Is this building going over Earth curvature, or merely being compressed and truncated due to the distant vanishing line/band of convergence on the horizon where the sky meets the ground, greatly effecting the observer’s ability to perceive angular resolution? This has nothing to do with curvature and everything to do with the limitations of angular resolution and perceived compression on the horizon from a ground level perspective.

In order to more readily resolve the truncated and compressed horizon line at the building’s base, you can simply elevate yourself up to a higher altitude, and then, the building’s lower compression line will extend itself out further, thereby resulting in the angular resolution of the lower section of the building falling back to normal dimensions. When you elevate yourself, you move the distant vanishing line/band of convergence line higher, which illustrates how vanishing point perspective optics are effecting your perception of the building’s lower portion and not Earth curvature.