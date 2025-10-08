Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Vero Beach
Oct 8

The St. John’s River in Florida flows north for 310 miles from Blue Cypress Lake to Jacksonville. The Elevation drop from the headwaters to the mouth is 27 feet. Obviously, it flows north because of the elevation difference. Yet, according to the earth curvature calculator, 310 miles should have over 12 miles of curvature! That means the river has to climb up the spinning ball for 12 miles to empty into the ocean. To further complicate the globe logic, the Kissimmee River is about 30 miles inland and flows south from Orlando to Lake Okeechobee.

Ralph Pike
Oct 11

I'd very much like to see an overlay on the Nile graph of flow from origin to the Med.

If a curve matching the heliocentric model of the earth were accurately superimposed on the graphics, would it still show an continuous downward fall?

