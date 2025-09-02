Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
overflowing ashtray's avatar
overflowing ashtray
Sep 3

the masonic term "on the level" is not about being a mason, but being 32nd degree and knowing we are in an enclosed realm. this is how the ferme is run.

These poor folk are convinced that they're special and chosen to run the ferme, the enclosed realm, and there ain't nothing you can do about it, but now you're chosen, just carry on and don't think because, wealth. Control. yeppers, you've made it baby, so long as you do what we say. It's just a big experiment, and we're the controllers, and maybe someday you'll get to meet the creators.

Glen Kealey was right. And the only people who suspected or knew it, were in the ferme.

Reply
Share
Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
Sep 4

O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called

—1 Timothy 6:20 KJV

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture