Apparatus: · 1000 Nm (Nano Meter) Infrared Telescopic Camera

Infrared Photography

In infrared photography, the film or image sensor used is sensitive to infrared light. The part of the spectrum used is referred to as near-infrared to distinguish it from far-infrared, which is the domain of thermal imaging. Wavelengths used for photography range from about 700 nm to about 1000 nm. Film is usually sensitive to visible light too, so an infrared-passing filter is used; this lets infrared (IR) light pass through to the camera, but blocks all or most of the visible light spectrum (the filter thus looks black or deep red). (“Infrared filter” may refer either to this type of filter or to one that blocks infrared but passes other wavelengths.)

Infrared Photography and Atmospheric Refraction and Distortion Reduction

Did you ever wonder why Infrared Photographed landscape photos look so crispy sharp? It may not be obvious. But photographing in the near-infrared part of the spectrum has some definite benefits over photographing visible light, especially for landscape photography. You might have noticed that infrared light has some ability to penetrate the haze in the air. Why is that? Haze is caused by light scattering off particles in the air. One of the fascinating features of IR photography is its ability to penetrate haze and light fog. Infrared radiation has a longer wavelength than visible light and can penetrate haze more easily.

What does this mean for Flat Earth proof? Well, with Infrared Photography, you eliminate the excuse of missing curvature as being the result of leaping images jumping up because of refraction. Infrared does not operate using the visible light spectrum, and so the refraction that might be caused by water droplets or pollution in the atmosphere is easily ruled out.

Data: (Refer To Google Maps Screenshots For Proof)

1) The Chino Hills is 1,600 feet in altitude at 61 miles away from the Malibu observation point

2) San Jacinto Mountain is approx. 10,800 feet in altitude at 123 miles away from the Malibu Bluffs observation point

3) Santa Monica, CA is 13 miles from Malibu observation point

4) Malibu Bluffs, Los Angeles County CA infrared camera elevation is approx. 92 Feet

Expected Visibility of San Jacinto Mountain from 123 miles away in Malibu:

1) 123 miles X 123 miles X 8 inches = 121,032 inches

2) 121,032 inches DIVIDED BY 12 inches = 10,086 feet

3) There is 10,086 feet of expected Earth curvature from 123 miles away between Malibu and San Jacinto Mountain

4) San Jacinto Mountain at 10,800 feet in altitude MINUS 10,086 feet of expected Earth curvature from 123 miles away EQUALS 714 feet difference.

Expected Visibility of Santa Monic Beach from 13 miles away in Malibu:

1) 13 miles X 13 miles X 8 inches = 1,352 inches

2) 1,352 inches DIVIDED BY 12 inches = 112.67 feet

3) There is 112.67 feet of expected Earth curvature from 13 miles away between Malibu and Santa Monica Beach

4) 112.67 feet of expected Earth curvature from 13 miles away Minus Malibu Bluffs, Los Angeles County, CA infrared camera elevation of 92 feet EQUALS 20.67 feet

Conclusion

All 10,086 feet of San Jacinto Mountain is showing from Malibu Bluffs at 92 feet above sea level, from 123 miles away, when we should only see: 714 feet of San Jacinto PLUS 92 feet of observer camera height, equaling 806 feet of expected height of visibility of San Jacinto Mountain from Malibu Bluffs.

Using Parabolic Trigonometry and Spherical Geometry, which can be verified by Professional Land Surveying AutoCAD Software, with its computational calculator) from 123 miles away, there should be 10, 086 feet of expected Earth curvature beneath the infrared camera’s observational position atop Malibu Bluffs if The Earth was actually curved. However, all of San Jacinto Mountain, at approx. 10,800 feet in altitude, is clearly in plain view at 123 miles away from the Malibu Bluffs observational position.

In fact, all of San Jacinto Mountain, at approx. 10,800 feet in altitude, is showing all the way down to the sandy beaches of the Santa Monica shoreline at sea level, which proves there is zero curvature to The Earth .

People on Santa Monica Beach Clearly Visible at 3:00 Minutes:

Advance the infrared video to 3:00 min. and you can actually see people walking on the sandy beaches of Santa Monica Beach. These walking people, as well as the sandy beaches of Santa Monica Beach, should be 20.67 feet below visibility from 13 miles away at The Malibu Bluffs observation point if The Earth was curved. But these people are clearly visible walking around on the sandy beaches of Santa Monica Beach. (i.e. 112.67 feet MINUS Malibu Bluffs infrared camera elevation of 92 feet EQUALS 20.67 feet).

34 Miles From Malibu Beach At Sea Level To Torrance Beach, CA Sea Level

Not only can you clearly see the white sandy beaches of Torrance Beach, CA from Malibu Beach at sea level from 34 miles away, but you can also see the cliffs that lead down to these white sandy beaches.

Notice the stunning clarity of the hotel. And it should not be visible at all from 34 miles away if the Earth was curved.

Notice how the hotel is literally ABOVE eye level in the photo, which means the observer is literally at sea level on the Malibu Beach. Otherwise, the hotel and beach would be BELOW line of sight or below it.

It is literally a beach-to-beach at sea level shot.

See the Google Maps screenshot for the distance data.

Apparatus:

High Resolution Celestron Spotting Scope with a Monochrome Astronomy Camera Telescope Fitted with a 1000 nanometer Infrared Filter

54 Mile Infrared Camera Shot from Malibu Beach Bluffs at 92 feet Elevation to Catalina Island at Sea Level

Apparatus:

· Sony 4k Camcorder Model HDR AX53 In Night Shot Mode With An IR 950nm Infrared Filter

Data:

1) The Observer’s Infrared camera height at Malibu Beach Bluffs: When consulting Google Maps to see how high Malibu Bluffs is, you get 92 feet. This data was attained from several other videos by this photographer, where he films his camera position and it is literally stationed on Malibu Bluffs, Malibu, CA. Anyone can go to any number of his videos at JTolan Media1 to verify this data.

2) Infrared video shot at 54 miles away, from the Malibu Bluffs to the North West Tip of Catalina Island.

Expected Earth Curvature at 54 Miles:

54 miles X 54 miles X 8 inches=23, 328 inches Divided by 12 to get feet=1,944 feet of expected hidden landmass if The Earth was curved. However, we see the ferry moving at sea level at Catalina Island, which means there is zero Earth curvature at sea level from 54 miles away.

1) 1,944 MINUS 92 feet observer height EQUALS 1,852 feet.

2) Therefore, 1,852 feet of expected Earth curvature should be hidden from sight at 54 miles away, given 92 feet high observer elevation

3) Highest Elevation on Catalina Island’s Northwest Tip (This is the “Tip” stated in video): Silver Peak Northwest End Catalina Island at 1,804 feet in elevation.

4) 1,852 feet of expected Earth curvature MINUS the highest elevation in the video, which is Silver Peak on the Northwest End of Catalina Island at 1,804 feet in elevation EQUALS 48 feet.

5) Hence, given the view of the Catalina ferry at sea level, just off the coast of Catalina Island, and realizing ferry’s do not go way out to sea to simply shuttle tourists from one part of the island to another, we literally see all 1,804 feet from the summit of the Silver Peak North West tip of Catalina Island down to the North West tip of Catalina Island at sea level from Malibu Beach Bluffs at 54 miles away, with the given 92 feet observer height. All of this Catalina landmass PLUS 48 additional feet should be hidden from view if The Earth was spherical.

6) Ultimately, you can play with the ferry boat distance, atmospheric conditions, refractory indexes, and mirages all you want. It is all inconsequential when you expect absolutely ALL of The North West Tip of Catalina, which is the filmed landmass in the video, to be hidden by The Earth ’s curvature when viewed from 54 miles away, given a 92 feet elevation, and yet it is all there as clear as day from top to bottom sea level.

Ferry Boat Distance:

To assume the ferry is close to the Malibu observer, and therefore, easier to see, would be to assert that a ferry boat is 20 to 30 miles out at sea. This is absurd. These ferry boats travel close to the Catalina Island Coast to ferry people around that hot vacation spot called Catalina Island. They are not far out at sea.

Atmospheric Conditions:

Also, this is a time lapse video so you can literally see the movement of the ferry boat in front of the Catalina Coastline. This would not be visible using a non-infrared camera. Non-infrared cameras cannot cut through atmospheric conditions this well even on a clear day at 54 miles away.

Conclusion:

The video from Malibu Beach, showing the ferry boat moving at approx. 54 miles away at The Catalina Island Coastline, proves the infrared filter is capturing sea level at Catalina Island. Boats travel at sea level, period. 1,852 feet of Earth should be hidden from sight at 54 miles away, given a 92 foot high observer elevation, but it is not. Hence, zero Earth curvature is detected from 54 miles away.

ordinaryJeff:

From what I could match up between your footage and on GE with a section of the island 45 miles away, about 400 feet of the bottom is hidden below the waterline. The calculator I used showed 600 feet hidden for a 150 foot vantage point. Cooler denser air above the water will bend the light of the lower portions of the island downward, hence making the (approx.) 200 feet visible. Not enough info on the boat is provided.

