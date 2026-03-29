The Myth of Gravitational Lensing:

First of all, there is no empirical evidence supporting the existence of Outer Space, interstellar gravitational forces, or starlight that is millions and billions of light-years away from Earth. It is all just a massive thought experiment and a nesting hierarchy of assumptions, guesswork, unfalsifiable claims, and storytelling, in the end. How could one ever possibly test the hypothesis of Gravitational Lensing (i.e., interstellar gravitational forces) or starlight that is millions and billions of light-years away from Earth? It can’t be done because the test subject is purported to be so far away. Imagining and concocting causes for why we see what we see is not science. It is storytelling and the very definition of an unfalsifiable claim, which is a statement, theory, or hypothesis that cannot be proven to be true or false by any observation, experiment, or empirical evidence.

With that said, according to The Heliocentric Model, gravitational forces are said to bend, warp, and distort starlight’s path to Earth, a phenomenon known as Gravitational Lensing, caused by the warping of spacetime by massive objects. While light takes the shortest path, intense Gravity bends that path, shifting, warping, amplifying, or distorting the apparent position of stars. The net result of all those effects would cancel out any chance of starlight ever reaching Earth with any visible clarity, in addition to the luminosity negations and constraints imposed upon starlight by The Inverse Square Law of Light. At best, again, if you buy into The Heliocentric Model, you would just see faint blobs of fuzzy illumination, but never the pinpoint intensity and clarity that we see of stars every night.

The Heliocentric Model is essentially a theoretical framework, nothing more. Theoretically, light bends around heavy objects due to the phenomenon called Gravitational Lensing, predicted by Einstein’s theory of General Relativity. Massive objects like stars, black holes, or galaxies warp the fabric of spacetime. When light from a distant source passes near these massive objects, it follows the curvature of spacetime, making it appear as though the light is bending. Allegedly, this effect allows astronomers to observe distant objects that would otherwise be hidden and can even produce magnified or distorted images, such as multiple images of the same object (e.g., the Einstein Cross) or arcs around galaxies.

How much of this is fact versus absurd science fiction?

You be the judge.

In The Mythical Heliocentric Model:

The “Massless” Insanity of Einsteinian Relativity: You Have to Believe That a Massless Energy Like Photons Bend Towards a Massive Object

If photons are massless, how can Gravity bend light?

Well, here is the official Heliocentric explanation:

“In flat spacetime (no Gravity nearby), light always travels in perfectly straight lines at speed c. But when a massive object like the Sun is present, it warps the four-dimensional fabric of spacetime around it. Photons still try to follow the straightest possible path through this warped geometry—these paths are called geodesics. For light (which always moves at the speed of light), these are specifically null geodesics (where the spacetime interval ds² = 0). In curved spacetime, a null geodesic that looks curved from our perspective is actually the “straight line” in that geometry. So light doesn’t get “pulled” by Gravity in the Newtonian sense. It simply follows the curvature of the space it travels through. The path appears bent to us because the space itself is bent. A common analogy: Imagine a stretched rubber sheet with a heavy ball in the center, creating a dip. A marble rolled across the sheet curves toward the ball because it follows the curved surface—not because the ball exerts a mysterious pulling force on the marble across space. Now replace the marble with a very fast, straight-line-traveling object like light: it too follows the curved “surface” of spacetime.’

My commentary on this:

This effect was allegedly confirmed during the 1919 solar eclipse, when starlight passing near the Sun was allegedly observed to bend by almost exactly the amount Einstein predicted, twice what Newton’s Gravity would have suggested for a particle with mass moving at light speed. In other words, you are supposed to believe that something without any mass whatsoever is affected by the presence of a larger mass. In short, it states that photons follow geodesics in curved spacetime in Einsteinian Relativity, and curved spacetime looks like bent light paths, where Gravity bends light even though photons have no resting mass. This is one of the most deceptive and counterintuitive triumphs of General Relativity. Modern Science wants you to believe anything as long as they can produce some unproven mathematical model, assert some alleged observation, and attach a relativistic explanation to what is observed. The idea that you can see a Star behind a luminary is always attributed to the bending of space-time, and never to the possibility that the luminary being observed is simply transparent or translucent enough to allow a secondary luminary behind it to be observed.

