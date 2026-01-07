Wow, nothing seems to trigger people more than when you use the term, “Jesuit”. The Hidden Hand of The Shadow Empire is powerful.

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Curves the World and Enforces the Theory of Evolution:

The Theory of Evolution is just that, a Theory. This theory is based on assumptions NOT facts. The ideas forming Charles Darwin’s “Theory” are ancient and date back to at least the 6th century B.C. The Jesuits, through their control of Freemasonry, promoted Darwin, as he was a high level Mason.

The Jesuits were behind Evolutionary Theory:

Evolution, Einstein’s Relativity nonsense, and The Big Bang were all postulated by wicked Luciferian Jesuits. These ideas form THEORETICAL SCIENCE today and have deluded humanity into a false worldview. Evolution proclaims, “everything out of nothing” (ex nihilo) and directly contradicts the Biblical account of God’s creation of the cosmos. With Evolution, the Jesuits have managed to destroy the faith of many with godless Atheistic Humanism.

Evolution is IDOLATRY and replaces God The Creator of all things with the worship of Nature, The Creation, with Man as God.

The Theory of Evolution, based on pseudoscience principles, is an idea that has served the Luciferian Jesuits well in dumbing down humanity, while at the same time, fostering the illusion of cleverness in their minds. In Romans chapter one, verse 25, it states they exchanged the truth of God for a lie and worshiped and served created things rather than The Creator, who is forever worthy of praise. Now that just stands to reason that we DO give praise and honor to those who create things, those who are the inventors of things, those who come up with new ideas. We praise them and we honor them.

The Jesuits are The Shadow Empire:

Subsequently, why wouldn’t we praise God who created all things giving us all life? Why would we praise the created thing rather than the one who created it all? This does not make sense. It’s not rational. It’s a total Satanic inversion of logic.

Likewise, The Theory of Evolution is literally the adoration and worship of a creation that impossibly created itself. That’s not logical. Something out of nothing, like magic, is all Evolution is. Recently, the Gurus of scientism, led by the like of Michio Kaku and Lawrence Krauss, proclaimed everything came out of nothing without offering a shred of proof. This is philosophy masquerading has science, and they get away with this absurdity because the Jesuits control international science and media. It is absolute nonsense posing as logic or science.

Evolution is idolatry and foolishness to the highest degree. Many people will tell you that it was invented by Charles Darwin. But actually it has its origins much further back in history. In fact, the inception of the spontaneous origin and illusion of life begins with a group of Greek philosophers in the 6th century B.C. Each man added an idea that later, when combined or modified, becomes Evolutionary Theory, while much later, finding full fruition in Freemason, Charles Darwin. It is important to see the “evolution” of this idea, to coin a phrase.

Thales of Miletus

Thales of Miletus, who lived between 624 and 546 BC came up with the idea about the incomparable value of water and he looked for the beginning of life in water:

“Thales of Miletus (/ˈθeɪliːz/; Greek: Θαλῆς (ὁ Μιλήσιος), Thalēs, THAY-lees or TAH-lays; c. 624/623 – c. 548/545 BC) was a Greek mathematician, astronomer and pre- Socratic philosopher from Miletus in Ionia, Asia Minor. He was one of the Seven Sages of Greece. Many, most notably Aristotle, regarded him as the first philosopher in the Greek tradition, and he is otherwise historically recognized as the first individual in Western civilization known to have entertained and engaged in scientific philosophy. Thales is recognized for breaking from the use of mythology to explain the world and the universe, and instead explaining natural objects and phenomena by theories and hypotheses, in a precursor to modern science. Almost all the other pre-Socratic philosophers followed him in explaining nature as deriving from a unity of everything based on the existence of a single ultimate substance, instead of using mythological explanations. Aristotle regarded him as the founder of the Ionian School and reported Thales’ hypothesis that the originating principle of nature and the nature of matter was a single material substance: water.”

That’s a key idea in evolutionary theory, the idea of some primordial reductionism that magically (Natural Selection) evolves in complexity into Homo Sapiens. And then, Anaximander who lived between 610 and 546 B.C., reasoned humans came from other animals because all other animals can support themselves soon after their birth but humans need many years of maternal care. And so, if humans had appeared from the beginning in their current form, they would not have survived. Thus, this is the logic. Animals were here first. Anaximander was a pre-Socratic Greek philosopher who lived in Miletus, a city of Ionia. He belonged to the Milesian school and learned the teachings of his master Thales. He succeeded Thales and became the second master of that school where he counted Anaximenes and, arguably, Pythagoras amongst his pupils.

Given Enough Time…Magic!

And where do the animals come from in this ancient Chain of Being theory? Well, Evolutionists say that basically rocks dissolved a long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, time ago…billions, and billions, and of years ago…the longer the time span, the more plausible they assert their theory is. The basic credo of Evolutionary Theory is: Given Enough Time…Magic! They cannot prove anything about this time span but rather, they merely claim it on grounds of scientific superiority. And so, somehow rocks dissolved, magically transforming from inorganic matter to an organic mineral soup out of which life evolved magically by itself. Of course, such a metamorphosis has never been observed in the natural world or any laboratory experiment, ever, but it is taught as fact because Evolutionary Theory is the religion of modern science. This is the nonsense that is called Evolution.

Evolution In Philosophy

Heraclitus of Ephesus was a pre-Socratic Ionian Greek philosopher, and a native of the city of Ephesus, in modern-day Turkey and then part of the Persian Empire. He recognizes the fundamental changing of objects with the flow of time. Heraclitus was introducing the idea of “Flux”. Heraclitus concluded that nature is change. Like a river, nature flows ever onwards. Even the nature of the flow changes. This is the full expression of the “becoming” aspect of his philosophy. For him, all things are becoming or evolving. Essentially, he believed in a version the Law of Conservation of Energy where matter could neither be created nor destroyed, but would transform from one form to another. He named this process “the ever-living fire”, which creates and preserves life. Additionally, Heraclitus distinctly sides with the Ionian physicists, as against the Eleatics, by asserting the reality of motion, change, and generation. He differs from the former, as Grote observes, by regarding the problem of change rather as one of ontology than of physics. Heraclitus conceives of the incessant process of flux in which all things are involved as consisting of two sides or moments—generation and decay—which are regarded as a confluence of opposite streams. In thus making transition or change, viewed as the identity of existence and non-existence the leading idea of his system. And so, first we’ve got water, then we’ve got rocks, then we’ve got animals out of from which come humans. And then we’ve got this idea of energy and matter evolving so slowly nobody has ever seen it or tracked it. We are simply supposed to take all this on Faith. And that’s fine as long as this area of investigation is not called a science. Evolution is a religion, plain and simple.

The Evolutionary Hypothesis Versus Theory

Subsequently, we’ve got this formation of ideas which becomes the nucleus of the later manifestation of Evolutionary Theory. It is called a theory but that is a very big stretch, and that is the key thing to remember. A better name would be the Evolutionary Hypothesis. In science, an hypothesis is a provisional supposition from which to draw conclusions that shall be in accordance with known facts, and which serves as a starting-point for further investigation, leading to predictions. In science, a theory is a tested, well- substantiated, unifying explanation for a set of verified, proven factors. The process of science works at multiple levels, from the small scale (e.g., a comparison of the genes of three closely related North American butterfly species) to the large scale (e.g., a half-century-long series of investigations of the idea that geographic isolation of a population can trigger speciation). The process of science works in much the same way whether embodied by an individual scientist tackling a specific problem, question, or hypothesis over the course of a few months or years, or by a community of scientists coming to agree on broad ideas over the course of decades and hundreds of individual experiments and studies. Similarly, scientific explanations come at different levels. Hypotheses are proposed explanations for a fairly narrow set of phenomena. When scientists formulate new hypotheses, they are usually based on prior experience, scientific background knowledge, preliminary observations, and logic. For example, scientists observed that alpine butterflies exhibit characteristics intermediate between two species that live at lower elevations. Based on these observations and their understanding of speciation, the scientists hypothesized that this species of alpine butterfly evolved as the result of hybridization between the two other species living at lower elevations. Nothing can be proven in this assertion, however. It is merely an educated guess. Theories, on the other hand, are broad explanations for a wide range of phenomena. They are concise, systematic, predictive, and broadly applicable. In fact, theories often integrate and generalize many hypotheses. Evolution does not qualify as a theory, given this definition. Evolution is not proven no matter what anybody says. There is no proof for Evolution. It is pure speculation and subsequent world building based upon an unproven hypothesis.

Empedocles

Thus, Evolution is all based on assumptions, and now enters, Empedocles. Empedocles, (born 490 B.C., Acragas, Sicily, and died 430 B.C., the Peloponnese, Greece), was a Greek philosopher, statesman, poet, religious teacher, and physiologist. He was the first to take into account the randomness in the evolution of species, and put forward the idea that animals have many of their characteristics only because it happened by chance. Eventually, from this idea, Evolution becomes a phony racquet based upon random chance and random mutational driven natural selection.

According to Empedocles, first of all individual limbs and organs were produced from the Earth. These wandered separately at first and then under the combining power of Love they came together in all sorts of wild and seemingly random hybrid combinations, producing double fronted creatures, hermaphrodites, ox-faced man creatures and man-faced ox-creatures. This weird picture is explained by Aristotle in the Physics and later in more detail by Simplicius in his commentary on the Physics as a theory of the origin of species, in which, as he would put it, a certain form of natural selection is operative. The creatures assembled wrongly from parts of disparate animals will die out, either immediately, or by being unable to breed, and only the creatures by chance put together from homogeneous limbs will survive and so go on to found the species that we see today. The production of species and their ordering then is explained by a mechanistic process long recognized as a forerunner of Darwin’s theory of natural selection. Unlike in Darwin’s theory however, there would seem to be no gradual evolution of one species into another, and all of the variety of nature is produced in a great burst of birth in the beginning and is then whittled down by extinctions into the creatures we see today.

Abiogenesis and The Paradox of Randomly Driven Natural Selection

Does it get any crazier, unnatural, or un-Godly than all this? Life magically comes from water, then animals, then comes humans, and it all comes from Abiogenesis, where the origin of life entails the natural process by which life has arisen from non-living matter, such as simple organic compounds. Abiogenesis essentially states that dead nonliving matter magically gives life to living matter. This idea has never been observed in nature or in any lab and is taken on faith, showing how religious the idea of Evolution actually is. Then there is this uncreated energy that magically came from nothing which magically drives and facilitates the design and creation of all this unguided and randomly assembled matter. And it all happens through the random chance of Natural Selection, though if it is all random, how could Natural Selection paradoxically possess a selection criterion? Random systems have no inherent rhyme or reason nor ability to select one thing over another, by definition, which lends further absurdity to the whole idea of the randomly driven Natural Selection fairy tale. It is a huge Scientism farce.

Random Mutational Based Evolutionary Theory Collapses from Internal Inconsistencies and Contradictions

Conventional science states that Evolution occurs by random mutations that make an individual organism better able to survive and reproduce, according to Natural Selection. However, there can be no plan for adaptation or survival in a random mutational based driven Evolutionary Theory. It is a random based theory. Random systems do not seek to survive or adapt for survival. In Evolutionary Theory, one random event after another, bumbling and stumbling along, allegedly purports to create organisms and ecological systems so complex we are still trying to figure out how the billions of networking processes work. The theory, therefore, suffers from blatant internal inconsistencies and contradictions between its disordered random mutational driven evolutionary claim versus its highly complex and ordered criterion and mechanism for adaptation and survival.

The Odds Against Random Mutational Based Evolution Leading to The Human Brain

Other than the fact that mutations do not add any useful information to an orgasm which could facilitate evolutionary advancements, the whole probabilistic idea of random mutational events lining up so perfectly as to foster the adaptive survival of an organism is the very definition of an intelligent survival mechanism, thereby, disqualifying the entire theory of a random mutational based evolutionary system. Thus, random mutational based evolution, again, fails on its own internal inconsistencies as well as collapses upon the contradictory merits of its own claims.

And so, the very idea that events and situations advance blindly forward with no direction or intelligent guidance and then suddenly become bound by some absolutely ordered and highly selective and intelligent Natural Selection process, which selects specifically and precisely for survival adaptation, is a complete contradiction. There is zero intelligence to the Evolutionary process. It is really just a fetish in support of trial and error until we magically arrive at the human brain. The claim is that trillions of perfectly networked dendrites and neural synaptic processes, working in perfect concert from the result of a stumbling and bumbling parade of Natural Selection oriented trial and errors, would naturally evolve into the human brain…given enough time. It is always about “given enough time”, the war call of Atheistic Materialism.

The patent absurdity of this claim is stunningly obvious. Even given a trillion, trillion years, no random mutational mechanism could sufficiently line up with such order as to result in the human brain. There is no statistical probabilistic equation that would support such a claim.

Ancient Alien Engineers to Replace Random Evolution

One is either forced to concede to the idea that the human mind is the result of intelligent, guided, non-random mechanisms, or that the idea of random mutational driven evolution is actually a highly ordered mechanism, which means that the entire theory is self-contradictory, and thereby, invalid. However one slices it, the insanely complex and well-ordered human brain is the result of carefully guided and directed intelligent mechanisms. This is why modern science has been forced to abandon its antiquated and obviously false theory random mutational based Natural Selection and introduce its current theory of Ancient Alien Architects as responsible for creating Mankind from highly sophisticated Genetic engineering. This theory is gaining speed in modern science and points to the next great hoax ready for unveiling: Ancient Aliens are coming back to virtually exterminate Mankind because of Man’s corrupt genetic nature, and advance whoever are left in the image of their Alien intelligence.

Enter Epicurus

“The philosophy of Epicurus (341–270 B.C.E.) was a complete and interdependent system, involving a view of the goal of human life (happiness, resulting from absence of physical pain and mental disturbance), an empiricist theory of knowledge (sensations, together with the perception of pleasure and pain, are infallible criteria), a description of nature based on atomistic materialism, and a naturalistic account of evolution, from the formation of the world to the emergence of human societies. Epicurus believed that, on the basis of a radical materialism which dispensed with transcendent entities such as the Platonic Ideas or Forms, he could disprove the possibility of the soul’s survival after death, and hence the prospect of punishment in the afterlife.”

Essentially, he believed that living organisms evolved without a plan, all by chance, and without any metaphysical intervention. And then, Natural Selection allowed the most functional beings to survive and reproduce. So there is the idea of Natural Selection, again, and the survival of the fittest.

Enter Lucretius

Lucretius (c. 99—c. 55 B.C.E.) (Titus Lucretius Carus) was a Roman poet and the author of the philosophical epic De Rerum Natura (On the Nature of the Universe), a comprehensive exposition of the Epicurean world- view. Very little is known of the poet’s life, though a sense of his character and personality emerges vividly from his poem. The stress and tumult of his times stands in the background of his work and partly explains his personal attraction and commitment to Epicureanism, with its elevation of intellectual pleasure and tranquility of mind and its dim view of the world of social strife and political violence. His epic is presented in six books and undertakes a full and completely naturalistic explanation of the physical origin, structure, and destiny of the universe. Included in this presentation are theories of the atomic structure of matter and the emergence and evolution of life forms – ideas that would eventually form a crucial foundation and background for the development of western science. In addition to his literary and scientific influence, Lucretius has been a major source of inspiration for a wide range of modern philosophers, including Gassendi, Bergson, Spencer, Whitehead, and Teilhard de Chardin.

And so, there’s this mystical nature force that’s causing things to disappear decompose and collapse, and other things to appear, like magic in their place. Further on, Lucretia’s makes a clear reference to Natural Selection when he asserted that many animal species go extinct because they couldn’t make their kind stronger through reproduction. We have this whole idea being laid out without a lot of detail about a form Natural Selection due to cleverness, bravery, or speed. And this idea comes right down to Freemason, Erasmus Darwin with his book, Zoonomia, or The Laws of Organic Life, a two- volume medical work by Erasmus Darwin dealing with pathology, anatomy, psychology, and the functioning of the body. The book incorporates early ideas relating to the theory of evolution that were later more fully developed by his grandson, Charles Darwin.

Pre-Jesuit Cosmology

Now remember that the Greeks and the Romans held to the motionless Flat Earth Cosmology as did all other ancient cultures. You can see the diagrams and the art that they’ve left behind that clearly shows the Flat Earth Cosmology with a form of dome covering this Flat Earth plane. And this incorporates the residual of understanding from Genesis and Adam and Eve, the first humans. So this knowledge has come down over a few thousand years and all cultures have this Flat Earth Cosmology. All cultures, before the Jesuit manipulation of the shape of the Earth, new that life was divinely created by a God. The idea of spontaneous generation from inorganic matter, air, or water totally denies any metaphysical or spiritual causal force, and relies on inert base materials generating life by itself, out of itself, which isn’t empirically supported or anything resembling empirical science. Science is merely a methodology for inquiry, but this is magic when things appear out of nothing. This entire Abiogenesis Evolutionary idea is Hermetic occultism, at best. Of course, these ideas were rejected by the religious mainstream of the day they because people saw was nonsense it all was. They believed that there was a God or Gods that divinely created all things. Any reference to the Theory of Evolution disappeared with the Fall of the Roman Empire many centuries later.

Naturalistic Cosmology

Lucretia’s book had disappeared during the Middle Ages and reappeared during the Renaissance, around a thousand years later. Well wasn’t that a lucky chance…or was it? Actually, there was a concerted effort at this time to bring in certain modes of Godless, Evolutionary thinking. Between the 14th century and the 18th century Evolutionary thinking came back out to the surface, and into the mainstream. and it happens in the foment of the Protestant Reformation, and then through The Enlightenment, which, properly called, was nothing but The Luciferian Era of Light. And these so-called “Enlightened people” tried to free Mankind of any religious or spiritual influences and anchoring.

The Invisible College

Invisible College is the term used for a small community of interacting scholars who often met face-to-face, exchanged ideas and encouraged each other. One group that has been described as a precursor group to the Royal Society of London, consisted of a number of natural philosophers around Robert Boyle. It has been suggested that other members included prominent figures later closely concerned with the Royal Society; but several groups preceded the formation of the Royal Society, and who the other members of this one was is still debated by scholars. Richard S. Westfall distinguishes Hartlib’s “Comenian circle” from other groups; and gives a list of “Invisible College” members based on this identification. They comprise: William Petty, Boyle, Arnold Boate and Gerard Boate, Cressy Dymock, and Gabriel Platte. Miles Symner may have belonged to this circle, as well.

The Gresham College Group

The Gresham College Group was a loose collection of scientists in England of the 1640s and 1650s, a precursor to the Royal Society of London, also. Within a few years of the granting of a charter to the Royal Society in 1662, its earlier history was being written and its roots contested. There is still some debate about the effect of other groups on the way the Royal Society came into being. The composition of those other groups is unclear in parts; and the overall historiography of the early Royal Society is still often regarded as problematic. But the group centered on Gresham College has always been seen as fundamental to the course of events.

Naturalism and The Royal Society of London

The Royal Society, formally The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge, is a learned society and the United Kingdom’s national academy of sciences. Founded on 28 November 1660, it was granted a royal charter by King Charles II as “The Royal Society”. The thing to understand by looking at how The Invisible College, The Gresham College Group, and other groups tuned into The Royal Society is that the core cause was to advance the epistemological view of a material and natural, Godless world. This naturalistic approach to science is based in Rosicrucianism and the esoteric doctrines preserved and exalted within the halls of the Masonic Society. This naturalistic approach to science comes out of a mixture of natural philosophy and occult Hermetic magic.

Further, one cannot divorce the connection between what we today call naturalistic science and occult mystical Hermeticism.. That connection is still very much apparent in modern theoretical science. It is all rooted in magic, which modern scientists like to call science. Spells and incantations are called equations and theorems. Theories and ideas are readily accepted on Faith, with zero empirical proof, now. And so, this Royal Society was set up by actual intellectual occultists with the explicit the purpose of controlling the epistemological narrative and disseminating what we today call science, which merely emerged out of what was termed natural philosophy.

The Enlightenment (The Luciferian Endarkenment)

During The Enlightenment, this period of time sees a knowledge explosion enabled by Protestant Reformation Freedoms, but at the same time there is a surge of involvement in the occult and witchcraft by the wealthy and privileged elite. They turned away from God and turn towards occultism. The Enlightenment is not a positive term but a period of darkening . It was the inverse of spirituality, the rejection of spiritual knowledge in preference for Satanic Luciferian knowledge. The Enlightenment marked the overt and poplar worship of nature and gnosis or knowledge economy. It was out of this darkening of men’s minds and the rejection of God the Creator that evolution reappears.

It is very important to understand by the 1660 founding of the Royal Society the Jesuits, and remember this whole story is centered around what the Jesuits have been doing for the last 500 years, the Jesuits had already been there in the background educating the powerful men of Europe for a hundreds of years in their elite schools and colleges. The Jesuits had effectively been shaping the minds of six generations of children through whom they would then control the flow of knowledge and invention through The Royal Society.

The Royal Society is still a gatekeeper of knowledge and works together with other world science bodies to promote only what is beneficial to the Jesuit Vatican cause of world control. All international science ventures are controlled by the Jesuits through The Royal Society through all these interdepartmental government panels, from The Smithsonian Institute and all its subsidiaries.

What people are allowed to hear and learn regarding science is all controlled. All the science journals are controlled, and you cannot write whatever you want in a science journal. You must follow the party line and the party line is Evolution. Creation is not allowed.

Jean-Baptiste Lamarck

At the beginning of the 19th century, Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, who lived between 1744 and 1829, formulated the theory of the Evolution of Species with references to the early ideas of Anaximander and Empedocles. Jean- Baptiste Pierre Antoine de Monet, chevalier de Lamarck, often known simply as Lamarck, was a French naturalist. He was a soldier, biologist, and academic, and an early proponent of the idea that biological evolution occurred and proceeded in accordance with natural laws. He said that organisms develop and progress gradually from simple to more complex forms. Lamarck’s theory was not accepted by the scientific world at the time but it laid the groundwork for Darwin’s theory. Lamarck believed that animals would adapt to their environment, and so, again, we’ve got this reinforcement of evolutionary adaptation. Nevertheless, there’s no scientific evidence to support evolutionary adaptation, where we have massive changes from one type to another type or to a new type. It is simply a wild theory. No transitional fossils have ever been found, not one, which should be found somewhere over this 14 billion year period of evolution.

Erasmus Darwin

Erasmus Darwin, who lived between 1731 and 1802 was Charles Darwin’s grandfather. He was a Freemason and Luciferian and he formulated one of the first formal theories on evolution, building on Lamarck, which he developed in his book, Zoonomia or the Laws of Organic Life (1794), a two-volume medical work dealing with pathology, anatomy, psychology, and the functioning of the body. The book incorporates early ideas relating to the theory of evolution that were later more fully developed by his grandson, Charles Darwin. However, the younger Darwin denied any influence of his grandfather’s work on his own ideas.

Charles Darwin

Charles Darwin appears on the scene (1809 to 1882), and he writes, On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life, a racist treaties on evolution and essentially ideologically plagiarized from his grandfather, Erasmus Darwin. Darwin simply carries the Satanic evolution baton passed down by his grandfather into the last stage of the Industrial Revolution when Christian European societies are apostatized under the Jesuit influence. The infiltration of Atheistic Humanism through The Enlightenment into schools and colleges everywhere had sufficiently set the stage for the wide acceptance of Darwin’s repackaged evolutionary nonsense.

Jesuit Front Group Illuminati

Remember, by this time, the Jesuits had control of world education through the schools, colleges, and the universities that they set up worldwide. And through Masonic government, the Luciferian Masonic religion was also waxing greatly at this time under the influence of Jesuit control through their secret Illuminati front group created by Jesuit Johann Adam Weishaupt, German philosopher, law professor, and founder of the Order of the Illuminati, a secret society in 1776. It doesn’t take a genius to see the convergence of powerful forces that promoted the idea of evolution into the mainstream and the minds of the common man through education and popular culture. We can see this very clearly the dates and the times. It says that it all happened within a very short period of time relative to world history.

A Brief Understanding of Science

Okay, it’s not possible to deal with the subject without laying out a brief history of science, so I’ll try to be brief. Basically, there are two kinds of science: 1.) Empirical Science 2.) Theoretical Science

Empirical Science

Empirical science developed out of the knowledge explosion due to the new liberties found by men no longer constrained by despotic Roman Catholic control. Empirical science, based on repeat experimentation and universal observation instead of merely mathematical theories, was a formidable weapon for learning, where results can be confirmed with a methodology of tests and experimentation, and hypotheses can be proven in a lab. Results are seen with the eyes. This is important because when all can see the results, the wizardry of theoretical conjecture and mathematical mesmerism lose their power over the minds of Men.

Theoretical Science

In contracts to Empirical Science, we have Theoretical Science. Theoretical Science is based on nebulous mathematical equations and conjecture. It is the never ending tail chasing game that we see Astrophysicists and Quantum Physicists indulging in. It produces charlatans like Jesuit shill, Albert Einstein, who has given nothing to science but blackboards of relativistic noise that goes nowhere and only muddies the waters of pure empirical science, which was absolutely the reason for its being, in the first place.

