Gregory Lessing Garrett
Nov 04, 2025
When I was at university I took cartography. The final paper required that for four months, every day, we keep a log and document each time we saw the world depicted as a globe. Books, advertisements, television, logos etc The heliocentric model. By the end of the semester, I had documented two one-hundred page exercise books full of instances. The globe is everywhere. In the space of four months I had seen it thousands upon thousands of times.
Try it! It will blow your mind how purposeful the deception is!