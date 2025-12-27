Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Kevin Love
STARS:

are angelic/spiritual/sentient (Deuteronomy 4:19) that were worshipped and where God gets Glorified. They are referred to as the Hosts of Heaven often in scripture.

Revelation 1-2

Revelation 1:20 “The seven stars are the angels……”

Stars fall to earth! Even one giant ball of gas would pulverize the earth if this science sorcery is believed.

Revelation 6:12-14

Ezekiel 10:9

Isaiah 34:4

Job 28:4-7

Job 38:7 singing stars

Captured on Nikon p900 these are dancing lights, twinkling in the waters of the firmament.

Psalm 147:4. GOD calls them by name

Job 38:7 - stars singing

Judges 5:20- they fight

Daniel 12:3 stars considered righteous

Revelation 6:13

Revelation 12:4

So stars are small. Not huge balls of gas as we are told.

Daniel 8:10. Kowkab is the Hebrew word for stars, refers to angelic beings, not gaseous balls.

Stars were used to guide us and help us navigate (Gen. 1:14)

In Matthew 2:9, a star moved over Bethlehem. It was small. It was local to the town. It was referred to as an Angel that The Lord sent to worship Jesus.

Stars are not billions of miles away. Gen 1:14, they are for signs and seasons.

So if you think you have never seen an Angel, just look up in the night sky. Thousands and thousands of angels!!

The so called planets are wandering stars, waiting for judgement as they are rebellious angels—Jude verse 13–“planetes” is Greek for “to wander”.

Every reference in scripture depicting stars reveals “angels.”

Gecko1
They came up with the 93 million miles (funny how the universe never went metric, lol) because at this distance a spheroid "planet" (which we are told we inhabit) of its stated dimensions has to travel at 66,600 mph to complete an annual 365-day orbit around the sun. And they like the number 666 muchly:).