The Scientism of Theoretical Science

In a nutshell, theoretical science is rife with unfalsifiable claims that cannot be proven nor disproven. It is the science fiction realm of the sciences. This is really important to understand. No experiment can be set up to prove the theories of theoretical science. Nothing can be observed, so faith and acceptance are demanded in order to establish credibility. Theoretical science is 100 percent religion and zero percent science, when you come clean with it.

Theoretical science begs for acceptance rather than taking the trouble to prove claims. It becomes a Faith called Scientism. The religious cult of the scientist as guru and priest is born. From there, wild claims about the universe, space, and time are made in order to establish a faith based mathematical theology.

Scientism is pseudoscience pretending to be credible science when it is anything but claims which cannot be seen or verified in a lab with the eyes.

The Cornucopia of Theoretical Assumptions and Einstein

And so, we have empirical proven science as opposed to theoretical unproven science. But theoretical science predominates. Empirical science has been pushed to the backburner and basically forgotten. Oh sure, you learn a little bit about it in your science classrooms, but theoretical science predominates what we’ve been educated about over the last 200 years. All we hear about is: 1.) An Infinite Expanding Universe 2.) A Heliocentric Solar System 3.) Orbiting Planets 4.) A Spinning Ball Earth 5.) Invisible Mythical Gravity 6.) Unverifiable Billions of Light Years of Distance 7.) Absurdly Huge Magnitudes of Celestial Bodies 8.) Rockets Magically Flying In The Vacuum Of Outer Space 9.) Going To The Moon In A Tin Can 10.) Undetectable Mars Satellites 11.) A Magical Big Bang From Nothing 12.) Invisible Fantasy Dark Matter 13.) Invisible Fantasy Dark Energy 14.) Mere Aberrations in the Skies Repackaged as Black Holes 15.) Comically Unproven Natural Selection Based Evolution 16.) Random Mutational Based Species Change 17.) Freemason Created Global Warming 18.) Fantasy Invisible Unproven Super Virus 19.) Germ Contagion Theory with Zero Proof of Contagion 20.) Fantasy Science Nuclear Bombs 21.) Sparks in the Skies Spun as Lethal Asteroids and Comets 22.) Mythical Dinosaurs with No Legitimate Fossil Record

All are unsubstantiated theories and claims, rooted in magic and illusion, smoke and mirrors, and Faith based Scientism. It is important to understand that theoretical Luciferian cosmological science magic overtook real empirical science in the personage of Jesuit shill and Luciferian, Albert Einstein, who appeared on the scene in 1905 in his miracle year with four groundbreaking papers that he plagiarized, changing the predominant worldview on space-time and mass from one based upon solid empirical and testable science to wild, unproven mystical theoretical nonsense.

And gee, now where did his ideas come from? Remember, Einstein was a Patent Office Clerk processing patents and ideas from other creative people, and there’s some documented evidence that alludes to the idea that Einstein may have simply helped himself to a veritable plethora of other people’s intellectual property. I personally believe that Einstein is a fraud and all his ideas came from somewhere else. The Jesuits need front men. They need to make science heroes to peddle their Heliocentric religion. So they turn the likes of Darwin and Einstein into science heroes and everyone looks up to them is sort of demigods. In the background Jesuits, are very smart they know how to do this and fool the public over and over. We can infer a lot from the information that is available regarding Jesuit schools and Jesuits activity as to the veracity of this claim of the Jesuit masterminding of science heroics. Then another Jesuit science fraud, Belgian Jesuit Priest George Lemaitre, writes his Big Bang paper and that is three giant home runs for the Jesuit criminal cabal: Darwin’s Origin of Species in 1859, Einstein’s Relativity nonsense, and Lemaitre’s Big Bang. Bam! This is what is falsely called science today. These three pillars are what underpins science today, or pseudoscience today, I should say. The Jesuits were building the pseudoscience Evolution fiction incrementally, pulling in the building blocks for centuries to complete the perfect Satanic Beast Model. Three theories parading as fact, one two three POW! The world is fully deceived in less than 200 years. There is your Pythagorean triangular power play by the Jesuits. It took just three generations of media propaganda and changing the textbooks. Never underestimate Jesuitical genius. These men have the mind and patience and cunning of Satan himself.

Science Versus Scientism