Gregory Lessing Garrett:

Interesting, from what I could match up between footage on Google Earth with a section of the island 54 miles away, (Where is this "45 miles away" variable coming from? That is not a variable in the experiment???)…At any rate, none of the bottom of Catalina is hidden below the waterline. You must use a different Google Earth than the rest of us? And further, the ferry is at the Catalina Coast at sea level, unless someone is trying make the claim that ferry boats on the water are not at sea level? That would be quite a stretch. If you are seeing the ferry, which you are in the video, you are seeing sea level at Catalina Island. In other words, you are seeing from Malibu Beach sea level to Catalina Coast at sea level...a straight shot. No curvature in The Earth there at all.

The claims of cooler denser air above the water bending the light of the lower portions of the island downward, hence making the (approx.) 200 feet visible, are based on what data? There is no data on the temperature of the lower portion of the Island. This is all assumption. Additionally. Infrared technology largely cuts through atmospheric refraction, and that is its appeal for measuring over water. The claim of a 200 foot refractory mirages simply does not apply to this infrared video.

Atmospheric Refraction

Atmospheric Refraction is the deviation of light or other electromagnetic wave from a straight line as it passes through the atmosphere due to the variation in air density as a function of height. This refraction is due to the velocity of light through air decreasing (the refractive index increases) with increased density. Atmospheric refraction near the ground produces mirages. Such refraction can also raise or lower, or stretch or shorten, the images of distant objects without involving mirages. Turbulent air can make distant objects appear to twinkle or shimmer. The term also applies to the refraction of sound. Atmospheric refraction is considered in measuring the position of both celestial and terrestrial objects.

Infrared Photography

Again, in infrared photography, the film or image sensor used is sensitive to infrared light. The part of the spectrum used is referred to as near-infrared to distinguish it from far-infrared, which is the domain of thermal imaging. Wavelengths used for photography range from about 700 nm to about 1000 nm. Film is usually sensitive to visible light too, so an infrared-passing filter is used; this lets infrared (IR) light pass through to the camera, but blocks all or most of the visible light spectrum (the filter thus looks black or deep red). (“Infrared filter” may refer either to this type of filter or to one that blocks infrared but passes other wavelengths.)

You Tube’s Jtolan Media’s 1000 Mile Visibility Across Lake Huron from 30,500 Feet

Abstract:

In an epic flight across The Great Lakes with an high resolution infrared camera, at 30,500 feet of flight elevation, we can see 1000+ miles across the lake and land all the way to Hudson Bay. From this elevation, we are seeing approx. 120.486 miles of Earth that should be hidden below the Earth ’s curvature if The Earth was actually a sphere.

Infrared does not lie, nor does it play refraction tricks.

The Earth is Flat, as is proven here.

Apparatus:

· Infrared camera with 950 nanometer filter

Data:

· Observer flying at 30,500 feet

Expected Earth curvature from 1000 miles away using Parabolic Trigonometry and Spherical Geometry equation used by scientists: ( Miles X Miles X 8 inches)

1) 1000 miles X 1000 miles away X 8 inches = 8,000,000 inches of expected Earth curvature.

2) 8,000,000 inches DIVIDED by 12 to convert to feet=666,666.666 feet of expected Earth curvature

3) However, since the observer is 30,500 feet high, we need to subtract that from the expected Earth curvature of 666,666.666 feet at 1000 miles away, which came out to be 666,666.666 feet, and that calculation comes out to be 636,166.666 feet.

4) Now, divided by 5280 feet to get mile, we get 120.486 miles of expected Earth curvature from 1000 miles away at 30,500 feet of elevation.

5) And so, at 30,500 feet of elevation we are seeing 120.486 miles of Earth that should be hidden below the Earth ’s curvature if The Earth was actually a sphere.

Notes:

Often people know very little about photographic principles, and natural atmospheric conditions, like to say ask, “Why can’t I see from LA to New York is the Earth is Flat.” Even when newscasters say, “The expected visibility when driving today is 25 feet due to atmospheric conditions”, these same people are requesting to see over 2000 miles through this same atmosphere from coast to coast.

The absurdity here is incredible.

And yet, using state-of-the-art infrared camera technology, we can cut through much of that atmospheric density. Naturally, you still cannot see forever at sea level due to the natural angular compression at the horizon, but the higher you are in altitude, the farther you can see, of course.

As this scientific infrared camera data shows…The Earth is Flat.