Science Fiction:

Dark Matter is not Proven, But Rather, Inferred to Exist by Gravitational Lensing:

The Myth of Light Years and Star Distances: The Inverse Square Law of Luminosity

The Inverse Square Law and Star Distances:

The Inverse Square Law dictates that the Sun’s energy intensity at Earth’s average distance of 93 million miles is a specific, measurable value known as The Solar Constant. This law describes how the intensity of the Sun’s radiation decreases as it spreads out into space. Intensity decreases by the square of the distance. The intensity of light or other radiation from a point source is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source, which is a quadratic relationship.

In The Heliocentric Model, let’s look at how far away an average Star would need to be in order to have the same brightness as the faintest thing we’ve ever observed. The faintest object we’ve ever allegedly recorded has an apparent magnitude of ~+31.5. The magnitude scale goes backwards and is logarithmic. If we take The Sun, a very average imaginary Star, how far away would it need to be before its apparent magnitude “dropped” to +31.5?

The Distance Modulus Equation is:

m−M=5log10(r10), where m is the apparent magnitude, M is the absolute magnitude, and r is the distance in parsecs, where The Sun has an absolute magnitude of M⊙=4.83, and so, we set m⊙=31.5, 26.67=5log10(r10), r=2158000 pc. Thus, The Sun would need to be 2158000 pc (6.7˙1022 m) away from us to have the same magnitude as the faintest object ever seen.

In science, an Inverse Square Law is any scientific law stating that the observed “intensity” of a specified physical quantity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source of that physical quantity. The fundamental cause for this can be understood as geometric dilution corresponding to point-source radiation into three-dimensional space. The Inverse Square Law generally applies when some force, energy, or other conserved quantity is evenly radiated outward from a point source in three-dimensional space. Since the surface area of a sphere (which is 4πr2) is proportional to the square of the radius, as the emitted radiation gets farther from the source, it is spread out over an area that is increasing in proportion to the square of the distance from the source. Hence, the intensity of radiation passing through any unit area (directly facing the point source) is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the point source. Therefore, any Star, in The Heliocentric Model cannot be seen past the threshold of approximately 1.92 x 10^13 miles (3.26 Light Years), whereas, Stars are measured to be approximately equal to 3.26613942 Light Years away, thereby, illustrating how we could not see them if The Heliocentric Model were to be taken seriously.

The Inverse Square Law, when applied to light, states that the intensity of light reaching a surface is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between the light source and that surface. In simpler terms, as you move farther away from a light source, the light becomes less intense, and this decrease in intensity is much more rapid than a simple linear relationship. With this in mind, seeing Stars from The Earth goes against the known Physics of The Inverse Square Law of Light transmission.

The idea that you can see Stars burning at billions of light years away defies all the known laws of physics, and in particular, The Inverse Square Law. The Inverse Square Law is any physical law stating that a specified physical quantity or intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source of that physical quantity. The intensity of light is inversely proportional to the distance of the light source. The inverse square law describes the intensity of light at different distances from a light source. The intensity of light is inversely proportional to the square of the distance. This means that as the distance from a light source increases, the intensity of light is equal to a value multiplied by 1/d2.

You see, The Sun is not a focused laser aimed at The Earth in The Heliocentric Model, and so, The Inverse Square Law, where a specified physical quantity or intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source of that physical quantity, has even more applicability. The drop off of luminous intensity in laser light is quite dramatic even after a few miles. Even laser beams spread out over distances and lose their luminous focus. But The Sun, not being a laser focused light source at all, but rather, it being a dispersive light that theoretically experiences diffusion, dissipation, and therefore spreads out in all directions, is then effected even more acutely by The Inverse Square Law.

Additionally, traditional energetic theories on light hold that light moves as a wave. It’s amplitude gives the brightness, and the differing wavelengths make the different colors. Modern quantum theory says that particles of energy called photons make up light. The number of photons gives the brightness, and the energy in the photons creates its color. In these models, light acts as both particle and wave.

However, more current research into light transit has recognized that light, much like sound, travels through a process of wave perturbation though a medium. In other words, light, again like sound, requires some form of medium in which to travel. On Earth the best vacuum that can be created is far inferior to the alleged vacuum of Outer Space, which according to NASA clocks in at an unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. Hence, in the imperfect vacuum environment created on Earth, light can still be communicated because there is some form of suitable, albeit subtle, medium to enable the wave perturbation of light propagation. But the medium between The Sun and The Earth is so negligible as to not even have a quantification. Thus, it is literally called a vacuum. And so, the very idea that light is communicated over 93 million miles of vacuum is, once again, shown to be in violation of natural Laws of Physics. No medium equals no wave perturbation, which equals no communication of light.

Hence, in consideration of the aforementioned, the notion that The Sun’s light would be visible from an Earth which is allegedly 93 million miles away is both comical as well as in violation of every known law of light optics in Physics. However, a local Sun, circling above The Earth, solves all the problems that Heliocentrists cannot properly address or solve regarding the alleged propagation of light 93 million miles though a vacuum at an unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa.

Question How Do We See The Sun The Size That We See It?:

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More reasonably, Stars are most likely no more than 1000 to 3000 thousand miles away and because of Sonoluminescence, they burn at 25,000 degrees Kelvin. That is insanely hot and bright. A Star the size of a baseball, composed of Argon gas, would emit unimaginably intense luminosity. If you want to make them the size of a car, or a house, or the state of California in your imagination, go ahead, but the principle of Sonoluminescent luminosity remains the same. A bubble of Argon the size of a baseball, burning at 25,000 Kelvin, can easily been seen from The Earth at 3000 miles away. There is no necessity to insert billions of light years into the equation to fabricate a Heliocentric Big Bang fantasy.

There are a few things that that we want to consider when we’re talking about the distance of stars and planets. We all look up and we see that the stars and planets are all pretty much the same size, shining forth as twinkling little lights, but Astronomers have conjured up the idea that they are hundreds, thousands, millions, an even billions of light-years away. Astronomers cannot actually measure these distances and the 1950’s Bell Laboratory’s pseudo-scientific Red and Blue Shift data of a hypothetically expanding universe does not correlate with any real observations of the consistently fixed and rotating configuration of The Constellations and Asterisms, from decade to decade, from century to century.

Robert W. Wilson (left) and Arno Penzias pose next to their antenna after winning the Nobel Prize in 1978 for discovering the Big Bang’s alleged background radiation afterglow:

Even though Astronomers would try and convince you that they can measure these astronomical distances, they cannot. The primary hat-trick they use is The Parallax Effect. Parallax is a displacement or difference in the apparent position of an object viewed along two different lines of sight, and is measured by the angle or semi-angle of inclination between those two lines. Hence, in The Heliocentric Fantasy, knowing the parallax angle of star movement and the size of Earth’s orbit, you can allegedly calculate the distance to the star. Thus, a star with a parallax of 1 arc second would be 3.26 light-years away by this method. This distance became known as the “parallactic second,” or parsec for short.

I bet that term “parsec” sounds familiar. That’s right, it is used in Star Trek episodes continually. And the idea that by knowing the parallax angle of star movement and the size of Earth’s orbit can translate into the calculation of star distances is as science fiction based as Star Trek, itself. Every bit of the model is based upon assumptions and deductive fantasies and fabrications. First they conjure up an imaginary universe with billions of light years, and then they apply Parallax movements in arc seconds to prove an unproven assumed hypothesis. It is a classic tail-wagging-the-dog faulty equation of circular nonsense.

It is like saying:

“We know that stars are light years away because we claimed that stars are light years away, and then we fabricated equations that fit our claim, yet still with zero proof that stars are actually light years away?”

Makes perfect sense, right? Nope.

And so, what they do is they make a whole lot of assumptions and a whole lot of guesses about the information that they’re presenting to you, and based upon that mountain of unproven speculations, they construct a model , complete with artificially derived mathematics, based upon a non-observable, mythical fantasy universe that exists billions of light years away.

1. They make up the distances.

2. They make up the math.

3. They make up the numbers.

4. They make up the model.

Yet, none of it is verifiable or provable in real observable terms.

Modern Astronomy’s Outer Space realm is a lot like J. R. R. Tolkien’s “Middle Earth”. Tolkien did an amazing job at creating the model of Middle Earth for his fantasy book series, The Lord of the Rings, complete with thousands of details and descriptions, and yet, after all is said and done, it was still a fantasy realm...just like Outer Space.

No Star Parallax Proves We’re Not on a Spinning Ball: