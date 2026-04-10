Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
19h

100%. All of these tech/technocrat billionaires that are on the world's stage (many coming from seemingly nowhere) were SELECTED to play these roles. You think Zuck, Elon and the Paypal Mafia, Altman, etc., really created those companies? NO, the companies were created to serve the purposes of the NWO and 4th industrial revolution slavery and they are PAID ACTORS.

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Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
15h

Musk's main talent is creating CGI rocket effects:).

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