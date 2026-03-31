In the Heliocentric Model, the Sun produces heat and light through nuclear fusion, not chemical reactions, thereby not requiring Oxygen to “burn”. In its core, extreme pressure and temperature, allegedly over 15 million Kelvin, are said to fuse Hydrogen atoms into Helium, releasing massive energy. This process is known as The Proton-Proton Chain Reaction.

However, this fusion process requires a high-density, high-temperature plasma to occur, which cannot happen in the empty vacuum of Outer Space. Sure, NASA will keep changing their definition of Outer Space from a perfect vacuum to a near-perfect vacuum and back again every other Tuesday, but none of these fluxing definitions have ever been proven anyway, and so, it’s a moot point at this stage. For the purposes of this paper, I am simply highlighting the internal inconsistencies and contradictions within The Heliocentric Model’s “nuclear fission-in-the-vacuum-of-Outer-Space” narrative.

Nuclear fusion primarily requires the Hydrogen isotopes, Deuterium and Tritium to work effectively. These light elements are heated to extreme temperatures, over 100 million degrees Celsius, to form plasma, where they overcome electrostatic forces to fuse into Helium, releasing massive energy. However, Deuterium, Tritium, and their by-product, Helium, cannot exist in a vacuum environment because the very definition of a vacuum is that no matter exists within it. The classical definition of theoretical Outer Space is that Outer Space is completely devoid of matter, no gas, no particles, or atoms, and certainly devoid of Deuterium, Tritium, and their by-product, Helium.

Helium, specifically a Helium-4 nucleus or alpha particle, is the primary by-product of Deuterium-Tritium nuclear fusion. The reaction merges one Deuterium and one Tritium nucleus, releasing massive energy along with one Helium nucleus and a high-energy neutron. Because any vacuum will instantaneously absorb any available matter, nuclear volatility, or high pressure state, there is no way for any nuclear fusion to occur. In other words, there is no sound empirical and testable evidence that The Sun is a nuclear furnace in the infinite vacuum of theoretical Outer Space.

NASA’s Fake CGI Sun:

Key Details About Solar Fusion in The Heliocentric Model:

Not Chemical Combustion: The Sun is not on fire, nor does it require Oxygen. It is a “furnace” of plasma.

The Power Source: Inside the core, Hydrogen atoms smash together to create Helium, a process that releases energy.

Main Sequence: As a main-sequence star, the Sun burns Hydrogen to Helium.

Energy Generation: The Sun fuses about 600 million tons of Hydrogen every second.

Equilibrium: Fusion provides the outward pressure to balance the inward pull of Gravity.

Nature Abhors a Vacuum

To be sure, nature abhors any low-pressure situation, for that matter, and will always try to bring any low-pressure condition into equilibrium with whatever high-pressure condition it is contiguous with.

The Heliocentric goto excuse is “pressure gradients”, where the atomic density of the Earth’s atmosphere is said to “thin out” so gradually that even the vast theoretical cosmic vacuum is said to not be able to extract it from the Earth due to Gravitational assistance, or, if any extraction occurs, only a few atoms at a time, via “leaching”. The delusional misunderstanding of basic Thermodynamics here by Heliocentrists is both embarrassing and astounding.

Absolutely nothing that they believe about the Earth’s alleged ability to hold the atmosphere against a cosmos with no barrier has ever been reproduced, measured, or observed in any lab test or natural empirical experimental design. It is a religious belief, at best, and pseudoscientific mythology, at least.

Pressure gradients only work in closed systems, as we observe and measure in any enclosed domed or shelled arena. Heavy atmospheric gasses descend, and lighter gasses ascend. This is Natural Law, and no Gravity is required. Hence, Heliocentrists imagine a flying space ball with no external boundary, and yet atmospheric pressure gradients are said to gradually “thin out” as one rises, but still remain attached to the Earth, which disobeys all the known, observable, testable, derivable Laws of Thermodynamics.

The infinite cosmic vacuum of theoretical Outer Space is said to be at:

1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa

And Theoretical Interstellar Space is approximately 1 fPa (10−17 Torr):

At 3×10-17 Torr, every last atom of The Earth’s atmosphere would be ripped away in nano seconds if they were to actually believe their own model. The sad thing is that they do believe it, which reveals their scientific illiteracy, and in particular, this confused and infantile pundit, Michael Toon. He is a quasi-obese horse with epistemological blinders on, who regards anything authentically scientific as dismissive if he disagrees. His Confirmation Bias is so high that it is nearly incalculable, as thousands are finally coming to see, worldwide.

Kelly Brogan - Basic Physics:

And so, Heliocentrists still cannot explain how their theoretical cosmic vacuum fails to extract the Earth’s atmosphere, given that the Earth’s atmosphere is a trillionth, trillionth weaker and smaller than their theoretical vast infinite cosmos, in toto, according to their own twisted Heliocentric logic.

Each successive higher-pressure layer of The Earth’s layers of atmosphere, which exist at a low altitudes, will obey The Second Law of Thermodynamics and usher ever upward towards The Earth’s lower atmospheric pressure layers, which exist at the higher altitudes, to fill whatever emptiness it can, all the way up to Earth’s top gaseous atmospheric layer, which lay contiguous to the comparable zero vacuum pressure of Outer Space.

From there, the vacuum of Outer Space is continuous with the high to low pressure transference that went on at lower altitudes. It is a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics for these layers of continuous and contiguous atmosphere to remain stuck to a spinning ball against the vacuum of Outer Space.

It does not matter if the highest altitude contain sparse molecular density because they are contiguous to all the lower layers of atmospheric pressure. All the Earth’s atmospheric layers are continuous and contiguous. They are not independent of each other. They all sit next to each other, and therefore, you cannot assert that just because the top layers are molecularly sparse, they are not connected, and thereby, effected by each descending atmospheric layer’s pressure quotient.

Hence, The Heliocentric Model fails based upon its own internal inconsistencies, unscientific underpinnings, Thermodynamic violations, and blatant contradictions.

Gravity Cannot Help with The Earth’s Atmosphere and the Vacuum Void Dilemma

And Gravity cannot come to the rescue because at the highest altitudes of The Earth’s Atmosphere, the molecular density is so spares that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Mass is a fundamental measurement of how much matter an object contains. Weight is a measurement of the gravitational force on an object. It not only depends on the object’s mass, but also on its location. We have seen that in the Universal Law of Gravitation the crucial quantity is mass. In popular language mass and weight are often used to mean the same thing; in reality they are related but quite different things. What we commonly call weight is really just the gravitational force exerted on an object of a certain mass.

Hence, both the insignificant molecular mass of higher attitudes, as well as their high-altitude location many miles above The Earth, create an insufficient condition for gravitational attraction to hold the Earth’s Atmosphere down around The Earth.

Atmospheric pressure gradients, without containment, cannot remain intact. And without high altitude molecular density, which relates to mass and Gravity in Newton’s gravitational attraction equations, gravitational attraction has zero power to prohibit the vacuum of space from ripping the Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients off from the Earth in nano seconds, as the layers atmospheric pressure seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space.

Newton’s Laws of Gravitational Attraction and how gravitational attraction works is a function of MASS, not WEIGHT. Heliocentrists conflate two different things when they think mass is the same as weight. Weight is a MEASUREMENT of the gravitational force on an object, not a force, in itself, that pushes objects down. It is merely a measurement. Mass is the variable that Newton’s Gravitational Attraction equation deals with. And at the highest altitudes, mass is virtually non-existent.

Additionally, the 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure at the Earth’s surface is a function ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE, not GRAVITY, according to Physics. And at the highest altitudes this 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure reduces to virtually zero. Thus, without some form of containment around the Earth’s atmosphere, there is nothing to prevent the Earth’s atmosphere from expanding out into the vacuum void of Outer Space. To do so would be a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics.

Expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nano seconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

But it is not true and that it why we still have atmosphere.

Hence, the Earth is an enclosed system, and not an imaginary spinning ball flying through a vacuum void.

There is zero barrier between Earth and the vacuum void…no wall at all.

Nothing.

And this is why The Heliocentric Model is so utterly preposterous and erroneous.