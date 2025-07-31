Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
Aug 1, 2025Edited

I’ve watched several videos of satellites technicians who assemble satellites claiming they know they are not up in space, it’s all underwater cables, and floating balloons as Greg has demonstrated. Ask any resident of Florida that lives along the path of rockets launched from Cape Canaveral and they tell you they land in the ocean.

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MoT's avatar
MoT
Aug 2, 2025

But we DID go to the Moon... about 50 years ago and never returned. LOL. It's such a sad joke.

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