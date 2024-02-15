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Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
Feb 18, 2024

So, Greg, I thought I'd run one of your arguments by ChatGPT myself (although perhaps I have not represented it in the best way). Answer below. If you'd like to give a response happy to read it.

An argument against rockets being able to work in space is: “If there is no external pressurized medium (air) surrounding the rocket, it can't create any motion, according to Newton’s Second Law of Motion." Can you respond to this?

This argument misunderstands Newton's Second Law of Motion and the principles of rocket propulsion. Newton's Second Law states that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). In the context of rocket propulsion, this law still applies even in the vacuum of space.

Rockets work by expelling mass at high velocity in one direction, creating an equal and opposite reaction force that propels the rocket in the opposite direction, as described by Newton's Third Law of Motion. This process doesn't rely on the presence of an external medium like air.

In space, rockets carry their own oxidizer and fuel, and they don't need external air to function. The fuel is burned in a combustion chamber, and the resulting exhaust gases are expelled at high speeds through a rocket nozzle. This expulsion of mass generates thrust, causing the rocket to accelerate in the opposite direction.

Therefore, the absence of an external pressurized medium does not prevent rockets from working in space. In fact, space travel and exploration heavily rely on rocket propulsion precisely because it is effective in the vacuum environment of space.

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