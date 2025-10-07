Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Kevin Love
Oct 7

Images have so much power on the youth. Words and images absorbed in the newly developed brain.

A century ago, before images of “space” through movie screens, television shows and “war of the worlds” CIA social engineering programs began, children were actually taught about flat earth.

NASA was designed specifically to alter the paradigm of reality. The craftiness of satan. Newton, Galileo and Copernicus were shunned by the masses until the “science” or Scientism god took a foothold in the schools with Rockefeller owned textbooks. Control of the universal mind was achieved and now 100 years later we are beginning to understand the greatest deception on earth and unlearn the lies. Better late than never!

