Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
4h

Great find. Hollywood and NASA are essentially two tentacles of the same freemasonic octopus:).

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
4h

They MUST tell you. Their religion/belief system MANDATES it. It is non-negotiable!

Hollywood was created PRIMARILY for this purpose!

https://actionabletruth.media/revealing-the-method/

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