In the movie, Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, there is actually a project called “Artemis” where they fake the Moon landing. Talk about hiding the truth in plain sight.

Also in the movie, Kelly Jones says, “I think we should have gotten Kubrick,” an obvious hide-in-plain-sight nod to the conspiracy theory that Stanley Kubrick was hired by the US government to fake the Apollo 11 Moon landing. And the Apollo 11 Moon landing just happened to be the particular Moon landing in Fly Me to the Moon. It is like this movie is trolling all who believe the Moon landings are fake.

Fly Me to the Moon — A Kubrick Cut | Apple TV:

Fly Me To The Moon is a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 Moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins. As NASA prepares for the historic Apollo 11 mission, Kelly suggests broadcasting the Moon landing using a television camera on the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM), a proposal Cole dismisses as impractical.

However, Moe secretly endorses the idea and reveals an additional, shadowy directive to Kelly. Moe Berkus (played by Woody Harrelson) is a mysterious, shady government agent working for the White House.

He recruits and blackmails marketing expert Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) to ensure the success of the Apollo 11 mission by managing its public image and, eventually, to help stage a fake Moon landing. Moe pressures Kelly into creating this falsification by threatening to expose her less-than-honest past, as she has skillfully reinvented herself. Being skilled at her job, she arranges for a very talented but virtually unknown director to come on board. Finding the most isolated airplane hangar on the base, it is heavily guarded. Everyone involved is sworn to secrecy.

Fly Me To The Moon Fake Space and Cat Scene 2024: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum:

And so, Kelly Jones must prepare a fake Moon landing to be aired if the real mission fails, a project codenamed...wait for it…Artemis! So much of this reads like the exact way the early Moon landing was faked by Stanley Kubrick, including the isolated film location and all the secrecy. The fact that they wrote the Artemis Project into the script, with the real Artemis II Mission coming close after, just looks like they were hiding the truth in plain sight by associating the fake Moon landing with the fake Artemis II Mission. It shows how scripted all this stuff is, well in advance.

FLY ME TO THE MOON - Official Trailer (HD):

Always leave it to NASA to hide the truth in plain sight. Words are spells. By saying what their intentions are, they are casting a spell into your conscious and subconscious mind, and manifesting that reality collectively. Additionally, they absolve themselves of any guilt if they tell and show you what they are up to. In their thinking, if you fall for it, you deserve what’s coming to you. It’s a form of Chaos Magick.

The idea is that occult practitioners, elites, or “hidden powers”, sometimes tied to “black magic”, Satanism, or a cryptocracy,) must publicly reveal their intentions, often symbolically, through media, movies, art, news, or “predictive programming”, before carrying them out.

This Effectively:

· Gains implied consent from the public (silence or inaction = agreement).

· Balances karma/cosmic scales or avoids backlash from the universe.

· Demonstrates power and mocks the victims (”clown-like grinning mockery”).

· Desensitizes people so the real event is accepted more easily.

Examples often cited include symbolic imagery in Hollywood films, music videos, or events that later “come true,” like 9/11 references in older media. Proponents like Michael A. Hoffman II link it to alchemical/psychological warfare.

Revealing what’s to come is a form of “Revelation of the Method”. Revelation of the Method is a concept popularized by author and researcher Michael A. Hoffman II, describing a technique where elite power structures, occult groups, or intelligence agencies reveal their hidden plans or harmful actions to the public in a veiled, ironic, or symbolic way.

According to This Theory:

· The Goal: The purpose of this method is often to create a “grinning mockery” of the victims, showcasing power and arrogance while desensitizing the public to the actions being taken.

· Technique: It is often performed via media, entertainment, or art, acting as a form of ritualistic disclosure that, because it is not met with significant opposition, serves as a psychological warfare tool.

· Karmic Responsibility: It is sometimes argued that by exposing their intentions, the initiators of these plans seek to reduce their “karmic responsibility” or to make the victims complicit through their lack of resistance.

· Context: It is closely tied to studies of conspiracy, propaganda, and occult practices, aiming to analyze how power is exerted and hidden in plain sight.