Joe Hanvey’s model, often discussed within certain flat-Earth communities, proposes that celestial phenomena, such as star trails and the Sun’s path, are produced by reflections on a physical, curved dome (Firmament) over a flat Earth.

Key Aspects of the Optics Model:

· Dome Reflection/Refraction: The model suggests that stars, the sun, and the moon are not distant objects but are projections or reflections on or within a physical dome. This is sometimes illustrated through a “Biblical Cosmological model” approach.

· Star Trails: The model attempts to explain why stars appear to rotate in opposite directions in the Northern and Southern hemispheres (a phenomenon usually attributed to looking in opposite directions from a spherical Earth). Hanvey’s explanation involves the specific reflective or refractive properties of the dome.

· The 24-Hour Sun: The model is frequently used to try to explain 24-hour sun observations, which are often discussed in the context of “The Final Experiment” as explained in the Journal of Geocentric Cosmology.

The Anti-Arc-Tic 24 Hour Apparent Sun Does Work Within The Level Earth Enclosed Universe Model: