Luciferian Agenda vs. The Return of Christ (You Need to Know the Difference):

Christian Observer: Speculations on Hermeticism and World Collapse: From Darkness To Light

From Christian Observer Online: May 31, 2022 by Yvonne Nachtigal

“As I’ve covered in many articles; the Luciferian New Age is being presented as the coming “Millennial Reign” in Christian Futurist eschatology and anticipated as the “Golden Age of Aquarius” by New Agers. This is the endgame of all the turmoil/mind control we’re currently witnessing. Contrary to what conservatives believe they are fighting, the goal is not simply world Communism, but rather will come as a welcome “solution” to it. As real as the current threats to our health and livelihoods are, the greater threat is spiritual deception. We are being played. It’s all witchcraft and it operates through perception. Author Gregory Lessing Garret recently offered this concise analysis of the true powers at work behind the scenes, their beliefs and methods of control.”

—May 31, 2022 by, Yvonne Nachtigal

Collapse: From Darkness To Light

By Gregory Lessing Garrett

The One World Government is just the beginning. The final stage comes much later as The Luciferian New Age. From Darkness to Light… the False Light of Lucifer. We’re currently only on the cusp of the Darkness…. long way to go to the False Light.

There are a plethora of layers to collapse, but in the most simple terms, we are simply witnessing Dark to Light: The New World Order to The New Age of Aquarius. Trying to place that process in a Biblical Timeline is very difficult… hence, all the debates about doing that. The keys to this are found in Masonry, however. Whatever the Biblical Timeline may be, they are driven by Hermetic doctrine to re-establish The Atlantean Golden Age. Whenever you see this emerging in the world, you can begin to correlate Biblical prophecies to their plans, for they are The Luciferian Elite who spearhead much of the process from Dark to Light, as The Book of Revelation speaks of.

Also, pulling the plug on the power grid, and the false alien contact event are next in line for The Masons, which would transform the world overnight into total collapse, thereby ushering in The Great Reset and Genesis of The New Age. This could happen in a year or by 2030. Nobody knows for sure.

With the occult, transitions and transformational shifts in world events are more a matter of alchemical spontaneity than a than the result of the brute concretism of literal events. Masons do not necessary operate by a paint by the numbers, point by point progression. They are Alchemical Wizards who catalyze events through their dialectics and trigger punctuated leaps in their agenda via alchemical Magick.

They are governed by Hermetic doctrine, and so, they practice rituals that are directed from the demonic realm, which supersedes the mere linear chain of events that Mankind witnesses. In other words, in order to effect change in the world, they do not necessarily have to manipulate events directly. They simply practice rituals in obedience to certain demonic forces, and because they work with the demonic realm above, they are awarded corresponding changes below on Earth. This is the Hermetic teaching of, “As above, so below.” It states that there is a correspondence or link between the material, mental, and spiritual planes. This principle is a deeply important aspect of Witchcraft, Chaos Magick, Thelema, Satanism, Wicca, and Wiccan Traditions.

In Hermetic teachings, “As above, so below” is a popular modern paraphrase of the second verse of the Emerald Tablet (a compact and cryptic Hermetic text first attested in a late eighth or early ninth century Arabic source), as it appears in its most widely divulged medieval Latin translation:

“Quod est superius est sicut quod inferius, et quod inferius est sicut quod est superius.” (That which is above is like to that which is below, and that which is below is like to that which is above.)

Following its use by prominent modern occultists such as Helena P. Blavatsky (1831–1891, co-founder of the Theosophical Society) and the anonymous author of the Kybalion (often taken to be William W. Atkinson, 1862–1932, a pioneer of the New Thought movement), the paraphrase started to take on a life of its own, becoming an often-cited motto in New Age circles.

Lastly, a controlled collapse using weaponized weather is what they are currently doing. Few will blame them because Nature will appear to be the blame, not them. This is why we are seeing so much Climate Change propaganda and Asteroid and Comet impact movies emanate from Masonic Hollywood. And Geo Magnetic Storm propaganda is ramping up, which could be EMP weapons…there’s your overnight collapse right there.

https://christianobserver.net/speculations-on-hermeticism-and-world-collapse-from-darkness-to-light/?fbclid=IwAR1uYukK2gi43qK9vCz9qVvE_AeSFQ9qgV6cQZYNP9bqaUZH-4wFAdeEg2o

Both Sides are False: The Satanic New World Order VERSUS The Gnostic Luciferian New Age

Tricked by The Light...Don’t Choose a Side.

Both Sides are False: The Satanic New World Order VERSUS The Gnostic Luciferian New Age.

The New World Order/Deep State Liberal Left Hand Path of Masonic Dark Magick VERSUS The Great Awakening Fascist MAGA Nationalism of The False Light Right Hand Path of Masonic White Magick

C J Wiley Chimes in:

“Satan is the master hustler.

He knows people need and want choices....so he gives them two choices.

It’s “heads he wins, tails we lose”…a classic con man strategy.

Satan set up two parts to his Kingdom on Earth:

1. The Light Luciferian Side

2. The Dark Satanic Side

…like a battery he wanted a positive and negative charge.

The Dark Side was allowed to flourish controlling the financial, political, educational and religious systems, and now it’s time for Satan to allow this side to fall, and be replaced by the False Light of Christian Nationalism via “The Great Awakening New Age”. This is the installation of The Beast System upon the entire Earth.

Lucifer’s promise of world peace, prosperity, liberty, love, and justice for all is a mockery of what these terms mean in the Christian context. And the Aleister Crowleyan Law of Thelema, “Do as Thou wilt” social contract will emerge as the New Age maxim. This Law of Thelema appears to be a license for freedom and self-government, but is actually a policy for Satanic immorality and carnal slavery.

Place the goals of Right Wing Christian Nationalism in their proper context of Luciferian deception and takeover and it all makes sense.

John 18:36

“Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.”

Our Home is NOT on This Earth:

This is all in preparation for the arrival of the False Light Savior Antichrist.

Satan is playing the role of God.

He’s always wanted to deceive humanity and show their Father how useless, pitiful, and stupid they are, and so the gullible, Anti-Christian, Pagan masses, disheartened by the false Christianity they’ve been offered, will believe, worship, and swear to any “God” that will provide release from the horrors of the Dark Satanic Left Hand Path that they find themselves enveloped within.

In the moral vacuum of the destruction of the Satanic Dark, they will eagerly embrace The False Light of Lucifer, thereby allowing them to slake their carnal lusts and material pleasure.

Most of the world will never see it coming as Satan transforms into an Angel of Luciferic Light.

The Bible says 33% of the population will die a spiritual death, and most will bow their knee in worship to the False Messiah Alien Antichrist.

Escaping The Dialectic Between The Satanic New World Order and The Gnostic Luciferian New Age

A Dialectic, also known as The Dialectical Method, refers originally to dialogue between people holding different points of view about a subject but wishing to arrive at the truth through reasoned argument. In classical philosophy, a Dialectic is a form of reasoning based upon dialogue of arguments and counter-arguments, advocating propositions (theses) and counter-propositions (antitheses). The outcome of such a dialectic might be the refutation of a relevant proposition, or a synthesis, a combination of the opposing assertions, or a qualitative improvement of the dialogue. This is known as The Hegelian Dialectic.

In order to escape the Dialectic between The Satanic New World Order and The Gnostic Luciferian New Age, one must cling to the purest form of Christianity, which simply means to be Saved by the blood of Christ instead of through a personal exploration of Gnostic and occult knowledge. Christianity has nothing to do with Christian Nationalism, which is a political ideology that asserts the U.S. should be a Christian nation and its government should reflect Christian values and identity. The key difference is that Christianity focuses on spiritual transformation and Salvation through the work of Christ, while Christian Nationalism is a False Light that seeks to fuse national identity with a specific political and cultural identity, often promoting the idea that one must be Christian to be a truly American. Christianity is the salvific belief that Salvation is achieved through the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, which is seen as the ultimate atoning sacrifice for sin. This belief is supported by various Bible verses that describe how HIS blood provides redemption, forgiveness of sins, and freedom from punishment. For believers, the phrase signifies being declared righteous and cleansed from sin, allowing them to be reconciled with God.