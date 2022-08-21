Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Ursula Stouffer's avatar
Ursula Stouffer
Aug 22, 2022

Thank you for explaining it well. I've always felt that those flimsy 'space suits' were a joke, but since I've been reading what you're saying about it, I understand why.

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