Often, you can find YouTube experiments that misrepresent the relationship between a rocket and the vacuum of space by putting a model rocket inside a small, enclosed vacuum and allowing the composition of the propellant to create internal atmospheric pressure through the act of combustion in a Closed System.

Derived From Simon Fisher’s Thoughts:

I often see the argument on various forums that rocket engines don’t require any oxygen in Outer Space, as they have their own oxidizer, such as Aluminum as fuel with Ammonium Perchlorate as the oxidizer, mixed with a binder that creates one homogenous solid propellant, resulting in a supply to create their thruster burn, of course, which still doesn’t answer the thrust question though: “If there is no external pressurized medium (air) surrounding the rocket, it can't create any motion, according to Newton’s Second Law of Motion”. It’s a different case when you have the initial inertia from a ground-based Earth launch to push off of, but it wouldn’t work the other way around, pushing off of a vacuum of zero pressure everywhere. People refuse to see this Thermodynamic fact. I've seen these videos where they have tried to recreate a rocket working in a vacuum, suspended on wires in a glass case, and triggered to fire electronically. They always have trouble creating a 100 percent vacuum on Earth, naturally, since it is so unnatural. And because of that, small amounts of oxygen inside the vacuum casing will always give a solid surface inside the vacuum chamber to push against, resulting in ever so slight movement, thereby giving the illusion that vacuum chambers facilitate rocket thruster burn.

No Longer a Vacuum

The nearly transparent exhaust from rocket fuel is due to this engine's exhaust being mostly superheated steam (water vapor from its propellants, hydrogen and oxygen), plus some unburned hydrogen. Any experiment done in a small, enclosed vacuum would quickly convert the vacuum into a non-vacuum of hydrogen, oxygen, and unburned hydrogen.

Thus, this type of experiment is invalid because the vacuum was converted into a pressurized chamber by the introduction of combustion in a CLOSED SYSTEM. However, Outer Space is an OPEN SYSTEM where molecular density, which is required for rocket thrusters to work, is dissipated to nearly an infinite degree. Without molecular density, energy is not transferred through Outer Space, and therefore, rocket thrusters would prove entirely ineffective against the zero-resistance vacuum of Outer Space.

Again, Newton’s Third Law applies here. Rocket thrusters must push against a force equal to or greater than the mass of the rocket in order to propel the rocket. The vacuum of Outer Space provides zero available force or resistance towards this goal.

Finally, all NASA shows us is CGI rubbish. All Newton's Laws of Motion support the impossibility of Space flight in a vacuum, regardless of how people try to pervert the interpretation of those laws to support their absurdly illogical argument for propulsion in the near-perfect vacuum of Outer Space. That is why there are no examples of rocket propulsion in an open system or even a large closed system vacuum. Such an example would expose the lie of space flight immediately.

Pressure Gradient Force and Rocket Thrust

The PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE is the force that results when there is a difference in pressure across a surface. A difference in pressure across a surface implies a difference in force, which can result in the type of internal to external pressure inequality that may cause the acceleration of a rocket, according to Newton's Second Law of Motion, where the acceleration of an object is dependent upon the two variables, net force and the mass of the object.

Net Force

By net force, we mean the vector sum of all the forces that act upon an object. That is to say, the net force is the sum of all the forces, taking into account the fact that a force is a vector (a vector is a quantity having direction as well as magnitude or size) and two forces of equal magnitude and opposite direction will cancel each other out. Thus, if a rocket thrust is greater than the weight of the rocket, the rocket will accelerate upwards. If the thrust and weight of the rocket are of equal magnitude, the rocket will remain at rest. The resting state is referred to as “constant velocity”, as opposed to “acceleration”, when the rocket ascends.

Of course, before a rocket produces thrust, there are a few preceding processes. Thrust is a resultant mechanical force. It is generated through the reaction of accelerating Cryogenic propellants as a mass of gas. The force (thrust) is equal to the exit mass flow rate, times the exit velocity, minus the free stream mass flow rate, times the free stream velocity. And Mass Flow, also known as “mass transfer” and “bulk flow”, is the movement of fluids down a pressure or temperature gradient.

Finally, often people think that it is the rocket that pushes the gas out of a rocket’s de Laval nozzle. However, the gas moves because of the PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE and not because the rocket pushes it out. Therefore, thrust is merely a function of a difference in pressure across the surface between the rocket nozzle and the external ambient pressure under the de Laval nozzle. High pressure moves to low pressure because there is more relative energy in the higher-pressure area (the de Laval nozzle), than the lower-pressure area (the Earth’s external atmosphere), and so the thrust escapes down towards the outside air. It obeys the First Law of Thermodynamics, where energy can be changed from one form to another, but it cannot be created or destroyed. The energy from the thrust must go somewhere to conserve itself.

The Conservation of Energy

The Conservation of Energy is a fundamental concept of physics along with the Conservation of Mass and the Conservation of Momentum. Within a domain, the amount of energy remains constant and energy is neither created nor destroyed. Energy can be converted from one form to another (potential energy can be converted to kinetic energy) but the total energy within the domain remains fixed.

Nature Abhors A Vacuum

Further, nature abhors a vacuum or any low-pressure situation, for that matter, and will always try to bring that low-pressure condition into equilibrium with whatever high-pressure condition it is contiguous with.

Now, in Newtonian terms, this PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE looks something like this when applied to a rocket: Just prior to engine ignition, the velocity of the rocket is zero and the rocket is at rest. If the rocket is sitting on its fins, the weight of the rocket is balanced by the re-action of the Earth to the weight as described by Newton's Third Law of Motion, which states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. There is no net force on the object, and the rocket would remain at rest indefinitely. When the engine is ignited, the thrust of the engine creates an additional force opposed to the weight. As long as the thrust is less than the weight, the combination of the thrust and the re-action force of the fins balancing the rocket weight create no net external force, and so the rocket stays on the pad. When the thrust is equal to the weight, there is no longer any re-action force through the fins, but the net force on the rocket is still zero. When the thrust is greater than the weight, there is a net external force equal to the thrust minus the weight, and the rocket begins to rise. The velocity of the rocket increases from zero to some positive value under the acceleration produced by the net external force (The Earth’s atmosphere). But as the rocket velocity increases, it encounters air resistance, or drag, which opposes the motion and increases as the square of the velocity. The thrust of the rocket must be greater than the weight plus the drag (t > w+d) for the rocket to continue accelerating and ascending.

Eventually, as the rocket ascends, eventually the atmospheric pressure surrounding it becomes negligible. And the initially beneficial decrease in drag, which was providing a winning advantage to the thrusters in the Pressure Gradients balance between thrust, weight, and external atmospheric drag, suddenly becomes the source of tremendous Thermodynamic disequilibrium. With the absence of atmospheric pressure, and the drag that went with it, as a rocket experiences the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space, the thrusters are left with no external atmospheric mass (resistance) from the Earth’s atmospheric density to push off of, or force (atmospheric pressure) to act upon, and thus, propulsion comes to a halt.

Pressure Gradients Require A Closed Thermodynamic System

A Closed System is required for pressure gradients to exist. In an Open System, pressure escapes and thus, pressure cannot accumulate to distribute into gradients. The fact that the Earth’s atmosphere exhibits gaseous pressure gradients is evidence of the Earth being a Closed System, with a barrier between its highest atmospheric layer and anything else that might be beyond this barrier. If there is, indeed, anything else on the other side of this barrier, which is commonly called The Firmament by Enclosed Cosmologist and The Van Allen Radiation Belts by NASA, nobody knows what it is. To assume it is a vacuum is merely wild, uninformed, chaotic, speculation, rooted in fantasy and zero empirical science.

To Sum Up

In entering the near perfect vacuum of outer Space, one reaches a point where too little ambient pressure destroys the accelerant pressure gradient relationship between the intermediary surface pressure of the de Laval nozzle and the external ambient pressure conditions of the surrounding atmosphere. Less and less ambient pressure eventually leads to Thermodynamic disequilibrium. Finally, the thrusters have no mass to push off of or act upon, and hence, without an EXTERNAL OPPOSING FORCE, as Newtons First Law mentions, the rocket begins "spinning its wheels", so to speak, and going nowhere.

You need an external force to move a body. Atmosphere provides this external force or resistance. In the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space, there is no such external force or resistance, and therefore no workable thrust can be generated to propel a rocket.