beings as moral agents with genuine choice:

Deuteronomy 30:19: “I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life...”

Joshua 24:15: “...choose this day whom you will serve...”

James 1:13-15 outlines the process of Sin: Desire → Enticement → Consent → Action → Death. Temptation is external, but Sin requires internal agreement.

God does not force righteousness, nor does He allow Satan to override Free Will. Coerced obedience would not be love or a relationship. Free will makes authentic faith, repentance, and virtue possible. Satan operates within this framework—he tempts, accuses, and deceives, but he cannot force the will.

2. Lucifer’s Limited Power and Legalistic Boundaries:

The Bible portrays Satan as a created being (a fallen angel, Isaiah 14:12-15, Ezekiel 28:12-19) with significant but bounded influence:

He is the “father of lies” (John 8:44), a deceiver (Revelation 12:9), and tempter (Matthew 4:1-11, where even Jesus was tempted but did not Sin ).

In the Book of Job, Satan must ask God’s permission even to afflict a righteous man. God sets strict limits: “Behold, all that he has is in your hand. Only against him do not stretch out your hand” (Job 1:12).

Satan is described as a “roaring lion, seeking someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8), but the context is to resist him, firm in faith. He targets vulnerabilities, not the fortified.

Satan’s primary “harm” is spiritual: separation from God, bondage to Sin , accusation, fear, and ultimately eternal judgment (if unrepentant). He cannot snatch a believer out of God’s hand against their will (John 10:28-29), nor does he have automatic legal access to a life submitted to God.

3. Informed Consent and the Door of Sin:

The mechanism is often summarized as: Satan has no rights or power over you except what you give him through willful, informed disobedience:

Temptation ≠ Sin.: Jesus was tempted in every way yet without Sin (Hebrews 4:15). Temptation is common to man (1 Corinthians 10:13), and God provides a way of escape.

Consent Opens the Door: When a person knowingly chooses to violate God’s clear commands—idolatry, sexual immorality, unforgiveness, occult involvement, persistent rebellion, etc.—they align themselves with the devil’s domain (Ephesians 4:26-27: “Give no opportunity to the devil”). This is “informed consent” because Scripture is clear on righteousness (the Ten Commandments, Sermon on the Mount, apostolic teachings).

Examples:

· Unforgiveness gives Satan a foothold (2 Corinthians 2:10-11).

· Dabbling in darkness (witchcraft, deliberate occult practices) invites influence.

· Persistent, unrepentant Sin hands over authority in that area of life.

Without consent, Satan can harass, lie, or attack externally (as with Job or Jesus), but he cannot indwell, possess, or eternally harm a person who resists and stands under God’s authority. “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7) follows “Submit yourselves therefore to God.”

4. God’s Clearly Delineated Precepts as Protection:

God’s law and gospel are not arbitrary; they are protective boundaries:

Righteousness (right relationship with God and others) flows from faith, repentance, and obedience empowered by the Holy Spirit.

The blood of Christ, the name of Jesus, and the armor of God (Ephesians 6) close legal doors.

Believers are transferred from the “domain of darkness” to the “kingdom of the beloved Son” (Colossians 1:13). Satan is a defeated enemy (Colossians 2:15, Revelation 12), operating on borrowed time.

Earthly suffering (persecution, illness, loss) can still occur—this is the fallen world (John 16:33)—but it does not equate to ultimate spiritual harm. “No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed” (Isaiah 54:17) applies in the context of a covenant relationship. Even death for a believer is “gain” (Philippians 1:21).

Summary of the Doctrine:

Lucifer can do you no ultimate harm (spiritual destruction, loss of salvation, unbreakable bondage) unless you choose, with knowledge and consent, to step outside God’s protective precepts. Free will is both the dignity and the danger: God honors your choice, which means He allows the consequences of aligning with darkness. Repentance and renewed submission close those doors.

This framework emphasizes personal responsibility, the sufficiency of Scripture, and confidence in God’s sovereignty rather than fear of the devil. Different Christian traditions nuance deliverance, spiritual warfare, or sacramental grace differently, but the core is that Temptation requires consent. God sets the limits—is widely shared.