When people ask, “What is eternal meaning?”, they’re often probing whether anything (life, love, truth, purpose) has lasting, unchanging significance beyond the temporal and finite flow of time, or does everything eventually fade into nothing, resulting in the grave, the absence of all consciousness, and the loss of all previously undergone mortal experience…ashes to ashes, dust to dust?.

Definitions:

Eternal: “Eternal” refers to that which is everlasting, having no beginning or end, often denoting the nature of a Transcendental God or the duration of HIS kingdom, covenant, and salvation. Derived from Greek aionios and Hebrew olam, it signifies perpetual existence, age-lasting duration, or a quality of life characterized by an intimate, ongoing relationship with The Lord.

Temporal: “Temporal” primarily refers to time, specifically relating to worldly, secular, or temporary matters that are limited by time, as opposed to eternal or spiritual ones. It describes things that exist within a particular, often brief, period. It also pertains to the temples of the head (anatomy).

Finite: “Finite” means having bounds, limits, or an end; it refers to measurable things, restricted in size, extent, or duration, and not infinite. It commonly describes limited resources, the temporally limited existence of human life, finite time, or specific, countable sets

Transient: “Transient”, in terms of human existence, refers to the phrase “The transient nature of being.” This is another way of saying that life is short and passes all too quickly. Transient means passing with time or of short duration. Being can mean living or existence. Thus, the phrase in one sense means to live a life of short duration.

One Perspective Requiring Eternity:

Theistic/Abrahamic Traditions : Life’s ultimate significance is anchored in an eternal relationship with God or an afterlife. Without that, achievements, loves, and sufferings dissolve into insignificance—like “vanity of vanities” in Ecclesiastes, resolved only by divine judgment or resurrection. Tolstoy, in his Confession , described a crisis where finite existence felt like a cruel joke precisely because it ends in oblivion; only faith in eternity restored purpose.

Cosmic Nihilism: If the Cosmos itself is transient, then even legacies, species survival, or cultural memory eventually vanish. Any meaning confined to time is, on this view, temporary and thus illusory—like building sandcastles before the tide. Objective, non-contingent value requires an Eternal Ground of Being (God, Platonic forms, or an infinite observer).

These views treat “enduring” literally: meaning must persist without end, or it was never truly meaningful. According to Dr. William Lane Craig, objective, ultimate meaning requires both the existence of God and immortality (eternality). In his view, without these, human life and the universe are ultimately absurd—a fleeting, purposeless existence that ends in permanent extinction.

Here is a breakdown of Craig’s position based on his writings and debates:

· The Problem of Death (No Final Significance): Craig argues that if every person and the universe itself is doomed to die and cease to exist forever, nothing we do has ultimate significance. In a finite number of years, he notes, the Cosmos could potentially be a cold, dark, dead place, making human advancements meaningless in the long run. You live, and then you die, with no special significance to any of it other than that you were a blip on the radar screen of existence. Even if you live a legacy of some sort (i.e., progeny, great works, etc…), you will never be able to experience it because your destiny was the grave, and the grave only.

· Ozymandias: “Ozymandias” refers to the Greek name for the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II, but in literature, it symbolizes the inevitable decline of rulers, the arrogance of power, and the fleeting nature of human achievements. Popularized by Percy Bysshe Shelley’s 1818 poem, the term highlights the irony of a forgotten, broken statue declaring, “Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!” in the midst of a barren desert. All works are inevitably temporal and fleeting, evaporating with the sands of time, like the broken statue of Ozymandias.

· The Necessity of Immortality: For life to have ultimate value, it cannot end at the grave. Life needs to continue in an afterlife (immortality) to provide the necessary framework for actions to have lasting consequences.

· Immortality is Not Enough: Crucially, Craig argues that immortality alone is not enough. If life goes on forever but there is no God (no objective, absolute, transcendent purpose), life would be a meaningless, endless absurdity.

· God as the Source of Meaning: Theism offers ultimate meaning, value, and purpose by grounding and anchoring life in an infinite, Eternal God.

· Summary of the Alternative: Craig argues that if God does not exist, then life is without ultimate purpose, value, or significance. The “absurdity of life without God” is a central tenet of his apologetics, leading to his conclusion that a rational worldview must include a transcendent creator who provides lasting, eternal significance.

· God is Eternal: No beginning, no end, unchanging, the ultimate reliable and absolute reality.

· Eternal Life: Not just “living forever” in an endless timeline, but sharing in God’s own timeless and abundant life, a quality of existence that starts now, through faith in Chris, and continues without end. John 17:3 calls it “knowing the only true God and Jesus Christ whom He sent.”