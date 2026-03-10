Kate Bush famously wore a white dunce cap and tutu for the 1981 photoshoot and music video for her single “Sat in Your Lap” ( June 21, 1981). Photographed by her brother, John Carder Bush, this imagery symbolized stupidity, ignorance, or the struggle to gain knowledge within the context of the song’s themes.

Only dunces could believe in a ball of water and a spherical Earth, suggests groundbreaking artist Kate Bush. Truth in plain sight, again? And it was a brilliant move on Kate’s part to combine a graduation gown with a dunce cap. You can gain all the knowledge in the world and still be a fool. Additionally, her video contains court jesters to highlight how the pursuit of knowledge without wisdom can be nothing more than a fool’s errand.

Knowledge is not wisdom.

Kate Bush was an eccentric, beautiful, theatrical, nerdy, cerebral, master musician, uncompromising, and unique. Few artists in any genre are true innovators, and for Kate Bush, innovation was as natural as breathing. Her dramatic multi-vocal narratives, complex arrangements, and the use of visual symbolism and costumes paved the way for just about every major artist living today.

Kate Bush - Sat in Your Lap - Official Music Video:

Sat in Your Lap Lyrics

I see the people working

And see it working for them

And so I want to join in

But then I find it hurts me

Some say that knowledge is something sat in your lap

Some say that knowledge is something that you never have

I see the people happy

So can it happen for me?

‘Cause when I am unhappy

There’s nothing that can move me

Some say that knowledge is something that you never have

Some say that knowledge is something sat in your lap

Some say that heaven is hell

Some say that hell is heaven

I must admit, just when I think I’m king

(I just begin)



Just when I think I’m king, I must admit

(I just begin)

Just when I think I’m king

(I just begin)

I’ve been doing it for years

My goal is moving near

It says, look, I’m over here

Then it up and disappears

Some say that knowledge is something sat in your lap

Some say that knowledge is ho-ho-ho-ho

I want to be a lawyer

I want to be a scholar

But I really can’t be bothered

Ooh, just gimme it quick, gimme it, gimme gimme gimme gimme!

Some say that knowledge is ho-ho-ho

Some say that knowledge is ho-ho-ho

Some say that heaven is hell

Some say that hell is heaven

I must admit, just when I think I’m king

(I just begin)



Just when I think I’m king, I must admit

(I just begin)

Just when I think everything’s going great

(I just begin)

I get the break

Hey, I’m gonna take it all

(I just begin)

When I’m king

(Just begin)

In my dome of ivory

A home of activity

I want the answers quickly

But I don’t have no energy

I hold a cup of wisdom

But there is nothing within

My cup, she never overfloweth

And ‘tis I that moan and groaneth

Some grey and white matter

(Give me the karma, mama)

I’m coming up the ladder

I’m coming up the ladder

(A jet to Mecca)

Up the ladder

(Tibet or Jeddah)

(To Salisbury)

(A monastery)

(The longest journey)

(Across the desert)

(Across the weather)

(Across the elements)

(Across the water)