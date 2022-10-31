The Poolbeg Light in Dublin Bay:

“Samuel Rowbotham illustrates an example where passengers on a ship in St. George’s Channel could see the lighthouses on each shore at the same time from the middle of the channel. The lighthouses were separated by a total distance of 60 miles, which put each lighthouse 30 miles from the ship going down the center of the channel. Such a phenomenon would be impossible if the earth were a "globe." Samuel Rowbotham explains: "Holyhead and Kingstown Harbor, near Dublin, is at least 60 statute miles.

It is not an uncommon thing for passengers to notice, when in, and for a considerable distance beyond the centre of the Channel, the Light on Holyhead Pier, and the Poolbeg Light in Dublin Bay. If the Earth were a "globe," however, the lighthouses could not have been seen at all. Indeed, due to the curvature of the supposed globular Earth, at the distance of 30 miles each from the ship, and even subtracting for the height of the observer above the water, each lighthouse would be over 300 feet below the horizon.”

--Quoted From Samuel Rowbotham's book, Zetetic Astronomy: Earth Not a Globe

Enlightenment From Lighthouses by Eric Dubay:

The Heliocentrist Failed Attempt to Debunk The Lighthouse Proof of Flat Earth

Lighthouses are equipped with powerful lights. In a dark night, Heliocentrist like to say that even if Earth’s curvature obscures the entire structure of the lighthouse, the phenomenon of the “loom of the light” allows their lights to be visible beyond the horizon; not unlike how the beam of a green laser is visible to our eyes.

In defense, Flat Earthers point out the cases where the light from a lighthouse is visible even if the lighthouse should be completely obscured by Earth’s curvature. They claim it as “proof” that the Earth is flat because they are not seeing merely the “loom of the light” from the lighthouse. Rather, they are seeing the actual “bulb”, (i.e. light source), giving off, as a result, the lighthouse beacon. This should not happen if the Earth was curved. Seeing the “loom of the light” is definitely not the same as seeing the actual lighthouse light source from the top of the lighthouse tower.

Yet Another Failed Heliocentrist Debunk Argument:

This failed attempt to debunk the lighthouse proof of Flat Earth is touted over and over by illogical Heliocentrists.

Lighthouses Prove Without A Doubt That We Live On A Flat Plane

“The distance at which lights can be seen at sea entirely disposes of the idea that we are living on a huge ball.”

--Thomas Winship, “Zetetic Cosmogeny”

"The lights which are exhibited in lighthouses are seen by navigators at distances at which, according to the scale of the supposed ‘curvature’ given by astronomers, they ought to be many hundreds of feet, in some cases, down below the line of sight! For instance: the light at Cape Hatteras is seen at such a distance (40 miles) that, according to theory, it ought to be nine-hundred feet higher above the level of the sea than it absolutely is, in order to be visible! This is a conclusive proof that there is no ‘curvature,’ on the surface of the sea - ‘the level of the sea,’- ridiculous though it is to be under the necessity of proving it at all: but it is, nevertheless, a conclusive proof that the Earth is not a globe.”

--William Carpenter, “100 Proofs the Earth is Not a Globe”

The Isle of Wight lighthouse in England is 180 feet high and can be seen up to 42 miles away, a distance at which modern astronomers say the light should fall 996 feet below line of sight. The Cape L’Agulhas lighthouse in South Africa is 33 feet high, 238 feet above sea level, and can be seen for over 50 miles. If the world was a globe, this light would fall 1,400 feet below an observer’s line of sight! The Statue of Liberty in New York stands 326 feet above sea level and on a clear day can be seen as far as 60 miles away. If the Earth was a globe, that would put Lady Liberty at an impossible 2,074 feet below the horizon! The lighthouse at Port Said, Egypt, at an elevation of only 60 feet has been seen an astonishing 58 miles away, where, according to modern astronomy it should be 2,182 feet below the line of sight.

A man named Lieutenant-Colonel Portlock used oxy-hydrogen Drummond’s Lights and heliostats for reflecting the sun’s rays across stations set up on Precelly, a mountain in South Wales and Kippure, a mountain 10 miles south-west of Dublin. The instruments were placed at the same altitude above sea-level and shined across 108 miles of St. George’s Channel. Technical problems plagued Portlock’s experiment for weeks, until finally one successful morning he wrote: “For five weeks I watched in vain; when, to my joy, the heliostat blazed out in the early beams of the rising sun, and continued visible as a bright star the whole day.” If the world were a globe, Portlock’s light should have remained forever invisible hidden under approximately a mile and a half of Earth’s curvature.

Bidston Lighthouse Used to Prove Earth Flat

In the nineteenth century, a fellow called Samuel Birley Rowbotham promoted a flat earth system which he called Zetetic Astronomy. Writing under the pseudonym “Parallax”, Rowbotham published Zetetic Astronomy: Earth Not a Globe in 1865. He drew on, amongst other things, information published in Lighthouses of the World by Alexander G. Findlay (1861-2) to support his thesis that the earth was flat.

Bidston Lighthouse was one of his chief examples:

By the same authority, at page 39, the Bidston Hill Lighthouse, near Liverpool, is 228 feet above high water, one bright fixed light, visible 23 nautical or very nearly 27 statute miles. Deducting 4 miles for the height of the observer, squaring the remaining 23 miles and multiplying that product by 8 inches we have a downward curvature of 352 feet; from this deduct the altitude of the light, 228 feet, and there remains 124 feet as the distance which the light should be below the horizon.

Flat Earth Enlightenment From Lighthouses

Eric Dubay’s Video on Lighthouses:

A copy of the book “The Lighthouses of the World” and a calculator are enough to prove that the Earth is not a globe, but an extended flat plane. The distance from which various lighthouse lights around the world are visible at sea far exceeds what could be found on a globe Earth 25,000 miles in circumference. For example, the Dunkerque Light in Northern France at an altitude of 194 feet is visible from 28 miles away. Spherical trigonometry dictates that if the Earth was a globe with the given curvature of 8 inches per mile squared, this light should be hidden 190 feet below the horizon!

The Port Nicholson Light in New Zealand is 420 feet above sea-level and visible from 35 miles away which means it should be 220 feet below the horizon. The Egerö Light in Norway is 154 feet above high-water and visible from 28 statute miles where it should be 230 feet below the horizon. The Light at Madras, on the Esplanade, is 132 feet high and visible from 28 miles away, where it should be 250 feet below the line of sight. The Cordonan Light on the west coast of France is 207 feet high and visible from 31 miles away, putting it 280 feet below the line of sight. The light at Cape Bonavista, Newfoundland is 150 feet above sea-level and visible at 35 miles, where it should be 491 feet below the horizon. And the lighthouse steeple of St. Botolph’s Parish Church in Boston is 290 feet tall and visible from over 40 miles away, where it should be hidden a full 800 feet below the horizon!

Another great example is the Notre Dame Antwerp spire standing 403 feet high from the foot of the tower with Strasburg measuring 468 feet above sea level. With the aid of a telescope, ships can be distinguished on the horizon and captains declare they can see the cathedral spire from an amazing 150 miles away. If the Earth were a globe, however, at that distance the spire should be an entire mile, 5,280 feet below the horizon!

“In the account of the trigonometrical operations in France, by M. M. Biot and Arago, it is stated that the light of a powerful lamp, with good reflectors, was placed on a rocky summit, in Spain, called Desierto las Palmas, and was distinctly seen from Camprey, on the Island of Iviza. The elevation of the two points was nearly the same, and the distance between them nearly 100 miles. If the earth is a globe, the light on the rock in Spain would have been more than 6600 feet, or nearly one mile and a quarter, below the line of sight.”

-Dr. Samuel Rowbotham, “Zetetic Astronomy, Earth Not a Globe!”

“If we take a journey down the Chesapeake Bay, by night, we shall see the ‘light’ exhibited at Sharpe's Island for an hour before the steamer gets to it. We may take up a position on the deck so that the rail of the vessel's side will be in a line with the ‘light’ and in the line of sight; and we shall find that in the whole journey the light won't vary in the slightest degree in its apparent elevation. But, say that a distance of thirteen miles has been traversed, the astronomers' theory of ‘curvature’ demands a difference (one way or the other!) in the apparent elevation of the light, of 112 feet 8 inches! Since, however, there is not a difference of 100 hair's breadths, we have a plain proof that the water of the Chesapeake Bay is not curved, which is a proof that the Earth is not a globe.”

-William Carpenter, “100 Proofs the Earth is Not a Globe”

“We are fairly entitled to conclude, therefore, from the reliable data furnished as to how far lights at sea can be seen, that the world is an extended plane, and not the globe of astronomical speculation.”

-Thomas Winship, “Zetetic Cosmogeny”