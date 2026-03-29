Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
1d

Additionally, all heliocentrists believe the moon rotates around the earth. 

However, the sun and the moon take the same path across the sky every day.

Yet, they think the moon is moving, but not the sun.

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Susan's avatar
Susan
20h

Amazing hypothesis makes total sense to me…

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