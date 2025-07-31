In saying this, I mean Satellites orbiting in imaginary Outer Space at 17,000 mph are a myth, but Satellites hanging from helium balloons and floating around beneath The Firmament are real.

Well, first of all, there is no “Globe,” per se, to speak of, so let’s just toss that word out right now. It’s really about land-based technology versus air based technology.

As people continue to lose their cellphone reception when they are far from ground-based cellphone towers, it is becoming increasing evident that the Satellite Global Positioning System has very little to do with cellphone reception. There are supposed to be over 10,000+ satellites arid the world assuring cellphone reception, even the most remote regions of Africa, evidently, and yet often, if I you are even a few miles out of town in the country, and away from city cellphone towers, you lose cellphone reception.

No nearby towers means no cellphone reception. What happened to all those satellites? This is not to say that satellites floating on helium balloons have no role in cellphone reception, just that it may be less integral than we thought.

It almost seems like GPS is really an acronym for Ground Positioning System not a Global Positioning System. Ground-based positioning systems, used in smartphones, utilize cell tower triangulation to determine the device’s location.

GPS - The Ground Positioning System:

Here’s how it works:

Cell Towers: Cell towers are strategically placed throughout an area to provide coverage for mobile devices. Each tower has a known location.

Signal Reception: When a mobile device is turned on, it continuously communicates with nearby cell towers, exchanging signals to maintain connectivity.

Signal Strength: The device measures the signal strength from multiple nearby cell towers. Since the signal weakens as distance increases, the device can estimate its proximity to each tower based on signal strength.

Triangulation: By comparing the signal strengths from at least three nearby cell towers, the device can determine its approximate location. Triangulation involves calculating the intersection point of circles with the known tower locations and radii proportional to the measured signal strengths.

Location Calculation: Using mathematical algorithms, the device computes its precise location based on the triangulated data.

Additionally, your cellphone reception cannot be possible because of satellites orbiting in Outer Space because there is no evidence of Outer Space. Satellites float in the air on helium balloons. They do not orbit in Outer Space.

And they crash all the time…attached to a balloon:

What about GPS connectivity in the middle of the ocean? There are no cellphone towers in the middle of the ocean and GPS works. Could it be a combination of satellites floating on helium balloons, as well as undersea submarine cables connecting continents? Fiber-optic submarine cables are the lifeblood of U.S. carriers’ communication business. Aside from land-based connections with Canada and Mexico, more than 95 percent of U.S. international traffic: voice, video, Internet and data, travels over 38 submarine cables, each the diameter of a garden hose. Fiber-optic submarine cables are the international digital trade routes of the 21st century. And thus, any disruptions to the submarine cable global network can have significant impact on the flow of digital information around the world, with severe consequences for the world economy. They are kind of Aquatic Digital Silk Road. As one official from the Federal Reserve noted in referring to submarine cable networks, “When the communication networks go down, the financial sector does not grind to a halt, it snaps to a halt.”

The Aquatic Digital Silk Road:

Would you believe a network of undersea cables connect the world”? The satellites that you think are orbiting in “Outer Space” are complete science fiction. The truth is, 99% of all international data like the Internet are transmitted through submarine cables, and for other means, we use high altitude balloons, high tower antennas, parabolic reflectors, planes, and drones. NASA claims there are upwards of 10,000+ satellites floating around Earth’s upper-atmosphere (unfortunately we only have CGI animation as proof) allegedly sending us radio, television, GPS, and taking pictures of The Earth. However, the reality and truth of the matter is that all our cellphone, Internet, GPS, radio and TV transmissions are made possible by cell towers and submarine cables. So-called “satellite” phones have been found to have reception problems in countries like Kazakhstan with very few cell phone towers. If the Earth were a globe with 10,000+ satellites orbiting it, such blackouts should not regularly occur in any rural area.

Fake Space Stations and Satellites

So much for rocket-launched satellites. One of NASA's best-kept secrets is helium-filled balloons, launching satellites the old fashion way with helium, for what we thought were rockets.

Good grief, we’ve been had so many times:

· No rocket launched satellites

· No Outer Space

· No Moon missions

· No orbiting space satellites

· No orbiting space stations

· Nothing but hot air coming out of NASA.

Nobody asked why NASA needed thousands of helium balloons when thousands of satellites, theoretically existed. And why was it a “best kept secret.” These balloons carry equipment. This is one of the many ways in which NASA creates the illusion that satellites are orbiting in Outer Space.

Other techniques that are being used to substitute satellites are:

1. GPS uses Cell-tower triangulation not Satellites

2. Undersea Cables

3. High Altitude Airships (HAA)

4. High Altitude Platforms (HAP)

5. Lighter-than-air vehicles (LAV)

6. High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

7. High Altitude Long Operation (HALO)

8. StratSat

9. Airborne Relay Communication (ARC)

10. HeliPlat which connects to the HeliNet System

11. High Altitude Shuttle System (HASS)

12. Small Balloon Systems (SBS)

13. Nano Balloon Systems (NBS)

14. Google Loon System (GLS)

15. Stratospheric Platform Systems (SPS)

16. High Altitude Long Endurance Demonstrator (HALE-D)

17. Cellphone Antennae on Skyscrapers and Towers

Satelloons: Satellites Don’t Orbit in Outer Space

Satellites don't exist in Outer Space and primarily just float around a few miles above from Helium and Hydrogen balloons. The main reason that I believe that they don't exist is because we don't have any real photos of them, either from professional or amateur sources. Amateur astronomers can look at distant galaxies millions of light years away, as the story goes, but they cannot find even one satellite either at night or during the day orbiting Earth a few hundred miles up??? All we have are these fake images of them that look very cartoonish. They are just computer-generated images. If satellites really existed, we would actually see a photo of at least one satellite out in space, when they're supposed to be like 20,000 of them rotating around the Earth.

All of us lose cellphone reception constantly because satellite balloons drift. In fact, that’s the whole problem with them that millions of people have commented upon. NASA attempted to get satellite balloons up there high enough so that wind currents do not tamper with their position over The Flat Earth as much as possible, but it’s definitely an imperfect art. Project Echo, nicknamed "Satelloon", was NASA's first passive communications satellite experiment. It involved a large, inflatable, metallized balloon that reflected radio signals, demonstrating the potential of satellite-based communication. The first Echo satellite, Echo 1, was launched on August 12, 1960. A Satelloon is a type of satellite that utilizes a large, inflatable balloon as its primary structure. These balloons, often made of Mylar, are designed to reflect radio and radar signals, enabling communication between different points on The Flat Earth. Project Echo, a NASA initiative, is a prominent example of Satelloon development, employing large, metallized balloons for passive communication experiments.

Wrong Angle

Another reason that they don't exist is because the SO CALLED satellite dishes on people's homes are faced at a 45 degree angle, facing towards the nearest cell phone tower instead of facing up in the sky where satellites are alleged to exist. They should be pointing towards the sky to reach the greatest access point

I’m Melting!

A third reason that I don't believe they exist is because of the materials and metals they are made of would never be able to withstand the heat in the Thermosphere, where they say these satellites are placed. Temperatures in the upper Thermosphere can range from 932° F to 3,632° F or higher.

Satellites are typically made of Aluminum, Titanium, Nickel-Cadmium, and Beryllium.

· Aluminum Melting Point: 1,221°F · Titanium Melting Point: 3,034°F · Cadmium Melting Point: 610°F · Beryllium Melting Point: 2,349°F

With a Thermospheric range from 932° F to 3,632° F or higher, and satellites being composed of molecules which get excited in heat, the Thermosphere would reduce a satellite into a molten ball of dripping metallic ooze in microseconds.

Science Fiction Called Science Fact

Essentially, the geostationary communications satellite was first created by Freemasons science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke, and supposedly became science fact just a decade later. Before this, radio, television, and navigation systems like LORAN and DECCA were already well established and worked fine using only ground-based technologies. Nowadays, huge fiber optics cables connect the internet across subterranean ocean conduits, and gigantic cell towers triangulate GPS signals bounced off the Ionosphere. Ionospheric propagation allows radio waves to be bounced without the aid of this science fiction bestseller known as satellites.

Satellites have been found to have reception problems in countries like Kazakhstan because they have very few cell phone towers. If the Earth were actually surrounded by 20,000 plus satellites, such blackout's should not regularly occur in any rural countryside areas.

Find Me if You Can!

People claim to see satellites with their naked eyes bleeping above as they wiz by at 17,500 mph. But this is ridiculous considering they are smaller than a car and allegedly 100 plus miles away. It is impossible to see anything so small that far away with the unaided eye. Even using telescopes, no one claims to discern the shape of satellites, but rather describes seeing moving flickers, which could easily be any number of things. NASA claims there are upwards of 20,000 satellites floating around Earth's upper atmosphere sending us radio, television, GPS, and taking pictures of the planet. Nevertheless, all these supposed satellite pictures however are admittedly composite images edited in Photoshop with CGI enhancement. They claim to receive ribbons of imagery from satellites which must then be spliced together to create composite images of the Earth, all of which are clearly film production value, CGI and not photographs of the Earth at all.

If the Earth were truly surrounded by 20,000 satellites orbiting it, it would be a simpler matter to mount a camera on a satellite and take some REAL photographs. They could even fake a photograph. But we don’t even get that. The fact that no real satellite photographs exists, but only NASA's ribbons of composite CGI fake imagery is further proof that we are not being told the truth.

Something Lurks in Deep in the Ocean!

Some evidence here about how we are getting communication across the world are from an article stated, “deep undersea cables relay 95% of world communications, and the other 5% come from cellphone towers”. And further the report goes on to say how undersea cables may be vulnerable to attack and how the Russians have increased spy ship and submarine operations in and around such undersea installations, which the Department of Homeland Security and US military considered critical infrastructure of the United States. Like there is no missile defense program to shoot satellites out of the Thermosphere from Russian airspace, which would severely cripple the United States communications system, but instead they are targeting undersea cables. Why? Well, it is because the undersea cables are the real source of communications for the United States.

Additionally the report written by David Sanger and Eric Schmidt confirmed the fact that these vital undersea cables actually carry 95% of our daily internet communications worldwide allowing for a worldwide online business traffic worth more than 10,000 trillion a day.

Science Fiction Outer Space Magicians

The origins of satellites came from the mind of famous science fiction writer, Arthur C. Clark. Clarke's proposal of geostationary satellite communications system was published in the Wireless World Magazine in 1945.Clarke was a high-level Freemason, homosexual, and self-professed pedophile. He also was a contemporary of, and in contact with Robert Heinlein Philip K. Dick and L. Ron Hubbard, other notable science fiction writers. There was a seven-year overlap between that fateful 1945 to 1952 when Sex Magick practitioner, Jack Parsons, of the famous JPL laboratories of NASA, teamed up with L. Ron Hubbard and Arthur C. Clarke to assist in igniting the science fiction Outer Space narrative deep within the eager minds of the gullible young. At that time, The Roswell Crash in July of 1947 propelled the interest in Outer Space to many dizzying heights. Rothchild’s governed Hollywood didn't miss the cue since they're owned by the Khazarian Rothschilds who can generally be found lurking in the shadows of anything that involves mass hypnosis and mind control.

Hollywood started cranking out sci-fi movies by the truckload. At the top of the sci-fi movie heap was the great undiscovered “final frontier” of Outer Space. The Khazarian Mafia saw an opportunity to make a ton of money by pushing the space race, and at some point a scheme was hatched to fake launched satellites into space for profit. NASA also became a tool to constantly remind humans of our insignificance in the boundless cosmic order. NASA has been beating the divinity out of us with their pseudoscience propaganda, their false Pagan Astro-Theological religion, and techno mystical spirituality from the beginning.

The New Priests of The Cosmos

NASA had accumulated and assimilated the intellectual rocket design property from occult Sex Magick practitioner, Jack Parsons, to the point where he was no longer needed or wanted, and then Sputnik 1 was launched in 1957, fooling the world, and then Explorer 1 soon followed in 1958, the year NASA was created. NASA was also created to militarized space and the atmosphere below it. In order to seal the deceptions of the Khazarian Mafia (Illuminati) and their Freemason minions, they needed to “secure the perimeter” and operate above any opposing jurisdiction. All information above our heads skyward was now in the hands of NASA as the official source. In other words, the most massive propaganda machine ever created came into existence with NASA, and NASA had become The New Priests of The Cosmos. Now, we're solely reliant on just one source for all information regarding the cosmos. NASA has first priority access to all the controlled major mass media. NASA is free to dispense as much CGI fakery of The Solar System as they want. They have a free license to Pixar Photoshop their way through a fairytale fantasy fake of The Cosmos and nobody bats an eye because they are so severely brainwashed by NASA propaganda.

Exposing The Liars

The Satanists of NASA have been laughing a long time about their ruses however, recently, they're being exposed more than ever as the incompetent pseudoscience degenerates that they are. When real scrutiny is applied, then seemingly unrelated events start to reveal themselves with rhyme and reason. For example, in 1959 The Antarctic Treaty was signed, forbidding anyone to explore deep into Antarctica except the military, and it is now totally off-limits. Backed by military force, the North Pole is also militarized though no formal multilateral agreement exists. Still any attempt to traverse either will result in immediate military explosion and possible jail time.

Hiding The Shape of The Earth or Saving the Penguins

So you see, now they've controlled all upper space and now they have the control of the Antarctic and the control of the Arctic so we cannot find out the shape of our world. We cannot find out what's at the North Pole and we cannot find out what is at the South Pole. They have it all nailed down. To date, no human has ever traversed Antarctica. Think about that for a moment and consider the absurdity that there is still a continent that has never been explored and we're not allowed to even access it. Why? They are trying to save the Penguins? Exactly, none of this adds up.

And they feed us satellite composite images of Antarctica that are just a fabricated representation of Antarctica. Where are the real photos? So NASA can somehow send a satellite to Ceres, 257 million miles away, without a hitch, but the deepest hole ever drilled is only seven point five miles out of the 3959 miles to this center of the Earth. The other 3,952 miles are unknown and pseudoscience fills in the blanks. And yet, NASA could send a probe 257 million miles to Ceres and retrieve such stunning images? There is a probability of zero of this actually happening. The only real images of Ceres that exist reside where they were created: on the hard drives of NASA ‘s CGI and Photoshop computers.

Arthur C. Clark Blurring the Lines: The Satellite Business

Wow, so the Khazarian Mafia saw another opportunity to steal billions along with their fiat currency, central bank thievery and debt based slavery. That opportunity was satellites launched into fake orbit. =They had their man, Freemason, Arthur C. Clark, waiting in the fold to ride shotgun, writing in the sci-fi genre as if it were real science, thereby assisting in the blurring of the lines between NASA fictional and science fiction. So he was a key piece in creating the exploding interest in Outer Space and the great mysteries of the cosmos. Clark was the perfect asset that NASA needed, thus building on the occult foundation of Satanist Aleister Crowley, Satanist Jack Parsons, Satanist L. Ron Hubbard, and Satanist Walt Disney, these other founders of NASA. Clark’s sci-fi prowess elevated his fictional ideas to something seemingly plausible and scientific.

2001 a Space Oddity

Behind the veil of NASA, a symbolic baton was passed to Clark who becomes the key to both the Apollo fraud and the ongoing satellite fraud. How convenient it was that Clark's 2001 a Space Odyssey was made into a movie by Stanley Kubrick in 1968 and the Apollo 11 Moon landings were faked by Kubrick in 1969. One could surmise that a 2001 a Space Odyssey was merely a dry run prior to Apollo. It also smacks of predictive programming with a little MK ULTRA trauma based mind control mixed in. 2001 a Space Odyssey was the primer for the Apollo Hoax as well as concealing the fact that the ISS and satellites are illusory and don't exist. So the only thing that DOES exists are the profit margins of the Khazarian Mafia. Satellites are pseudoscience and there's no credible evidence that they exist in orbit, no actual photos, no actual video footage, only CGI Pixar Photoshop satellites. Sure, satellites may be hanging on Hydrogen balloons at about 100,000 feet but that is not what we are being told.

And Rovers landing on the Moon? Those are all faked images, too. With NASA, it is all faked: photos faked and no real images of anything, no real images of the Moon landing, no real images of satellites, no real images of the Earth, no real images of distant galaxies and solar systems or stars, everything CGI and Photoshopped composites of meaningless strands of data.

Crumbling Under The Weight of Celestial Deception

Many of you are awake and know that NASA is fraud but for the vast majority people, every piece of information in the news coming out about Outer Space, and you know, what this new Mars Rover is doing, and how this new satellite is going out to farther than anywhere we have ever gone and is sending back these gorgeous 4K videos and HD photos, etc… all of it just film production to trick everyone. And now we're going to build this big Space Station and it is a big space mission and it's all BS, a hundred percent, the whole thing is a foundation of lies. And they're just building more and more lies upon the previous foundation of lies, and it's all so many lies now that we are ripping them to shreds and NASA is crumbling underneath the weight of their own deception

Don't you think we have a right to know what is the shape of our Earth is? And if you do, then you need to look to higher sources than Satanic NASA. Don't let NASA be your source of information.

There Are No Satellites in Space...Just Balloons Above the Flat Earth

People remark “Yeah, but I saw the International Space Station!” Consider for a moment that what you saw was an inflatable replica. In WW2, the U.S. made wide use of inflatable tanks and rubber airplanes to deceive Hitler’s reconnaissance efforts.