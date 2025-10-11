Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
Oct 11

No one has ever witnessed a distant object TILTED even slightly to account for supposed curvature. I’ve driven along Texas highways that are so flat you can see mountain ranges 50-60 miles away and no TILT whatsoever.

The famous Chicago skyline photo from Milwaukee has zero tilt. This is another example of “smoking gun” evidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Oct 12

If the Earth is flat as you claim then why do the planets look like balls?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Gregory Lessing Garrett and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture