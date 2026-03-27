The defining characteristic of a helicopter is its ability to hover at any point during a flight. To achieve hovering, a pilot must maintain the aircraft in nearly motionless flight over a reference point at a constant altitude and on a heading (the direction that the front of the helicopter is pointing).

A helicopter hovers by using its rotors to accelerate a massive volume of air downward, creating an upward thrust force equal to its weight. Based on Newton’s Third Law, the upward momentum imparted to the helicopter equals the downward momentum imparted to the air.

Newton’s Third Law states that for every action (force) in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This means forces always occur in pairs. If object A exerts a force on object B, object B simultaneously exerts a force of equal magnitude and opposite direction on object A. This continuous, controlled exchange is said to allow the aircraft to remain stationary.

How Long Can a Helicopter Hover For?

Helicopter hovering duration depends upon the type of operation the helicopter is conducting and what equipment it is carrying. It also varies depending on the type of flying involved (e.g., hovering on a hot breezy summer day will take more fuel than hovering on a perfectly still winter day). Generally speaking, each helicopter has a maximum endurance of approximately two hours.

How Does A Helicopter Work: Everything You Need To Know About Helicopters:

Conservation of Inertia and Helicopter Positioning in the Heliocentric Theory:

Essentially, in The Heliocentric Theory, while hovering, the helicopter is said to be already moving with the Earth’s atmosphere at a rotational speed at the equator of approximately 1,000 mph, and slows to zero at the poles, which is why it does not move away from its spot if it hovers for long periods. This is claimed to be achieved through The Conservation of Inertia (Newton’s First Law), which enables a helicopter to hover over a single spot because it maintains the Earth’s rotational speed, moving along with the air and atmosphere in which it lifts off. Newton’s First Law of Motion, often called The Law of Inertia, states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. It implies that objects resist changes to their velocity, maintaining their current state. Hence, the aircraft does not get “left behind” because it possesses the same horizontal velocity as the ground before and during flight. In essence, the claim is that because both our atmosphere and the helicopter are moving at the same velocity, the atmosphere does not exert a force on the aircraft. A hovering helicopter stays in the same place relative to the surface unless it uses its flight control system to move its position relative to the ground.

The Heliocentric Claim:

The Law of The Conservation of Angular Momentum is Also at Play with an Alleged Spinning Earth and Atmosphere:

The Conservation of Angular Momentum states that the total angular momentum of an isolated system remains constant if no net external torque acts on it. It is defined as L = lw (moment of inertia X angular velocity), meaning if an object’s mass distribution moves closer to the center (decreasing I), its spin speed increases.

The Conservation of Angular Momentum is a fundamental concept of Physics, along with The Conservation of Energy and The Conservation of Mass. Momentum is defined to be the mass of an object multiplied by the velocity of the object. The Conservation of Momentum states that, within some problem domain, the amount of momentum remains constant. Momentum is neither created nor destroyed, but only changed through the action of forces as described by Newton’s Laws of Motion. Dealing with momentum is more difficult than dealing with mass and energy because momentum is a vector quantity having both a magnitude (how much momentum) and a direction (which way it’s going). For example, saying a bowling ball has 10 kg·m/s of momentum is incomplete. To fully describe it, you must also state its direction, such as 10 kg·m/s westward.

The Law of The Conservation of Angular Momentum is related to Newton’s First Law of Motion:

Recall, Newton's First Law of Motion, often called The Law of Inertia, states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion with a constant velocity (same speed and direction) unless acted upon by a net external force. It implies that objects resist changes to their state of motion, requiring an unbalanced force to change their velocity.

The Plot Thickens With The Heliocentric Madness:

Now, in The Heliocentric Model, The Earth spins on its axis at about 1,000 miles per hour, or 1,525 feet per second at the equator. The Earth rotates through 15° each hour, and so, to rotate through 30° it would take 2 hours. We use a system of imaginary lines to tell us where we are on the surface of the Earth. The alleged circumference of the Earth is 40,075 km or 24901.4505 miles. The distance travelled at the equator in one hour, from a theoretical frame of reference outside of Earth’s rotation, equals approximately 1670 km or 1037.69 miles. Thus, The Earth rotates approximately 2,075.38 miles in two hours. And so, the helicopter is said to, likewise, have traveled 2,075.38 miles with the imaginary rotation of The Earth in that same two hours.

Stay with me, it gets better.

Travelling Against The Atmosphere’s Inertial Frame:

Ok, fine. That’s the story. But what if that same helicopter decides to travel in the opposite direction to the Earth’s imaginary spin? All of that atmosphere is travelling in the opposite direction of the helicopter now at 1000 mph, and now the helicopter must overcome that inertial frame by opposing it.

An inertial frame of reference is a non-accelerating coordinate system moving at a constant velocity (or at rest), where Newton’s Laws of Motion hold, and objects move in straight lines unless acted upon by external forces. Objects within this frame remain at rest or continue in uniform motion unless acted upon by a net force.

A helicopter on the ground is said to move at the same velocity as the Earth’s surface.

Upon lifting off, it retains this inertia (Newton’s First Law), meaning it does not experience a high-speed wind from the Earth rotating underneath it.

But if a helicopter travels in the opposite direction of the atmosphere’s rotation (westward), it is essentially flying against a massive, high-altitude headwind created by the Earth’s rotational dragging of the atmosphere.

Because the atmosphere and everything inside it are moving together in an inertial frame (roughly 1,000 mph eastward at the equator), a helicopter flying west at a normal cruise speed moves relative to that moving air, rather than staying still while the world allegedly rotates beneath it. Because the atmosphere and the Earth’s surface are said to rotate together, a helicopter trying to fly against this rotation is battling the eastward wind current. The tumultuous drag and turbulence would be so intense that it would be noticeably experienced by the helicopter, which does not happen, of course, since helicopters are not locked into the Earth’s atmosphere’s imaginary rotational drag.

Further, helicopters fly diagonally against The Earth’s imaginary spin, as well, and yet, they still experience no excessive atmospheric turbulence other than what they experience if they fly any other direction, with the imaginary spin, against it, whatever the case may be. If it is a clear and relatively windless day, whichever direction the helicopter travels, the same “serene” flight scenario is experienced. The only thing that would cause a helicopter to experience different turbulence, depending upon its direction, would be various wind conditions, not imaginary Earth rotation. In other words, there is no evidence that The Earth’s atmosphere is spinning with The Earth to create the mythical atmospheric drag that The Heliocentric Model predicts.

Angular Velocity, Angular Momentum, and Rotational Energy:

The key to solving the relative motion puzzle between a helicopter and the alleged 1000 mph spin of The Earth, with its allegedly conjoined atmosphere, is to consider the claim that The Earth’s atmosphere is moving with The Earth at approximately 1000 mph, where the helicopter is said to be locked in an atmospheric blanket of angular velocity (i.e., the rate of change of angular displacement over time) with The Earth as it spins.

Angular velocity is an attribute of angular momentum and rotational energy, and is a fundamental component of rotational motion, measuring how fast an object turns (radians per second). Angular momentum helps us think about how difficult it would be to stop something from spinning if the rotational speed of the object and its distribution of mass around the axis of rotation were varied. Stopping a merry-go-round is much harder when it’s full of children. Angular momentum is often used when talking about extended masses, such as wheels rotating about an axle or ice skaters spinning faster and faster. Specifically, it tells you how hard it is to stop a rapidly spinning object in a certain amount of time, much like linear momentum tells you how hard it is to stop something moving translationally in a given amount of time. Now imagine flying against an angular momentum of 1000 mph?

Hence, The Heliocentric claim gets more and more unbelievable when the helicopter decides to start flying opposite or diagonally against this alleged conjoined 1000 mph Earth/Atmosphere rotational unit. Suddenly, you have to explain why the helicopter doesn’t experience a sudden increase in wind turbulence coming at it with this opposing 1000 mph atmospheric current as it flies, headlong, into it or diagonally against it. The helicopter simply does not experience this 1000 mph wind coming at it when it flies against The Earth’s alleged spin. Nobody has ever measured or experienced such an effect. It simply does not occur, and yet it should if a helicopter were, indeed, flying against the alleged 1000 mph spin of The Earth’s rotating atmosphere. This is yet another example of where The Heliocentric Model defeats itself with its own internal inconsistencies, contradictions, and faulty logic.

Where’s the spinning ball Earth now?