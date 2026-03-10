Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael McCann's avatar
Michael McCann
2d

The deeper you go, the deeper it gets

Reply
Share
Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
1dEdited

“The wisdom of this world is foolishness to God”

1 Cor. 3:19

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture