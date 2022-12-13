It is entirely irrelevant which atmospheric layer is contiguous to the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space. The Earth’s entire atmospheric pressure gradient system, including The Exosphere, is ONE, high to low pressure, homogenous and categorically isotropic, stratification of contiguous nested continuity, therefore requiring an impermeable and solid container as a necessary antecedent to maintaining.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Debunks Outer Space On TikTok:

No contiguous pressure gradient system, regardless of its high to low pressure gradient hierarchy, can lay adjacent to a vacuum without a container as a necessary antecedent without violating The Laws of Thermodynamics. All pressure gradients will seek to instantaneously fill any available volume, unless some impermeable and solid boundary prevents the evacuation of the known pressure gradients hierarchy. In The Heliocentric Model, no such impermeable and solid boundary exists.

It is irrelevant how gradual The Earth’s pressure gradients stratify, nor is there any significance in any negligible pressure differential between atmospheric layers. ALL The Earth’s atmospheric layers exist as ONE homogenously nested stratification, which can only be in existence if some form of impermeable and solid containment is enclosing them.

Heliocentrists continually and mistakenly assert that a gradual pressure differential between atmospheric layers serves as a Thermodynamic obstacle in resisting the unimaginably low pressure of the vacuum of Outer Space at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, including the atomically sparse Exosphere, which is, in the end, merely another contiguous extension of all that lay subterranean to it, and therefore, cannot be said to be independent nor autonomously separate from all that exists beneath it.

This unscientific assertion that all The Earth’s contiguous and pressurized atmospheric mass can resist an Outer Space vacuum without a container as a necessary antecedent for preserving these gas pressure gradients is tantamount to a complete violation of The Second Law of Thermodynamics.