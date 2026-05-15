Philippians 2: 1-13:

Philippians 2:1-13 is a foundational Christian passage where the Apostle Paul calls believers to radical unity and humility. He points to Jesus Christ as the ultimate example, noting how Jesus surrendered divine privilege to become a servant, and reminds believers to actively live out their faith.

How important it is that we do not seek to do good works in our own strength. How vital that we do not carry out our kind actions and considerate deeds from the source of our old sin nature, for when we do good works that are produced by ME, rather than by God working through me, they are works of the law - works of the flesh - works of the old sin nature - works that God will not accept, for God will not share His glory with ME. All the good works that we produce in our own strength will be burned up as wood, hay, and stubble at the Bema Seat of Christ. For there is no-one that does good works, apart from God Himself.

1 If there be therefore any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any bowels and mercies,

2 Fulfil ye my joy, that ye be likeminded*, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.

3 Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.

4 Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.

5 Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus:

6 Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God:

7 But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men:

8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.

9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:

10 That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;

11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

12 Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.

13 For it is God who worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.

All Glory Be To God on High: